Big week of RB trades will have an impact on playing time for several players.

Hot running backs help push fantasy teams up the standings, but their opportunity and success can change on a dime due to injury. This week, multiple moves at the NFL trading deadline have change the dynamics of playing time for many players. Here’s a look at the running back situations that will have changes in Week 9:

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

After turning in a couple of limited practices last week, I bumped Conner to starting status in Week 9. Eno Benjamin played well enough over the past month to earn more chances. This backfield will be in flux this week until the Cardinals update Conner’s status for Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Patterson could return this week after four games with a knee injury. With no clear update, I rated Patterson as out on the first version of the projections.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins

A midweek trade for Wilson hurts his fantasy role until he is up to speed with the Dolphins’ playbook. As a result, I only see a handful of rushes with a couple chances for receptions.

Nyheim Hines, Buffalo Bills

The acquisition of Hines gives Buffalo two similar players to be on the field on all downs. Hines has a higher ceiling in catches, pointing to a smaller role on passing downs for Devin Singletary. James Cook can’t become fantasy relevant without an injury to one of the Bills’ top backs.

Updated: November 2, 2022

WEEK 9 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

