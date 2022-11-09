Fantasy Football Week 10 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings
Running back will always be the position that can turn on a dime. Injuries to any starting back can crush a fantasy team’s chances of winning. There is one possible running back life raft coming in Week 10, while fantasy prayers are being sent toward Aaron Jones. Here are some backs with injury concerns entering this week’s games:
Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers expect him to play on Sunday, but D’onta Foreman played well enough over the last three weeks to hold into the lead role.
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
The information on the injury to Jones last week was unclear with the extent of his issue. So I have him listed as out for now, even with a report that he may play.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
I sense that Elliott won’t play again this week, so he has no rating on the first edition of the projections.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Until I see Taylor back at practice, I have him listed as out.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
I have Williams receiving RB2 snaps for the Rams for the second straight week. However, I’ll downgrade his chances if he doesn’t turn in multiple full practices by Friday.
Updated: November 9, 2022
WEEK 10 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
