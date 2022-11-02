Skip to main content
Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 9 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Hayden Hurst is a top Week 9 option with so missing many key tight ends on a bye.

Three top-tier tight ends potentially take a hit in value in Week 9. Replacing any of these players will be difficult as the backend of the tight end pool brings many empty scores. Here’s a look at each player:

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
After two short games (0/4 and 3/33 on seven combined targets), Andrews is a challenging player to gauge in Week 9. The Ravens have a bye next week, and Andrews could use some time to get healthy. I have him starting this week, but his ceiling looks lower against Tampa.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
A hamstring injury limited Waller to six snaps over the past month. After turning in multiple limited snaps last week, he appeared to be trending toward playing. I listed him as starting in Week 9.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings’ trade for Hockenson gives Kirk Cousins another weapon. In addition, he should see more open looks, with defenses focusing on Justin Jefferson and stopping the run. This week, Hockenson should see short targets. 

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 9 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: November 2, 2022

WEEK 9 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Latest News

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams runs with the ball on Sept. 25, 2022.

Week 9 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler

Week 9 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.

Week 9 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a reception during the second quarter of a game against the Texans.

Good News, Bad News: Fields, Pittman, Broncos RBs

RB_STARTSIT_VIDEO_110122

Week 9: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now