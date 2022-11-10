We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort and at the bottom after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.



Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.



The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.



NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 10 running back rankings (PPR)

Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. HOU) Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. LAC) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at SF) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DEN) Nick Chubb, CLE (at MIA) Alvin Kamara, NO (at PIT) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. IND) Travis Etienne, JAC (at KC) Ken Walker, SEA (at TB) Dameon Pierce, HOU (at NYG) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at BUF) Jamaal Williams, DET (at CHI) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. SEA) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DAL) D'Onta Foreman, CAR (vs. ATL) D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. WAS) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at CAR) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PHI) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. NO) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIN) Deon Jackson, IND (at LV) James Conner, ARI (at LAR) Tony Pollard, DAL (at GB) Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. CLE) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. DET) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at GB) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. ARI) Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. CLE) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at MIA) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. DAL) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at TEN) Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at CAR) Rachaad White, TB (vs. SEA) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. DEN) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. JAC) Latavius Murray, DEN (at TEN) Brian Robinson, WAS (at PHI) Eno Benjamin, ARI (at LAR) Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. JAC) Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. NO) Rex Burkhead, HOU (at NYG) Raheem Blackshear, CAR (vs. ATL) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. JAC) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at BUF) Travis Homer, SEA (at TB) Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. LAC) Jordan Wilkins, IND (at LV) Ameer Abdullah, LV (vs. IND) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. WAS) Isaiah Spiller, LAC (at SF) Cam Akers, LAR (at ARI) James Cook, BUF (vs. MIN) JaMycal Hasty, JAC (at KC) Chase Edmonds, DEN (at TEN) Dwayne Washington, NO (vs. BAL) Nyheim Hines, BUF (vs. MIN) Matt Breida, NYG (vs. HOU) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. WAS)

More fantasy & NFL coverage: