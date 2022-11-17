About a month is left before your league's fantasy football playoffs, so let's stay sharp with my Week 11 PPR rankings. Down goes Hurts! The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped that champagne last week as the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Now Philadelphia and Minnesota are the two one-loss franchises. The Texans remain the team with the worst record at 1-7-1.



I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Chiefs vs. Chargers (O/U 50). The next two highest point total games are Bears vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Cowboys vs. Vikings (O/U 47.5).



The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Jets vs. Patriots (O/U 38). The next two lowest point totals are the games between the Rams vs. Saints (O/U 39) and Commanders vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.



NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 11 running back rankings (PPR)

Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. DET) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. KC) Derrick Henry, TEN (at GB) Christian McCaffrey, SF (at ARI) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs NYJ) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. PHI) Joe Mixon, CIN (at PIT) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. LAR) Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. DAL) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. TEN) Nick Chubb, CLE (at BUF) Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. WAS) Tony Pollard, DAL (at MIN) D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at BAL) David Montgomery, CHI (at ATL) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at HOU) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. CHI) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. CLE) Jamaal Williams, DET (at NYG) Miles Sanders, PHI (at IND) James Conner, ARI (vs. SF) Isiah Pacheco, KC (at LAC) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. CIN) D'Andre Swift, DET (at NYG) Michael Carter, NYJ (at NE) Kenyan Drake, BAL (vs. CAR) Brian Robinson, WAS (at IND) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at ARI) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. LV) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at MIN) Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. CHI) Jerick McKinnon, KC (at LAC) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at NO) James Robinson, NYJ (at NE) Latavius Murray, DEN (vs. LV) Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. CAR) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. TEN) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at BUF) Kyren Williams, LAR (at NO) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at GB) Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. CIN) Damien Harris, NE (vs. NYJ) Ameer Abdullah, LV (at DEN) Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. WAS) Isaiah Spiller, LAC (vs. KC) Cam Akers, LAR (at NO) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at BAL) Trestan Ebner, CHI (at ATL) Samaje Perine, CIN (at PIT) James Cook, BUF (vs. CLE) Jordan Wilkins, IND (vs. PHI) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. DAL) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at IND) Dwayne Washington, NO (vs. LAR) Nyheim Hines, BUF (vs CLE) Matt Breida, NYG (vs. DET) Chase Edmonds, DEN (vs. LV) Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. CHI) Keaontay Ingram, ARI (vs. SF)

More fantasy & NFL coverage:



• Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K/DST

• Week 11 Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE

• Waiver Wire Pickups Week 11

• Top 10 Week 10 Fantasy Takeaways

• Fantasy Fallout: Kupp Injury Torments Tinseltown

• Week 11 IDP Waiver Wire Report

• Early Look at Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

• NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Rule Week 10