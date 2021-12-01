Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 13: Kickers

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Greg Joseph at Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Joseph is coming off a two-point stinker in a loss to the 49ers, but I’d keep him active when the Vikings face the Lions. No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to kickers this season, including 17 points given up to Joseph back in Week 5. He should be seen as a top-10 fantasy kicker this week.

Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Jake Elliott at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Elliott scored just one fantasy point in a loss to the Giants, but he had posted 14 or more points in three of his previous four games. I like him to rebound against the Jets, who have allowed 24 field-goal attempts and are tied for the second-most fantasy points per game surrendered by opposing kickers.

Matt Prater at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Prater has been in a bit of a rut, scoring seven or fewer points in each of his last five games. I think he'll break out of his funk, though, as the Cardinals will have Kyler Murray and presumably DeAndre Hopkins back versus a Bears defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to kickers.

More Starts

Greg Zuerlein at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Ryan Succop at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Sleepers

Evan McPherson vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Graham Gano at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell had been one of the hottest kickers in fantasy football, scoring a combined 50 points in three games before last week’s four-point stinker. Unfortunately, it’s tough to trust him this week against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just three kickers to score more than seven points.

Sit ‘Em

Younghoe Koo vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has floundered right along with the Falcons offense, scoring a total of six fantasy points in his last three games. I'd fade him this week, too, as Atlanta hosts the Buccaneers. Their defense has been tough on opposing kickers and held Koo to just five fantasy points back in Week 2.

Brandon McManus at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): McManus has failed to score more than seven fantasy points in all but one of his last eight games, and a matchup in Kansas City makes him even less attractive this week. The Chiefs have allowed an average of just four fantasy points to kickers over their last three games of the season.

More Sits

Jason Myers vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dustin Hopkins at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

Harrison Butker vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Daniel Carlson vs. Football Team (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

