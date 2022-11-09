Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

With a matchup against the Texans defense, Saquon Barkley could be in for a big day.

Running back will always be the position that can turn on a dime. Injuries to any starting back can crush a fantasy team’s chances of winning. There is one possible running back life raft coming in Week 10, while fantasy prayers are being sent toward Aaron Jones. Here are some backs with injury concerns entering this week’s games:

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers expect him to play on Sunday, but D’onta Foreman played well enough over the last three weeks to hold into the lead role.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

The information on the injury to Jones last week was unclear with the extent of his issue. So I have him listed as out for now, even with a report that he may play.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

I sense that Elliott won’t play again this week, so he has no rating on the first edition of the projections.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Until I see Taylor back at practice, I have him listed as out.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

I have Williams receiving RB2 snaps for the Rams for the second straight week. However, I’ll downgrade his chances if he doesn’t turn in multiple full practices by Friday.

November 9, 2022

WEEK 10 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

