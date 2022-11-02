Other than the Saints’ weekly injured wideouts (Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry), only a couple of starting wide receivers have questionable status heading into Week 9. As the week progresses, more issues should pop up with each team reporting the practice updates. Here’s a look at the players with some news affecting their early rankings this week:



Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

A shoulder issue knocked Lazard out of Week 8. He looks hard-pressed to suit to play against the Lions due to no practice last week.



Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Allen only has six catches for 77 yards over two limited games. The Chargers had him on the field for 23 plays in Week 7, pointing to a full role after the bye week. He didn’t practice on Monday, but I expect him to play on Sunday.

Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears

The move to Chicago should be a win for Justin Fields, but only a parallel opportunity for Claypool based on his usage in 2022 with the Steelers. This week, the Bears should use him in a limited role downfield to draw attention from the Dolphins’ secondary.



Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Cooks came out of the bye week with disappointment after not getting traded. He needed some away from the team on Tuesday, making him a risky play this week. Hopefully, a couple of days off will help clear his head.

Updated: November 2, 2022

