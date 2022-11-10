Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort and at the bottom after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.
Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.
The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings.
Week 10 running back rankings (PPR)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. HOU)
- Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. LAC)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at SF)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. DEN)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (at MIA)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (at PIT)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. IND)
- Travis Etienne, JAC (at KC)
- Ken Walker, SEA (at TB)
- Dameon Pierce, HOU (at NYG)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at BUF)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (at CHI)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. SEA)
- Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DAL)
- D'Onta Foreman, CAR (vs. ATL)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. WAS)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at CAR)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PHI)
- Najee Harris, PIT (vs. NO)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIN)
- Deon Jackson, IND (at LV)
- James Conner, ARI (at LAR)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (at GB)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (vs. CLE)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. DET)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at GB)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. CLE)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (at MIA)
- A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. DAL)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (at TEN)
- Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at CAR)
- Rachaad White, TB (vs. SEA)
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. DEN)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. JAC)
- Latavius Murray, DEN (at TEN)
- Brian Robinson, WAS (at PHI)
- Eno Benjamin, ARI (at LAR)
- Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. JAC)
- Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. NO)
- Rex Burkhead, HOU (at NYG)
- Raheem Blackshear, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. JAC)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at BUF)
- Travis Homer, SEA (at TB)
- Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. LAC)
- Jordan Wilkins, IND (at LV)
- Ameer Abdullah, LV (vs. IND)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Isaiah Spiller, LAC (at SF)
- Cam Akers, LAR (at ARI)
- James Cook, BUF (vs. MIN)
- JaMycal Hasty, JAC (at KC)
- Chase Edmonds, DEN (at TEN)
- Dwayne Washington, NO (vs. BAL)
- Nyheim Hines, BUF (vs. MIN)
- Matt Breida, NYG (vs. HOU)
- Boston Scott, PHI (vs. WAS)
