We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort and at the bottom after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.



Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.



The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.



NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 10 tight end rankings (PPR)

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. JAC) George Kittle, SF (vs. LAC) Zach Ertz, ARI (at LAR) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS) T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at BUF) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. NO) Greg Dulcich, DEN (at TEN) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at GB) David Njoku, CLE (at MIA) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ARI) Cade Otton, TB (vs. SEA) Gerald Everett, LAC (at SF) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at CAR) Evan Engram, JAC (at KC) Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. DET) Taysom Hill, NO (at PIT) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. MIN) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. DAL) Noah Fant, SEA (at TB) Juwan Johnson, NO (at PIT) Foster Moreau, LV (vs. IND) Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. CLE) Will Dissly, SEA (at TB) Logan Thomas, WAS (at PHI) James Mitchell, DET (at CHI) Tommy Tremble, CAR (vs. ATL) Austin Hooper, TEN (vs. DEN) Brock Wright, DET (at CHI) Jordan Akins, HOU (at NYG) Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. DAL) Kylen Granson, IND (at LV) Brevin Jordan, HOU (at NYG)

More fantasy & NFL coverage: