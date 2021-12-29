Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Championship Edition
Updated:
Original:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 17: Team Defenses

The Patriots defense should feast against turnover-prone Jaguars.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Patriots D/ST vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots D/ST was brutal last week, scoring minus-1 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. Regardless, I’d keep them in your lineups this week against the Jaguars. Their offense has committed a league-high 26 giveaways, and defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against Jacksonville.

week-17-defense-rankings-patriots

Week 17 Start ‘Em. Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS |  TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Saints defense scored just six points last week, but it played much tougher than that while the team was decimated due to COVID-19. I consider this unit a top-10 option this week, as defenses that have gone up against the Panthers have averaged the second-most fantasy points in 2021.

Eagles D/ST at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles defense produced 16 fantasy points last week against the Giants, and it gets another nice matchup this week in Washington. The Cowboys defense put up a bananas 25 fantasy points against them last week, and their offense has committed 23 giveaways and allowed 37 sacks.

More Starts

  • Bills D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • 49ers D/ST vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

SI Recommends

DFS Bargains

  • Bears D/ST vs. Giants ($3,200)
  • Cowboys D/ST vs. Cardinals ($3,200)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Ravens defense has been decimated due to injuries and COVID-19 cases, making it a far less attractive option in fantasy leagues this season. That trend should continue against the Rams, as they’ve allowed just 25 sacks while averaging 27.7 points and 379.1 yards of total offense per game.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) reacts after recovering a fumble in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sit ‘Em

Broncos D/ST at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos D/ST ranks in the top 10 in fantasy points, but a road game against Justin Herbert and the Chargers makes this unit a risk in championships. They’ve allowed just 28 sacks this season and opposing defenses have averaged a mere five fantasy points per game against them.

Cardinals D/ST at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Arizona is tied for seventh in points among fantasy defenses in 2021, but facing the Cowboys on the road makes this unit a fade for me. Dallas has averaged a league-high 30.5 points and nearly 410 yards of total offense, so the Cardinals defense will have a tough time producing for managers.

More Sits

  • Packers D/ST vs. Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)
  • Football Team D/ST at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

  • Chargers D/ST vs. Broncos ($3,100)
  • Chiefs D/ST at Bengals ($2,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Goedert-fantasy-tes
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert is primed for another big game against Washington.

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball.
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown looks to continue his fantasy breakout in Week 17 vs. the Seahawks.

RB_StartSit_122921
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running Backs

No Leonard Fournette? No problem, as Ronald Jones has plus matchup vs. Jets.

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford will find his stride on the road in Week 17 at the Ravens.

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings & Stat Projections

Jaylen Waddle isn't the only rookie wide receiver to play his way into the WR1 conversation.

dCOVdjokavic.soty.HZ
Play
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Is the Most Interesting (and Complicated) Man in Tennis

The world No. 1 made headlines in 2021 for losing his temper at the Olympics and declining vaccination. But, like him or not, Djokovic will soon be the most accomplished man in tennis.

New England Patriots Nick Folk
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

Look for a bounce-back performance from Nick Folk in Week 17 vs. the Jaguars.

ricky rubio
NBA

Video: Cavs Star Ricky Rubio Appears to Suffer Knee Injury

Rubio was on his way to a triple-double when he slipped while driving the lane in the fourth quarter, and needed to be helped off the court.