Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Tight Ends

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dalton Schultz vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Schultz scored just 9.4 fantasy points last week, but he had produced 12-plus points in four of his previous five games. He has a safe floor for fantasy managers, and this week’s matchup against the Falcons is favorable. Their defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to all three of the fantasy relevant tight ends it’s faced, so look for Schultz to put up a nice line this weekend.

Start ‘Em

Mike Gesicki vs. Ravens (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Gesicki’s numbers haven’t been great the last two weeks, but he’s still giving fantasy fans a floor of better than nine points. That’s not bad at a thin position. He should remain in all lineups this week, as the Dolphins host a Ravens defense that’s allowed six touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game of opposing tight ends in their first eight games of 2021.

Noah Fant vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Fant, who missed last weekend’s game while on the reserve-COVID-19 list, is slated to return to face the Eagles. It’s a good matchup for the Iowa product, as their defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. What’s more, a total of seven tight ends have scored at least 10.8 points against the Eagles, including three Chargers from last weekend.

Dan Arnold at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Arnold has become an absolute targets hog, ranking tied for sixth among tight ends in targets per game since Week 6. He’s also scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, so Arnold has been a reliable option in the last month. I’d start him against the Colts, who have allowed four tight ends to score at least 10 fantasy points against them in their last five contests.

More Starts

Pat Freiermuth vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Logan Thomas vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Tyler Conklin at Chargers (4;05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Hunter Henry vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Henry has scored a touchdown in five of his last six games, so he’ll be tough to sit with four teams on a bye. Keep in mind that he’s seen just six combined targets in his last two games, and a matchup against the Browns isn’t favorable. Their defense has allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends, and only two players at the position have scored more than 12.9 points against them.

Sit ‘Em

Tyler Higbee at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Higbee put up a nice line last week, as he was targeted 10 times and scored 10.1 fantasy points against the Titans. The Rams had to throw the ball a bunch due to a negative game script, however, and I’m not sure that will be the case this week. The Niners have also held tight ends in check for the most part, allowing just three touchdowns to the position this season.

Jared Cook vs. Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Cook scored 10.8 points last week, but he’s been unreliable overall, alternating good and bad stat lines. He’s also in a tight end committee of sorts, as Donald Parham Jr. and Stephen Anderson continue to get more snaps and targets in the pass attack. The matchup isn’t great this weekend either, as the Vikings have allowed one tight end to score more than 10.4 points against them.

Austin Hooper at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The release of Odell Beckham opened more targets in the Browns pass attack, but it didn’t benefit Hooper. While he did see 35 snaps, the veteran was targeted just twice and scored a mere 1.7 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. He’s now failed to score more than 6.6 points in each of his last six games, and a matchup against a tough Patriots defense isn’t very favorable.

More Sits

Adam Trautman vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jonnu Smith vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Gerald Everett at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

