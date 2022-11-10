Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort at the bottom of the standings after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.
Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.
The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
My Week 10 kicker rankings:
- Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. IND)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. JAC)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIN)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. SEA)
- Graham Gano, NYG (vs. HOU)
- Robbie Gould, SF (vs. LAC)
- Brett Maher, DAL (at GB)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. CLE)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. DET)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at TB)
- Cade York, CLE (at MIA)
- Wil Lutz, NO (at PIT)
- Matt Gay, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. NO)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. DEN)
- Cameron Dicker, LAC (at SF)
- Mike Badgley, DET (at CHI)
- Matt Prater, ARI (at LAR)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (at BUF)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (at TEN)
- Riley Patterson, JAC (at KC)
- Eddy Piniero, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Mason Crosby, GB (vs. DAL)
- Chase McLaughlin, IND (at LV)
- Joey Slye, WAS (at PIHI)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at NYG)
