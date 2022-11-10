We're getting down to the nitty gritty! With about a month left before your league's fantasy football postseason, here are my Week 10 PPR rankings. Another week down, another Eagles win. They stand alone at 8-0 and after a Week 9 loss by Buffalo, Minnesota is the lone one-loss team. And we have a new team holding down the fort at the bottom of the standings after the Lions beat the Packers. The Texans are now the franchise with the worst won-loss record at 1-6-1.

Be sure to watch these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs (O/U 50.5). The next two highest games are tied at O/U 48.5: Lions vs. Bears and Browns vs. Dolphins.

The matchup with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos vs. Titans (O/U 36.5). And there are three games with the next lowest total: Texans vs. Giants (O/U 40.5), Saints vs. Steelers (O/U 40.5) and Cardinals vs. Rams (O/U 40.5). You shouldn't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.

My Week 10 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI) Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CLE) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIN) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at BUF) Davante Adams, LV (vs. IND) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at LAR) A.J. Brown , PHI (vs. WAS) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. CLE) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vat GB) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at CHI) Mike Evans, TB (vs. SEA) Chris Olave, NO (at PIT) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAC) Christian Kirk, JAC (at KC) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at TB) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. ATL) Amari Cooper, CLE (at MIA) JuJu Smith-Schuster , KC (vs. JAC) DK Metcalf, SEA (at TB) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. SEA) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at TEN) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at LV) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAC) Joshua Palmer, LAC (at SF) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at PHI) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. DET) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. DAL) DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. NO) Rondale Moore, ARI (at LAR) Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. MIN) Courtland Sutton, DEN (at TEN) Adam Thielen, MIN (at BUF) George Pickens, PIT (vs. NO) Curtis Samuel, WAS (at PHI) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at NYG) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. JAC) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. ARI) Zay Jones, JAC (at KC) Drake London, ATL (at CAR) Chase Claypool, CHI (vs. DET) Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (vs. HOU) Terrace Marshall, CAR (vs. ATL) Michael Gallup, DAL (at GB) Alec Pierce, IND (at LV) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at MIA) Mack Hollins, LV (vs. IND) Robert Woods, TEN (vs. DEN) Khalif Raymond, DET (at CHI) Parris Campbell, IND (at LV) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. MIN) DeAndre Carter, LAC (at SF) Marvin Jones Jr., LAC (at KC) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. HOU) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. JAC) Chris Moore, HOU (at NYG) Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (at CAR) K.J. Osborn, MIN (at BUF) Tre'Quan Smith, NO (at PIT) KJ Hamler, DEN (at TEN)

