December 1, 2021
Week 13 Wavier Wire
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

The Eagles defense should have little trouble grounding the Jets.
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Eagles D/ST vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles D/ST has been a nice option when the matchup is right, and that’s the case this week when they face Zach Wilson and the Jets. Defenses have averaged the third-most fantasy points when facing the Men in Green, who have committed an NFL-high 24 giveaways and allowed 31 sacks.

Week 13 Start 'Em,, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Buccaneers have one of the top 10 defenses in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Falcons makes it a solid option. Defenses have scored the most fantasy points against Atlanta, which has committed a total of 18 giveaways and allowed 21 quarterback sacks this season.

vita-vea-buccaneers

Colts D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Colts D/ST scored just two fantasy points a week ago, but that was against the Buccaneers. Next up is a much more attractive matchup, as the Texans are tied for the seventh-most giveaways and have allowed 31 sacks. Indianapolis should boast a top-10 fantasy defense this weekend.

More Starts

  • Cardinals D/ST at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Vikings D/ST vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

  • Cardinals D/ST at Bears ($3,400)
  • Vikings D/ST at Lions ($3,200)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Bengals D/ST vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bengals D/ST was solid a week ago, scoring 19 fantasy points in a win over the Steelers. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as Justin Herbert and the Chargers come to the Queen City. Their offense has committed just 12 giveaways and has averaged nearly 25 points a game this season.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The Bengals held on to a halftime lead for a 24-10 win in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers

Sit ‘Em

Bears D/ST vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bears D/ST posted a disappointing four fantasy points in last week’s win over the Lions, and this week’s game against the Cardinals makes this unit a hard fade. With Kyler Murray and maybe DeAndre Hopkins back this week, Arizona’s offense should do well enough to sit the Chicago defense.

Jaguars D/ST at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Matthew Stafford has thrown pick-sixes in each of his last three games, making the Jaguars a potential sleeper option in the minds of some fantasy fans. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as their defense has recorded just five interceptions and forced a league-low six takeaways to this point.

More Sits

  • Saints D/ST vs. Cowboys (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)
  • Football Team D/ST at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

  • Chargers D/ST vs. Bengals ($3,000)
  • Steelers D/ST vs. Ravens ($2,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

