December 30, 2021
Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Championship Edition
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen and the Bills could clinch a playoff spot with a win—and some help—vs. the Falcons.
Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Let's bring home a league title!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot is critical! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 17 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'EmQUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERSTIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

  1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. ATL)
  2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at CIN)
  3. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. MIN)
  4. Tom Brady, TB (at NYJ)
  5. Kyler Murray, ARI (at DAL)
  6. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. ARI)
  7. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at WAS)
  8. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DEN)
  9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at BAL)
  10. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. KC)
  11. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. DET)
  12. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. CAR)
  13. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at GB)
  14. Trey Lance, SF (vs. HOU)
  15. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. MIA)
  16. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at TEN)
  17. Derek Carr, LV (at IND)
  18. Mac Jones, NE (vs. JAC)
  19. Josh Johnson, BAL (vs. LAR)
  20. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CLE)
  21. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. PHI)
  22. Davis Mills, HOU (at SF)
  23. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at PIT)
  24. Jared Goff, DET (at SEA)
  25. Nick Foles, CHI (vs. NYG)
  26. Zach Wilson, NYJ (vs. TB)
  27. Drew Lock, DEN (at LAC)
  28. Matt Ryan, ATL (at BUF)
  29. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at NE)
  30. Sam Darnold, CAR (at NO)
  31. Sam Ehlinger, IND (vs. LV)
  32. Jake Fromm, NYG (at CHI)

