Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

If you’re streaming kickers this week, use these rankings to help set your lineup.

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a West Coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5) and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).



The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5) and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 7 kicker rankings:

  1. Daniel Carlson, LV
  2. Justin Tucker, BAL
  3. Evan McPherson, CIN
  4. Brett Maher, DAL
  5. Ryan Succop, TB
  6. Harrison Butker, KC
  7. Brandon McManus, DEN
  8. Jason Sanders, MIA
  9. Younghoe Koo, ATL
  10. Riley Patterson, JAC
  11. Taylor Bertolet, LAC
  12. Wil Lutz, NO
  13. Mason Crosby, GB
  14. Nick Folk, NE
  15. Graham Gano, NYG
  16. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ
  17. Chase McLaughlin, IND
  18. Cade York, CLE
  19. Robbie Gould, SF
  20. Jason Myers, SEA
  21. Randy Bullock, TEN
  22. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU
  23. Matt Ammendola, ARI
  24. Cairo Santos, CHI
  25. Chris Boswell, PIT
  26. Mike Badgley, DET
  27. Eddy Piniero, CAR
  28. Joey Slye, WAS
