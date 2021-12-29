Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 17: Kickers

Look for a bounce-back performance from Nick Folk in Week 17 vs. the Jaguars.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Nick Folk vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Folk was the hottest kicker in fantasy land, but he’s scored just 14 combined fantasy points in his last three games. Still, I’d keep him in starting lineups when the Patriots host the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed 18 field-goal conversions and the second-most fantasy points to kickers since Week 9.

Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Ryan Succop at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Succop scored 14 points in last week’s win over the Panthers, making up for the goose egg he had the previous game. This week, he should have another nice stat line as the Bucs face a Jets team that has allowed the third-most field goal attempts and 9.7 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers.

Greg Zuerlein vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Zuerlein has scored at least eight fantasy points in four straight games, and he’s only failed to hit that mark once since Week 5. This week’s contest against the Cardinals should be a high-scoring affair, so look for Zuerlein to post another strong total in this important NFC battle in Dallas.

More Starts

  • Jake Elliott at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Mason Crosby vs. Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sleepers

  • Randy Bullock vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Michael Badgley vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

SI Recommends

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Younghoe Koo at Bills (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Koo has been solid for fantasy fans lately, as he’s scored a combined 28 points in his last three games. I’d still fade the veteran this week, though, as he faces the Bills in blustery Buffalo. Their defense has given up a mere 10 field-goal conversions and the fifth-fewest points to kickers since Week 9.

Sit ‘Em

Daniel Carlson at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Carlson has been difficult to trust in recent weeks, scoring five or fewer fantasy points in two of his last three games. He could post another modest stat line this week, as he faces a Colts defense that has given up fewer than eight fantasy points to kickers in six of their last seven games of the year.

Dustin Hopkins vs. Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Hopkins has been on quite a hot streak, scoring at least nine fantasy points in three of his last four games, including 11 points last week. Still, the Broncos have allowed just one kicker to score more than nine points against them while playing away from Mile High, so I'd be wary of Hopkins.

More Sits

  • Chris Boswell vs. Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Chase McLaughlin at Steelers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Busts

  • Evan McPherson vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Jason Sanders at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

More Fantasy Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ricky rubio
NBA

Video: Cavs Star Ricky Rubio Appears to Suffer Knee Injury

Rubio was on his way to a triple-double when he slipped while driving the lane in the fourth quarter, and needed to be helped off the court.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, left, congratulates Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie after the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Texas Tech won 34-7.
College Football

SEC Sits 0–4 After Texas Tech Tops Leach's Mississippi State

The Bulldogs went scoreless in the second half as Mike Leach couldn't lead his team to a victory over the school where he popularized his Air Raid offense.

Dec 28, 2021; San Diego, CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of the football field at Petco Park prior to the Holiday Bowl between the NC State Wolfpack and the UCLA Bruins. The game was cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols within the UCLA program.
College Football

Holiday Bowl, NC State Exhausting All Options to Replace UCLA

The program has reportedly spoken with “north of 10 teams” in wake of the cancellation.

john madden troy aikman
NFL

Watch: Old Clip of John Madden Ribbing Troy Aikman Over Beard

The NFL icon's colorful and humorous style made him an icon in the broadcast booth, and his skills were on full display in this classic clip.

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2006.
NFL

Fox Will Re-Air Its Madden Documentary the Next Two Nights

NFL Network also aired ‘John Madden: A Football Life & America’s Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders’ on Tuesday evening in honor of the legend.

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) yells to his team during the second half of the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium.
College Football

Cincinnati's Coby Bryant to Honor Lakers Legend For CFP Semi

The cornerback will wear the No. 8 against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

John-Madden-Neil-Leifer-2.jpg
NFL

John Madden’s Impact, Style Will Never Be Replicated

The legendary coach and broadcaster, who died at age 85 on Tuesday, left a mark across every medium as football’s popularity exploded.

john madden (1)
NFL

Tributes Pour in for NFL Legend John Madden After His Passing

Madden left an indelible legacy on the NFL through his coaching and broadcasting career, and his name lives on in the wildly popular Madden NFL video game series.