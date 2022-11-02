Skip to main content
Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 9 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Geno Smith is still a top 10 fantasy QB.

With six teams on a bye this week, injuries to any position will force fantasy managers to make challenging decisions in Week 9. The quarterback position looks stable for most franchises heading into this week’s action:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
An ankle issue and an illness knocked Tannehill out of last week’s game. The Titans need him this week to beat the Chiefs, so I bumped him back to starting in Week 9.

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 9 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: November 2, 2022

WEEK 9 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Latest News

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a reception during the second quarter of a game against the Texans.

Good News, Bad News: Fields, Pittman, Broncos RBs

RB_STARTSIT_VIDEO_110122

Week 9: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs

WR_STARTSIT_VIDEO_110122

Week 9: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers

QB_STARTSIT_VIDEO_110122

Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

TE_STARTSIT_VIDEO_110122

Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now