Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Jonathan Taylor, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Week 17 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Patriots D/ST vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots D/ST was brutal last week, scoring minus-1 fantasy points in a loss to the Bills. Regardless, I’d keep them in your lineups this week against the Jaguars. Their offense has committed a league-high 26 giveaways, and defenses have averaged the most fantasy points against Jacksonville.

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17 Start ‘Em. Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Saints D/ST vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Saints defense scored just six points last week, but it played much tougher than that while the team was decimated due to COVID-19. I consider this unit a top-10 option this week, as defenses that have gone up against the Panthers have averaged the second-most fantasy points in 2021.

Eagles D/ST at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Eagles defense produced 16 fantasy points last week against the Giants, and it gets another nice matchup this week in Washington. The Cowboys defense put up a bananas 25 fantasy points against them last week, and their offense has committed 23 giveaways and allowed 37 sacks.

More Starts

Bills D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

49ers D/ST vs. Texans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Bears D/ST vs. Giants ($3,200)

Cowboys D/ST vs. Cardinals ($3,200)

Week 17 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Ravens D/ST vs. Rams (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Ravens defense has been decimated due to injuries and COVID-19 cases, making it a far less attractive option in fantasy leagues this season. That trend should continue against the Rams, as they’ve allowed just 25 sacks while averaging 27.7 points and 379.1 yards of total offense per game.

Evan Habeeb/USA Today Sports

Sit ‘Em

Broncos D/ST at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos D/ST ranks in the top 10 in fantasy points, but a road game against Justin Herbert and the Chargers makes this unit a risk in championships. They’ve allowed just 28 sacks this season and opposing defenses have averaged a mere five fantasy points per game against them.

Cardinals D/ST at Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Arizona is tied for seventh in points among fantasy defenses in 2021, but facing the Cowboys on the road makes this unit a fade for me. Dallas has averaged a league-high 30.5 points and nearly 410 yards of total offense, so the Cardinals defense will have a tough time producing for managers.

More Sits

Packers D/ST vs. Vikings (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)

Football Team D/ST at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Chargers D/ST vs. Broncos ($3,100)

Chiefs D/ST at Bengals ($2,900)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!