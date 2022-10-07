NFL DFS Week 5 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

Week 5 NFL DFS picks across three pricing tiers so you're covered whether you need a big spend-up stud, mid-tier or a bargain value.

It’s time to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate!

In this article, I have suggested one player at each position for top-tier, mid-tier, and value price points. My hope is that these players will help you succeed in building a successful lineup in either a cash or GPP contest.

One of my favorite plays for his week involves a Jets stack that you will find in the bargain tier. Even if you don’t want to go as far as a stack (and I can’t say I blame you), there are players from this game that should plug in nicely to your lineups and help save some salary. I also like many players in the Texans-Jaguars game for a good return on investment.

Let’s break it down.

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Josh Allen will make this list every week … because he’s Josh Allen. He should be able to easily find Stefon Diggs and his other receivers vs. a Steelers secondary that has surrendered the 10th-most yards per game to opposing QBs.

Running Back

Nick Chubb has the second-most rushing yards on the season and he’s scored the most DFS points at the position this year. He’s also facing a Chargers defense that has surrendered an average of 31.5 DFS points per game to opposing RBs.

Wide Receiver

Cooper Kupp can always be started. Even vs. arguably the league’s best defense in San Francisco on Monday, Kupp caught 14 passes for 122 yards. The man is unstoppable. The Dallas pass rush will get to Stafford, but Kupp will still find a way.

Tight End

T.J. Hockenson went beast-mode on Sunday with no Amon-Ra St Brown, blowing up DFS slates everywhere by catching eight passes for 179 yards and two scores. St. Brown is trending toward being out again on Sunday, and the Patriots have allowed the seventh-most DFS points to the TE position.

NFL DFS Mid-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Tom Brady threw for three TDs last week vs. the Chiefs and this week he gets an Atlanta defense that has allowed the 10th-most DFS points to opposing QBs. Brady’s weapons are much healthier; despite all the off-field drama and his should issue, I think Brady shows up and reminds us who is the GOAT. This price is too good to ignore.

Running Back

James Robinson vs. the Texans. Houston has surrendered an average of 141 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs, while Robinson has averaged 65 yards per game. If you’re worried about Travis Etienne … don’t. Robinson’s 15 attempts per game are nearly double Etienne’s 8.5. Besides, there’s plenty to go around vs. Houston, as the Texans have surrendered 34.3 DFS points per game to opposing RBs. Etienne is an O.K. pivot if you’d like to spend down more.

Wide Receiver

Christian Kirk had a down game last week, but expect that to change this week vs. a Houston secondary that has allowed an average of 33.3 points to opposing wideouts. Kirk is the clear alpha in this feisty Jacksonville offense, commanding a 28% target share while playing 92% of the snaps.

Tight End

Gerald Everett has seen 26 targets this year and is averaging 8.12 yards per targets and 53 yards per game. Keenan Allen didn’t practice again on Thursday, and all signs point to Everett having another good day. Everett’s found the end zone in half of this season’s contests, too.

NFL DFS Bargain-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Zach Wilson. Oh, yes. I said it. Besides the fact that Wilson earned the 11th-most DFS points at the QB position last week, this week he gets a Miami defense that has allowed the most DFS points to the position. We are going to complete the stack below.

Running Back

Rhamondre Stevenson. The Detroit Lions have surrendered a league-leading eight TDs to opposing running backs this year. Both NE running backs should be heavily involved in this game that will see the backup to the backup, Bailey Zappe, under center for the Patriots, but Stevenson is the better value.

Wide Receiver

Corey Davis leads all Jets wide receivers with 261 yards, 10.04 yards per target and two receiving TDs, despite having 13 fewer targets than Garrett Wilson. The Jets continue to lead the league in pass attempts (193) and are likely to be in another negative game script vs. Miami. Davis’s seven targets led the team last Sunday with Wilson back under center. This week the Jets get a Miami secondary that has surrendered the ninth-most DFS points to opposing wideouts in 2022.

Tight End

Tyler Conklin. The Dolphins have surrendered the fifth-most DFS points to opposing TEs and Tyler Conklin already has 30 targets on the season for an average of nearly eight per game. We are betting that Zach Wilson will have to throw, and Conklin should easily pay off this bargain salary.

