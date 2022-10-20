We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a West Coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5) and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).



The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5) and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

Week 7 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

Tyreek Hill, MIA Ja'Marr Chase, CIN CeeDee Lamb, DAL Davante Adams, LV Deebo Samuel, SF Michael Pittman Jr., IND Mike Evans, TB Jaylen Waddle, MIA Amon-Ra St. Brown , DET Tee Higgins, CIN Chris Godwin, TB Chris Olave, NO Tyler Lockett, SEA D.K. Metcalf, SEA Courtland Sutton, DEN Allen Lazard, GB Mike Williams, LAC Christian Kirk, JAC Keenan Allen, LAC Amari Cooper, CLE DeAndre Hopkins, ARI Brandin Cooks, HOU Jakobi Meyers, NE Brandon Aiyuk, SF Diontae Johnson, PIT Drake London, ATL Terry McLaurin, WAS Rondale Moore, ARI JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC Curtis Samuel, WAS Robert Woods, TEN Hunter Renfrow, LV Romeo Doubs, GB Michael Gallup, DAL Darnell Mooney, CHI Zay Jones, JAC Jerry Jeudy, DEN Alec Pierce, IND D.J. Moore, CAR Devin Duvernay, BAL Tyler Boyd, CIN Chase Claypool, PIT Garrett Wilson, NYJ Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE George Pickens, PIT Josh Reynolds, DET Corey Davis, NYJ Noah Brown, DAL Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC Nico Collins, HOU Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG Tyquan Thornton, NE Josh Palmer, LAC DeVante Parker, NE Tre'Quan Smith, NO Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL Mecole Hardman, KC Demarcus Robinson, BAL Elijah Moore, NYJ Mack Hollins, LV

More fantasy & NFL coverage: