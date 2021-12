Welcome to Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season. Let's bring home a league title!



Week 17 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSE RANKINGS

Patriots, NE (vs. JAC) Buccaneers, TB (at NYJ) Bills, BUF (vs. ATL) 49ers , SF (vs. HOU) Cowboys, DAL (vs. ARI) Bears, CHI (vs. NYG) Saints, NO (vs. CAR) Eagles, PHI (at WAS) Seahawks, SEA (vs. DET) Rams, LAR (at BAL) Colts, IND (vs. LV) Chiefs, KC (at CIN) Titans, TEN (vs. MIA) Panthers, CAR (at NO) Chargers, LAC (vs. DEN) Dolphins, MIA (at TEN) Packers, GB (vs. MIN) Steelers, PIT (vs. CLE) Browns, CLE (at PIT) Cardinals, ARI (at DAL) Giants, NYG (at CHI) Raiders, LV (at IND) Broncos, DEN (at LAC) Vikings, MIN (at GB) Ravens, BAL (vs. LAR) Football Team, WAS (vs. PHI) Lions, DET (at SEA) Texans, HOU (at SF) Bengals, CIN (vs. KC) Jets , NYJ (vs. TB) Falcons, ATL (at BUF) Jaguars, JAC (at NE)

