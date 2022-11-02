Three top-tier tight ends potentially take a hit in value in Week 9. Replacing any of these players will be difficult as the backend of the tight end pool brings many empty scores. Here’s a look at each player:



Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

After two short games (0/4 and 3/33 on seven combined targets), Andrews is a challenging player to gauge in Week 9. The Ravens have a bye next week, and Andrews could use some time to get healthy. I have him starting this week, but his ceiling looks lower against Tampa.



Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

A hamstring injury limited Waller to six snaps over the past month. After turning in multiple limited snaps last week, he appeared to be trending toward playing. I listed him as starting in Week 9.



T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ trade for Hockenson gives Kirk Cousins another weapon. In addition, he should see more open looks, with defenses focusing on Justin Jefferson and stopping the run. This week, Hockenson should see short targets.



Updated: November 2, 2022

WEEK 9 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

