Skip to main content
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown is healthy after a bye week, but he faces a tough Dallas defense.

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or worse.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a West Coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5) and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).


The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5) and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

Week 7 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

  1. Tyreek Hill, MIA
  2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN
  3. CeeDee Lamb, DAL
  4. Davante Adams, LV
  5. Deebo Samuel, SF
  6. Michael Pittman Jr., IND
  7. Mike Evans, TB
  8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA
  9. Amon-Ra St. Brown , DET
  10. Tee Higgins, CIN
  11. Chris Godwin, TB
  12. Chris Olave, NO
  13. Tyler Lockett, SEA
  14. D.K. Metcalf, SEA
  15. Courtland Sutton, DEN
  16. Allen Lazard, GB
  17. Mike Williams, LAC
  18. Christian Kirk, JAC
  19. Keenan Allen, LAC
  20. Amari Cooper, CLE
  21. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI
  22. Brandin Cooks, HOU
  23. Jakobi Meyers, NE
  24. Brandon Aiyuk, SF
  25. Diontae Johnson, PIT
  26. Drake London, ATL
  27. Terry McLaurin, WAS
  28. Rondale Moore, ARI
  29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC
  30. Curtis Samuel, WAS
  31. Robert Woods, TEN
  32. Hunter Renfrow, LV
  33. Romeo Doubs, GB
  34. Michael Gallup, DAL
  35. Darnell Mooney, CHI
  36. Zay Jones, JAC
  37. Jerry Jeudy, DEN
  38. Alec Pierce, IND
  39. D.J. Moore, CAR
  40. Devin Duvernay, BAL
  41. Tyler Boyd, CIN
  42. Chase Claypool, PIT
  43. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
  44. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE
  45. George Pickens, PIT
  46. Josh Reynolds, DET
  47. Corey Davis, NYJ
  48. Noah Brown, DAL
  49. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC
  50. Nico Collins, HOU
  51. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG
  52. Tyquan Thornton, NE
  53. Josh Palmer, LAC
  54. DeVante Parker, NE
  55. Tre'Quan Smith, NO
  56. Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL
  57. Mecole Hardman, KC
  58. Demarcus Robinson, BAL
  59. Elijah Moore, NYJ
  60. Mack Hollins, LV
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest at SI Sportsbook!

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest at SI Sportsbook!

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders Daniel Carlson

Week 7 Rankings: Kickers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Good News, Bad News: What to Expect From Brandon Aiyuk

ALL_STARTSIT_VIDEO_101922

Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

TNF_10_20_22 (1)

Thursday Night Football: Saints at Cardinals

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out of the pocket in the first half of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 7 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

SI EXTRA NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now