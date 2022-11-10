Skip to main content
Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson could put on a show in Buffalo.

We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort at the bottom of the standings after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.

Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.

The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.

My Week 10 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

  1. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
  2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CLE)
  3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIN)
  4. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at BUF)
  5. Davante Adams, LV (vs. IND)
  6. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR)
  7. A.J. Brown , PHI (vs. WAS)
  8. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. CLE)
  9. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vat GB)
  10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at CHI)
  11. Mike Evans, TB (vs. SEA)
  12. Chris Olave, NO (at PIT)
  13. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAC)
  14. Christian Kirk, JAC (at KC)
  15. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at TB)
  16. D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ATL)
  17. Amari Cooper, CLE (at MIA)
  18. JuJu Smith-Schuster , KC (vs. JAC)
  19. DK Metcalf, SEA (at TB)
  20. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. SEA)
  21. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at TEN)
  22. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at LV)
  23. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAC)
  24. Joshua Palmer, LAC (at SF)
  25. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at PHI)
  26. Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. DET)
  27. Allen Lazard, GB (vs. DAL)
  28. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS)
  29. Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. NO)
  30. Rondale Moore, ARI (at LAR)
  31. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. MIN)
  32. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at TEN)
  33. Adam Thielen, MIN (at BUF)
  34. George Pickens, PIT (vs. NO)
  35. Curtis Samuel, WAS (at PHI)
  36. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at NYG)
  37. Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. JAC)
  38. Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. ARI)
  39. Zay Jones, JAC (at KC)
  40. Drake London, ATL (at CAR)
  41. Chase Claypool, CHI (vs. DET)
  42. Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. HOU)
  43. Terrace Marshall, CAR (vs. ATL)
  44. Michael Gallup, DAL (at GB)
  45. Alec Pierce, IND (at LV)
  46. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at MIA)
  47. Mack Hollins, LV (vs. IND)
  48. Robert Woods, TEN (vs. DEN)
  49. Khalif Raymond, DET (at CHI)
  50. Parris Campbell, IND (at LV)
  51. Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. MIN)
  52. DeAndre Carter, LAC (at SF)
  53. Marvin Jones Jr., LAC (at KC)
  54. Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. HOU)
  55. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. JAC)
  56. Chris Moore, HOU (at NYG)
  57. Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (at CAR)
  58. K.J. Osborn, MIN (at BUF)
  59. Tre'Quan Smith, NO (at PIT)
  60. KJ Hamler, DEN (at TEN)
Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) stretches into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter on Sept. 18, 2022.

Week 10 Rankings: Running Backs

christian-mccaffrey-stiffarm-49ers

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Pittsburgh Steelers Pat Freiermuth

Week 10 Rankings: Tight Ends

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop

Week 10 Rankings: Kickers

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gets ready for a play against the Bengals on Sept. 18, 2022.

Week 10 Rankings: Team Defenses

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now