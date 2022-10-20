We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a West Coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5) and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).





The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5) and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 7 kicker rankings:

Daniel Carlson, LV Justin Tucker, BAL Evan McPherson, CIN Brett Maher, DAL Ryan Succop, TB Harrison Butker, KC Brandon McManus, DEN Jason Sanders, MIA Younghoe Koo, ATL Riley Patterson, JAC Taylor Bertolet, LAC Wil Lutz, NO Mason Crosby, GB Nick Folk, NE Graham Gano, NYG Greg Zuerlein, NYJ Chase McLaughlin, IND Cade York, CLE Robbie Gould, SF Jason Myers, SEA Randy Bullock, TEN Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU Matt Ammendola, ARI Cairo Santos, CHI Chris Boswell, PIT Mike Badgley, DET Eddy Piniero, CAR Joey Slye, WAS

