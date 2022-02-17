The Rockies have been in the National League for 29 seasons. They’ve had a winning record nine times, with five resulting in postseason trips. Their only appearance in the World Series came in 2007 when they lost to the Boston Red Sox in four games.

Colorado ranked 25th in ERA (4.82). Their relievers finished with 32 wins, 30 losses, and 33 saves with a 4.91 ERA (26th). The Rockies slipped to 11th in runs (739) and 21st in home runs (182) while being more active on the base paths (76 stolen bases – 15th).

Colorado lost SS Trevor Story, SP Jon Gray (TEX), and OF Ian Desmond to free agency in the offseason. They have yet to sign a free agent to their major league roster, and no new players arrived via the trade market.

Their starting rotation lacks aces and arms to strike out batters. SP German Marquez would approach SP2 status if he pitched in a much better ballpark. SP Kyle Freeland, SP Austin Gomber, and SP Antonio Senzatela will keep the Rockies in games, but in the end, their ERA should still finish above 4.00. They don’t have a shutdown closer, and the Rockies need to rebuild their options in the seventh and eighth innings.

Colorado must revamp the core of their offense after losing SS Trevor Story and dealing 3B Nolan Arenado last season. 2B Brendan Rodgers is the only potential starting player under 26. OF Zac Veen looks promising, but he looks a year or two away from helping the Rockies.

Starting Lineup

OF Raimel Tapia

Over the last three seasons, Tapia had the best opportunity of his career in the majors (.282 with 149 runs, 16 home runs, 111 RBI, and 37 steals over 1,097 at-bats). His strikeout rate (13.1) improved for the third year while also seeing an uptick in his walk rate (7.5).

Tapia finished with weakness again in his average hit rate (1.361), with a sharp decline in his contact batting average (.319). He didn’t hit a home run over 130 at-bats against left-handed pitching despite success in batting average (.292).

His hard-hit rate (31.5) remains in a weak power-hitting area. Tapia had the lowest launch angle (-4.4 – 311th) of any batter with 250 plate appearances last year, highlighted by his ground ball rate (67.4). He had a slight bump in his HR/FB rate (8.7).

Over nine seasons in the minors, Tapia hit .320 with 501 runs, 50 home runs, 402 RBI, and 155 stolen bases over 3,007 at-bats. His bat had no problem with AAA (.330 with 13 home runs, 108 RBI, and 41 steals over 815 at-bats) over four seasons.

Fantasy Outlook

Tapia finished 91st in SIscore (-0.61) for hitters. His ADP (266) ranked him as the 165th hitter in the NFBC in mid-February. However, he’ll put the ball in play, and his bat does play better than expected with runners on base (RBI rate – 19). His skill set isn't ideal for hitting leadoff, but he may be the best the Rockies have entering April. Possible .300 batting average with 75 runs, 10 home runs, 60 RBI, and 20 stolen bases.

2B Brendan Rodgers

Over six seasons in the minors, Rodgers hit .298 with 248 runs, 66 home runs, 248 RBI, and 24 steals over 1,541 at-bats. His strikeout rate (19.3) should be about league average in the majors while needing to improve on his walk rate (6.4).

The Rockies selected him third overall in the 2015 MLB June MLB Draft.

Rodgers was on a path to start for Colorado on opening day, but a hamstring injury knocked him out of the lineup for seven weeks. His best play came in June (.308 with eight runs, four home runs, and 15 RBI over 78 at-bats) and September (.299/17/5/16 over 117 at-bats).

His strikeout rate (20.2) beat the league average with a minimal walk rate (4.6). Rodgers played well vs. lefties (.317 with eight home runs and 19 RBI over 101 at-bats). He finished with a high ground ball rate (50.8). His launch angle (6.3) and barrel rate (6.2) ranked poorly. He finished 156th in hard-hit rate (40.3).

Fantasy Outlook

Colorado will give Rodgers as many at-bats as he can handle in 2022. His swing path needs more loft to reach a higher ceiling in power. His ADP (160) in the NFBC puts him in the range of some high upside players. Last year I viewed him as a value, but there is plenty of work to become an impact player. Rodgers is getting closer to a .290/80/20/80/5 player, which fits the steady category. In his seven years in pro ball, he has never had over 450 at-bats.

OF Charlie Blackmon

Blackmon finished last year with the most RBI chances (382) of his career, but he failed to drive himself in due to a second straight season with weakness in his average hit rate (1.518 – 1.772 from 2016 to 2019). In addition, his contact batting average (.329) fell well below his previous four years (.418, .370, 1.835, and .379).

Over his two seasons, Blackmon hit .280 with 107 runs, 19 home runs, 120 RBI, and five stolen bases over 735 at-bats. He finished 98th in SIscore (-1.01) for hitters. His walk rate (9.3) was a career-high and improved his strikeout rate (15.6 – 16.7 in his career).

His power outage (four home runs) came over his first 290 at-bats (.266 with 36 runs and 41 RBI). However, Blackmon regained some of his expected form over his final 64 games (.277 with 40 runs, nine home runs, 37 RBI, and three steals over 224 at-bats). In addition, he continued to hold his own against left-handed pitching (.287 with three home runs and 18 RBI over 136 at-bats).

Blackmon had a sharp rise in his ground ball rate (47.7 – 39.2 in 2019 and 40.8 in his career), with repeated failure in his HR/FB rate (9.9 – 17.7 in 2019). His hard-hit rate (38.5 – 189th), launch angle (10.2 – 221st), and barrel rate (7.0 – 189th).

Fantasy Outlook

The days of being an edge in runs with plenty of power and RBIs look to be over, but Blackmon could help a fantasy team if he delivered an 80/20/80 type of season. His ADP (235) in mid-February in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship as the 146th batter. Blackmon will be a value for his price point if his batting average returns. He has a player option next year for $18 million.

1B C.J. Cron

The move to Colorado treated Cron well, leading to a career-high in runs (70), hits (132), and RBI (92). However, he missed some time with back, head, and groin issues.

His contact batting average (.370) was a five-year high. Cron pushed his walk rate (11.0) to an area of strength while producing a slight edge in his strikeout rate (21.4). He handled himself well vs. left-handed pitching (.311 with eight home runs and 30 RBI over 132 at-bats).

Cron saved his season in August (.387 with 18 runs, 11 home runs, and 34 RBI over 93 at-bats). Over his first 274 at-bats, he hit .241 with 39 runs, 14 home runs, and 43 RBI. His bat almost had twice the value at home (.326/46/19/68 over 232 at-bats) compared to on the road (.235 with 24 runs, nine home runs, and 24 RBI over 234 at-bats).

He finished 127th in hard-hit rate (42.0), 88th in launch angle (15.8), and 62nd in barrel rate (11.5). Cron has been fly-ball favoring over his previous two seasons (46.2 and 42.0), but his HR/FB rate (18.7) was a four-year low.

Fantasy Outlook

Cron gets extra points for his home ballpark, and his approach supports a neutral batting average. His average hit rate (1.886) puts him on a path to deliver over 30 home runs with 550 at-bats. His ADP (125) in the NFBC prices him as the 11th option at first base. Last year he ranked 63rd in SIscore (-1.11) for hitters. Cron is a worthy piece to the puzzle based on his price point.

3B Ryan McMahon

McMahon delivered competitive stats in runs (80), home runs (23), and RBI (86) for the second time in three seasons. However, his batting average has been a liability every year in the majors. He made progress in his strikeout rate (24.7 – 30.8 before 2021) while maintaining his favorable walk rate (9.9).

His bat trailed against left-handed pitching (.229 with four home runs and 21 RBI over 153 at-bats). McMahon had a productive start over his first 197 at-bats (.259 with 34 runs, 13 home runs, and 31 RBI). He finished with a step back in his HR/FB rate (16.0 – 27.0 in 2019) while delivering more line drives (24.0 percent).

He ranked 93rd in hard-hit rate (43.5), 127th in launch angle (14.3), and 181st in barrel rate (7.3).

The Rockies gave him 312 of his 528 at-bats, hitting fifth and sixth in the batting average.

Fantasy Outlook

McMahon has the power stroke to push his ceiling over 30 home runs. His contact batting average (.352) supports a higher batting average if he continues to shave off some more strikeouts. He finished 69th in SIscore (0.48) for hitters while coming off the board as the 99th batter in the NFBC with an ADP of 161. I prefer to play him at second base, where I expect a more significant edge.

OF Connor Joe

Joe had an empty bat over his first three seasons of the minors (.251 with 120 runs, 11 home runs, 106 RBI, and four steals over 986 at-bats) despite showing the ability to take walks (11.8 percent). His bat emerged between AA and AAA (.303 with 171 runs, 41 home runs, 148 RBI, and five stolen bases over 816 at-bats). His strikeout rate (19.3) beat the league average while improving his walk rate (14.8).

Last year, the Rockies gave him his first majors experience, leading to a .285 batting average with 23 runs, eight home runs, and 35 RBI over 179 at-bats. After the All-Star break, Joe offered starting fantasy stats (.304/19/8/29 over 125 at-bats). Unfortunately, his season ended in early September with a hamstring injury. He matched his minor league career in approach (strikeout rate – 19.4 and walk rate – 12.3).

Fantasy Outlook

At age 29, Joe appears to be past his window to secure a starting job in the majors. However, he brings a first-round pedigree (39th overall selection by Pittsburgh in 2014), and the DH in the National League creates a window to seize a starting job. His ADP (328) in the NFBC fits his potential. I expect help in batting average while trending toward a 20/80 player. Joe should prove to be an excellent low-dollar player in an NL-only league. In addition, he may steal the leadoff job, which helps his value in runs.

OF Sam Hilliard

Over six seasons in the minors, Hilliard hit .274 with 409 runs, 103 home runs, 395 RBI, and 130 stolen bases over 2,342 at-bats, highlighted by his success in 2019 at AAA (.262 with 35 home runs, 101 RBI, and 22 stolen bases over 500 at-bats). His contact batting average (.400) and average hit rate (1.771) graded well in his minor league career, but his strikeout rate (27.8) invited batting average risk.

Hilliard has 396 at-bats in the majors, leading to productive stats in runs (58), home runs (27), RBI (57), and stolen bases (10) if prorated over 550 at-bats. Unfortunately, he looks overmatched at the plate (strikeout rate – 34.6) over too many at-bats while taking his fair share of walks (9.3 percent). Hilliard hit .237 against lefties with seven home runs and 13 RBI over 97 at-bats.

Despite weakness in his hard-hit rate (38.6 – 209th) and launch angle (12.0 – 215th), he did show the ability to barrel the ball (15.0 percent – 31st). Hilliard brings a plus HR/FB rate (29.7)

Fantasy Outlook

Hilliard has upside in four categories, but he has a lot to prove in the contact department. His ADP (414) in the NFBC makes him a backend outfielder in 15-team leagues. He is more of a wild card at age 28 than an elite prospect. However, Hilliard has the talent to surprise with improvement in his strikeout rate for a fading batting average.

C Elias Diaz

Diaz flashed upside in 2018 for the Pirates in a part-time role when he hit .286 with 10 home runs and 34 RBI over 252 at-bats. In 2019, his bat drew some attention in the fantasy market as a C2 in deep leagues, but Diaz lost his way (.241 with two home runs and 28 RBI over 303 at-bats). His season ended with a minor right knee injury.

In 2020, his bat was quiet again for Colorado (.235 over 68 at-bats with two home runs and nine RBI). However, Diaz proved to be a viable backend catching option, thanks to his career-high in runs (52), home runs (18), and RBI (44).

Diaz played at a high level after the All-Star break (.274/33/11/26) despite short at-bats (179). His strikeout rate (16.2) and walk rate (8.1) improved slightly over his career averages (16.8/7.2).

Over 10 seasons in the minors, he hit .262 with 27 home runs, 292 RBI, and 24 steals over 2,256 at-bats.

Fantasy Outlook

Diaz’s success in 2021 gives him a chance at setting a career-high in at-bats. However, based on his recent contact batting average, he has no real upside in batting average (.296, .302, and .299). His ADP (244) in the NFBC paints him as a C2 in 12-team leagues. I don’t see enough of an edge to buy at his current price point.

2B Garrett Hampson

Hampson finished with career-highs in almost all categories. His signs of growth came from his run rate (50) and strikeout rate (23.9), but he struggled with runners on base (nine percent RBI rate) with a much weaker contact batting average (.316). In addition, Hampson has many bad days vs. right-handed pitching (.217 with six home runs and 20 RBI over 309 at-bats).

Colorado gave him his best chance to start in April and May (.225 with 28 runs, five home runs, 15 RBI, and 10 stolen bases over 173 at-bats). Unfortunately, his bat delivered empty stats after the All-Star break (.205 with 30 runs, five home runs, 12 RBI, and four steals over 176 at-bats).

He ranked poorly in hard-hit rate (31.2 – 275th) and barrel rate (5.0 – 244th).

His minor league resume (.312 with 252 runs, 22 home runs, 163 RBI, and 130 steals over 1,342 at-bats) suggested more upside while owing a much better approach (strikeout rate - 15.2 and walk rate – 10.4).

Fantasy Outlook

With 959 at-bats of experience in the majors, Hampson doesn’t have the feel of an everyday player. He lacks confidence and doesn’t hit the ball hard on enough at-bats. As a result, his ADP (268) in the NFBC is more of a speed dart than trust in his skill set. My advice would be to plan better to avoid chasing a weaker piece to the puzzle. Hampson may surprise as he reaches the prime of his career, but he makes more sense as an investment after pick 300.

Bench Options

C Dom Nunez

Over seven seasons in the minors, he hit .242 with 273 runs, 71 home runs, 279 RBI, and 48 steals over 1,968 at-bats. His walk rate (11.9) grades well, with an above strikeout rate (18.8).

Nunez struggled at AA (.213 with 20 home runs, 70 RBI, and 15 steals over 621 at-bats) with some growth in AAA in 2019 (.244 with 17 home runs and 42 RBI over 213 at-bats).

His power (10 home runs and 33 RBI) graded with the Rockies over his short at-bats (228), but Nunez struggled to make contact (34.6 percent strikeout rate). On the positive side, he did post strength in his walk rate (12.9).

Nunez finished with weakness in his contact batting average (.293), which was also the case in 2017 (.280) and 2018 (.287) in the minors. His average hit rate (2.116) supports over 30 home runs if he can improve his strike zone control.

Fantasy Outlook

Fantasy managers have him priced as the second catching option in Colorado based on his early ADP (647) in the NFBC. I know Diaz played better last year, but Nunez would offer a higher ceiling if his approach moved closer to his minor league resume. One only has to follow his strikeouts to see if there is any playable upside in his bat in 2022.

3B Colton Welker

Welker missed the first 80 games of minor league baseball in 2021 due to failing a drug test for the usage of Oral Turinabol. Over five seasons in the minors, Welker hit .308 with 199 runs, 40 home runs, 230 RBI, and 18 stolen bases over 1,391 at-bats. His walk rate (7.8) came in just below the league average with a favorable strikeout rate (17.6).

He hit .258 over 120 at-bats with 18 runs, six home runs, and 26 RBI last year between RK, High A, and AAA. The Rockies gave him 37 at-bats in 2021 with seven runs and two RBI.

Fantasy Outlook

The Rockies could use Welker at third base or even feature him at DH. His bat plays well, but his glove and defense look limited due to his size. I expect him to be in the majors quickly this year at the expense of at-bats for 2B Garrett Hampson. Possible .300 hitter with a chance at a 20/80 skill set early in his career.

Starting Pitching

SP German Marquez

Marquez has a winning record (54-41) over six years with Colorado, but his ERA has been a liability more often than not. His WHIP has been in a tight range over the past four seasons (1.204, 1.201, 1.261, and 1.272). In addition, he had a regression in his walk rate (3.2) over the past two years.

Last season Marquez battled his command (43 walks) and success against lefties (.265 with nine home runs and 366 at-bats). Surprisingly, he pitched better at home (8-3 with 3.67 ERA and 98 strikeouts over 103 innings).

Over his first 19 starts, Marquez went 8-6 with a 3.36 ERA, .212 BAA, and 114 strikeouts over 112.1 innings despite two disaster games (16 runs, 23 baserunners, and six strikeouts over 5.2 innings). Unfortunately, his season went in the wrong direction over his final 67.2 innings (46 runs, 101 baserunners, and 13 home runs with 62 strikeouts).

His average fastball (95.1) was a four-year low. Marquez featured a serviceable slider (.245 BAA but nine home runs allowed) while owning a plus curveball (.132 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Marquez has two things working in his favor as a late arm. First, he averaged just under six innings (5.96) over his previous 106 starts. Second, Marquez has 654 strikeouts over his 631.2 innings. His ADP (250) will keep the faint of heart away due to his risk in ERA and WHIP. It’s all about the ride, which may not be worth the price of admission.

SP Kyle Freeland

Freeland finished with an identical ERA (4.33) over the past two seasons, with a slight fade in his WHIP (1.417). He missed the first seven weeks with a left shoulder injury.

Five starts into the year, Freeland allowed 22 runs, 47 baserunners, and nine home runs over 20.2 innings. However, he flew under the radar over his next 12 starts (5-4 with 2.57 ERA, 1.057 WHIP, .239 BAA, and 68 strikeouts over 70 innings. A hip issue in early September led to a fade in his stats over his final 30 innings (4.80 ERA and 1.667 WHIP).

His average fastball (91.5) was a career-low. Freeland only had success with his slider (.164 BAA). He struggled against right-handed (.276 BAA) and left-handed (.303 BAA) batters.

Fantasy Outlook

At best, Freeland may offer spot start value in 2022. His ADP (591) puts him in the free-agent pool in all redraft formats. He set a career-high strikeout rate (7.8) last season.

SP Austin Gomber

Gomber pitched well at every stop in his minor league career, leading to a 41-23 record over five seasons with a 2.92 ERA and 508 strikeouts over 520.1 innings. His walk rate (2.7) is favorable, with strength in his strikeout rate (8.8).

After pitching well over 12 games in AAA (3.42 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 68.1 innings) in 2018, the Cardinals called him up to the majors to add a lefty in the bullpen. However, his arm was up and down over 29 appearances (6-2 with a 4.44 ERA and 1.507 WHIP). In addition, a biceps injury and shoulder issue cost him most of the 2019 season.

In 2020, Gomber finished with a 1.86 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 29 innings while battling his command (4.7 walks per nine). The Rockies acquired last February in the deal for 3B Nolan Arenado.

Last season, he pitched well over his first 17 starts (3.69 ERA, 1.052 WHIP, and 86 strikeouts over 90.1 innings. Gomber missed about a month midsummer with a left forearm injury. A back issue may have been the reason for his fade over his final six starts (21 runs, 48 base runners, and seven home runs over 25 innings).

He has a below-par fastball (91.8). However, Gomber had success with all three of his secondary pitches (slider – .198 BAA, changeup – .191 BAA, and curveball – .179 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

His back injury (pars defect) can take up to six months to recover, and there is no guarantee that the damage won’t reoccur. Nevertheless, Gomber pitched well enough to draw interest in deep draft championship formats or even a bench flier in NL-only leagues. His ADP (519) in the NFBC puts him in the free zone.

SP Antonio Senzatela

Over eight seasons in the minors, Senzatela went 45-21 with a 2.63 ERA and 416 strikeouts in 564.2 innings. His walk rate (2.1) has been an asset in each season in the minors, but his strikeout rate (6.6) tends to fall short of expectations.

He went 27-22 over his first 84 games with the Rockies with a 5.33 ERA and 247 strikeouts over 349.2 innings. In 2020, Senzatela pitched at the highest level of his career over 12 starts. He finished with a 3.44 ERA and 1.214 WHIP while only striking out five batters per nine innings.

Last year Senzatela allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of his 28 starts, with a playable 20 starts from May 16th to September 26th (3.56 ERA, 1.212 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts over 121.1 innings). Unfortunately, his season ended with a disaster game (six runs and eight baserunners over two-thirds of an inning), and he missed about a month midsummer with Covid-19.

His average fastball (94.7) is better than expected, considering his struggles to strike out batters (6.0 per nine). Hitters banged around his four-seamer (.288 BAA), slider (.285 BAA), and curveball (.314 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Senzatela is a high-volume ground ball pitcher (51.2) who pitches in a high offense ballpark. He can offer double start value when his arm is in rhythm or pitching in some west coast parks. His ADP (629) in the NFBC is miles away from 12-team rosters. If Senzatela found one swing-and-miss pitch, he would be much improved.

SP Peter Lambert

Over six seasons in the minors, Lambert went 26-29 with a 3.92 ERA and 441 strikeouts over 524 innings. He tends to have a low walk rate (2.1) while still figuring out how to strike out batters (7.6 per nine).

Lambert looked to be improved at AA in 2018 (8-2 with a 2.23 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 92.2 innings), but he did lose his way at AAA (5.06 ERA, 1.435 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts over 115.2 innings).

In his first chance in the majors, Lambert failed to make an impact (7.25 ERA and 57 strikeouts over 89.1 innings). Over his 19 starts with the Rockies, he allowed three runs or fewer in 10 games. His walk rate (3.6), strikeout rate (5.7), and HR/9 rate (1.8) all came in as liabilities.

After blowing out his right elbow in July in 2020, Lambert only pitched 21.2 innings (14 runs, 38 baserunners, and five home runs) last year due to his recovery from TJ surgery.

His average fastball (93.6) was about league average. He had an upside changeup (.167 BAA), followed by a curveball and a show-me slider.

Fantasy Outlook

Lambert should pitch better this year with more time to heal his right elbow. He has a lot to prove before getting any kind of fantasy ride.

SP Ryan Rolison

The Rockies drafted Rolison with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over two seasons at Mississippi, he went 16-7 with a 3.45 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 159 innings.

Rolison looked sharp over 29 innings at rookie ball in 2018 (1.86 ERA and 34 strikeouts) and A Ball in 2019 (0.61 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 14.2 innings). After a push to High A in 2019, his arm didn't look ready (4.87 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 116.1 innings). Rolison posted a favorable walk rate (2.7) and strikeout rate (9.3).

Last year a hand injury led to about six weeks on the injured list. Rolison pitched well over three starts at AA (3.07 ERA, two walks, and 20 strikeouts over 14.2 innings). However, he never found his stride over his final 57 innings (5.84 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and eight home runs).

His fastball sits in the low 90s with work needed with his curveball and changeup.

Fantasy Outlook

Rolison doesn’t look ready to help in the majors. The Rockies should start him at AAA. Only an arm to follow, but I wouldn’t trust him in 2022.

Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

Bullpen

RP Robert Stephenson

Over eight seasons in the minors, Stephenson went 45-50 with a 3.77 ERA and 791 strikeouts over 742 innings.

In 2020, he battled a back issue that led to his failure in his 10 relief appearances (9.90 ERA).

The Rockies look to have no top pitching prospects ready to make the jump to the majors. Stephenson may be their best hope to close games in 2022. He finished last year with a 1.61 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 22.1 innings.

Stephenson failed as a starter for the Reds over his first three seasons in the majors (7-11 with a 5.47 ERA and 128 strikeouts over 133.1 innings). Cinci moved him to the bullpen in 2019, which led to growth in his game. He finished with a 3.76 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 64.2 innings.

His average fastball (96.7) had more life in the bullpen. With a plus slider (.158 BAA), he gained his edge, but batters drilled his four-seamer (.303 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

To further step forward, Stephenson needs better command (3.5 walks per nine) while minimizing the damage in home runs allowed. Only a closing flier if his arm shows improvement in spring training.

RP Carlos Estevez

The Rockies turned to Estevez as their closer over the final five weeks last season, leading nine saves over his 11 chances. He posted a 3.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts over his final 25.1 innings, but Estevez did allow 41 baserunners.

Over five seasons with Colorado, he went 14-17 with a 4.85 ERA, 258 strikeouts, and 23 saves over 245 innings. Home runs allowed (1.3 per nine) have been a problem in his career.

His average fastball (97.2) remains electric in velocity. Estevez didn’t have success with his four-seamer (.289 BAA), changeup (.260 BAA), or slider (.316 BAA). He also didn’t have an edge against right-handed (.300 BAA) and left-handed (.287 BAA) batters.

Fantasy Outlook

Estevez isn’t closer-worthy over the long haul. His fastball makes sense, but he doesn’t throw enough strikes while lacking a winning pitch. Easy to avoid for me, and his 11 saves don’t interest me in 2022.

RP Julian Fernandez

Fernandez went 10-9 with a 3.40 ERA, 175 strikeouts, and 21 saves over 190.2 innings. He didn’t pitch between 2018 and 2020 due to his recovery from TJ surgery. Last year between AA and AAA, Fernandez posted a 2.53 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 42.2 innings. Walks (4.6 per nine) have been a problem in his whole minor league career.

Last year, the Rockies gave him six games of experience, but his arm came up empty (eight runs, 13 baserunners, and two home runs over 6.2 innings). Fernandez brings a triple-digit fastball while lacking a trusted second off-speed pitch.

Fantasy Outlook

Without better command, he will only be a player to follow. Fernandez has a live arm while being up and down early in his career.

