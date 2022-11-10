Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort at the bottom of the standings after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.
Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.
The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
My Week 10 wide receiver rankings (PPR):
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CLE)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIN)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at BUF)
- Davante Adams, LV (vs. IND)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR)
- A.J. Brown , PHI (vs. WAS)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. CLE)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vat GB)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at CHI)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. SEA)
- Chris Olave, NO (at PIT)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAC)
- Christian Kirk, JAC (at KC)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at TB)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Amari Cooper, CLE (at MIA)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster , KC (vs. JAC)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (at TB)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. SEA)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at TEN)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at LV)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAC)
- Joshua Palmer, LAC (at SF)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (at PHI)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. DET)
- Allen Lazard, GB (vs. DAL)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. NO)
- Rondale Moore, ARI (at LAR)
- Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. MIN)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at TEN)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at BUF)
- George Pickens, PIT (vs. NO)
- Curtis Samuel, WAS (at PHI)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at NYG)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. JAC)
- Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. ARI)
- Zay Jones, JAC (at KC)
- Drake London, ATL (at CAR)
- Chase Claypool, CHI (vs. DET)
- Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. HOU)
- Terrace Marshall, CAR (vs. ATL)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (at GB)
- Alec Pierce, IND (at LV)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at MIA)
- Mack Hollins, LV (vs. IND)
- Robert Woods, TEN (vs. DEN)
- Khalif Raymond, DET (at CHI)
- Parris Campbell, IND (at LV)
- Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. MIN)
- DeAndre Carter, LAC (at SF)
- Marvin Jones Jr., LAC (at KC)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. HOU)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. JAC)
- Chris Moore, HOU (at NYG)
- Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (at CAR)
- K.J. Osborn, MIN (at BUF)
- Tre'Quan Smith, NO (at PIT)
- KJ Hamler, DEN (at TEN)
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Week 10 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K/DST
- Week 10 Projections: QB | RB| WR | TE
- Week 10 Dynasty Stock Watch
- Week 10 Waiver Wire
- Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run
- IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 10
- Top 10 Week 9 Fantasy Takeaways
- Early Week 10 Waiver Wire
- Week 10 Power Rankings