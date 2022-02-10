Bet Builder: The Two Player Prop Parlays You Need to Bet in Super Bowl LVI

Can the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2021 be stopped in Super Bowl LVI? Will his ability to stretch the defense prevent the Bengals defense from stacking the box, thus opening up rushing or receiving lanes for the Los Angeles running backs?

What about the starting quarterbacks? Can they both post solid production in a Super Bowl matchup oddsmakers have posted with a 48.5-point total?

Since early this week, I have been providing a series featuring the players/markets that respected money is either fading or backing as we lead up to the biggest game of the year both in Vegas as well as at SI Sportsbook.

We are only days away from Super Bowl LVI and the entire SI Betting team is supplying some great wagering and DFS information you need to have ahead of the Big Game!

Let’s continue to dive in and make some money!

Respected money in Las Vegas and at SI Sportsbook is investing that Rams wideout Cooper Kupp will not be stopped by the Bengals secondary in Super Bowl LVI. As a result, they also believe his ability to take the top off the back end of a defense will have a positive impact Los Angeles running back Cam Akers. Just how are they backing both players? A player proposition parlay!

Kupp’s receiving yard market, which opened at 99.5, has risen seven yards to 106.5 yards at SI Sportsbook. Despite the strong move by oddsmakers, steam continues to back Kupp surpassing this projection - a number he has gone beyond 13 times in 20 games. Eclipsing this projection at a 65% winning clip, combined with the 128.7 receiving yard average in three postseason victories, has led to both public and respected support behind Kupp at the betting windows.

Despite the strong indication that Darrell Henderson Jr. -- who has been out since Week 16 due to an MCL sprain -- will make his return in Super Bowl LVI, bettors in Vegas and at SI Sportsbook refuse to be deterred from their convictions of a strong performance by Rams running back Cam Akers. The Rams could potentially have all three of their talented backs in Akers, Henderson and veteran Sony Michel healthy for the first time all season against Cincinnati. However, despite the potential crowded backfield, Akers's rushing projection -- which opened at 59.5 last week -- has risen to 64.5 juiced to the over at odds of -125.

Due to the uncertainty in terms of volume, combined with the fact that Akers has failed to outperform this projection in any of the four games since his return in Week 18, some respected bettors have been forced in a different direction. The pivot? Akers receiving market. Oddsmakers opened his receiving yards at 15.5 and within hours was moved to 18.5 at one respected shop in Las Vegas.

At SI Sportsbook, we can utilize their “Bet Builder” option and create a wager that involves backing 10-plus receiving yards for Akers (shaving 8.5 yards from the current market demand) combined with Kupp at 100-plus receiving yards (slicing 6.5 yards off market number).

When you create that wager you receive odds of +150 that both events will take place. By using the Bet Builder software, bettors will avoid any juice as well as create positive odds on a potential return on your money - while also tailing two wagers that respected steam has backed ahead of Super Sunday!

Two other markets drawing steam involve total passing touchdowns by both starting quarterbacks. As I covered here at SI Betting ahead of the Divisional games three weeks ago, respected money backed over 1.5 passing touchdowns for Matthew Stafford against Tampa Bay combined with Josh Allen over 1.5 passing touchdowns in a parlay that resulted in a solid payout at odds of +143.

In Super Bowl LVI, bettors are backing strong performances from both Stafford and Joe Burrow.

Burrow has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 13 of 20 games this season, including four of his last five games overall. On the other side, Stafford has thrown 2-plus touchdowns in 16 of 20 games this season - including all three playoff wins over Arizona, Tampa Bay and San Francisco.

When you combine trends that involve a 65% success rate with one hitting at an 80% clip, it is easy to discover why oddsmakers are attaching prohibitive juice on the passing touchdown markets for both respective signal callers. For Stafford the juice on over 1.5 is currently at -225, while Burrow’s odds of over 1.5 touchdown passes is listed at odds of -165. Using the Bet Builder option we can once again avoid the juice.

Let’s formulate a wager of 2-plus touchdown passes for both starting signal callers and create positive odds of +120.

BET BUILDER PARLAYS

Akers 10+ Rec Yards + Kupp 100+ Rec Yards: +150

Stafford 2+ Passing Touchdowns + Burrow 2+ Passing Touchdowns: +120

SI NFL BET REVIEW

For the third consecutive week, respected plays on NFL Playoff wagering did not get off to a good start. Championship weekend commenced with Kansas City blowing a second half lead and losing to the Bengals at home as 7-point favorites. The outright loss by the Chiefs killed our teaser before we could even have the opportunity to get to the second leg of the 49ers at +10.5. However, the weekend closed out strong as the Rams and 49ers stayed under 46 total points enabling a solid cash. Our receiving yards parlay, hooking up Deebo Samuel over 51.5 rec yds with Travis Kelce over 76.5 rec yds came through at odds of +249. Our final wager involving an Anytime Touchdown Parlay of Travis Kelce combined with Cooper Kupp also cashed at odds of +194. Overall, we had our best weekend of the playoffs up 4.3 units on the two title games.

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 9-8 ATS / Props 16-12 +5.75 Units

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-6-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +5.00 Units

2021 SI Betting NFL Football Overall YTD: 53-43-1 ATS & Props +15.22 Units

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

