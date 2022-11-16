A couple of injuries to backend top-tier tight ends force more fantasy teams to the free-agent pool this week. The position started to fade in fantasy point production after the injury to Mark Andrews. Isaiah Likely and Trey McBride might be the Hail Mary outs at the position late in the season.



Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals lost Zach Ertz, most likely for the season, clearing the way for Trey McBride to slide into their starting tight end role. Arizona had him on the field for 91% of their plays in Week 10, pointing to a potential top-10 opportunity.



Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

With two weeks to recover from knee and shoulder issues, Andrews should return to action on Sunday. Baltimore may limit his snaps, but they should get him team-high targets.



Grant Calcaterra, Philadelphia Eagles

I expect the Eagles to shift more targets to their wide receivers after losing Dallas Goedert for multiple games. Calcaterra should work his way into a rotational role with Jack Stoll, but neither player projects to be starter worthy in the season-long contests.



Updated: November 16, 2022

