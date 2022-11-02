Fantasy Football Week 9 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
Geno Smith is still a top 10 fantasy QB.
With six teams on a bye this week, injuries to any position will force fantasy managers to make challenging decisions in Week 9. The quarterback position looks stable for most franchises heading into this week’s action:
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
An ankle issue and an illness knocked Tannehill out of last week’s game. The Titans need him this week to beat the Chiefs, so I bumped him back to starting in Week 9.
WEEK 9 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
