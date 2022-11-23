Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
The Eagles are the cream of the crop with their 9-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 8-2. The Texans continue to sprint to the bottom, riding a five-game losing streak and sporting a 1-8-1 record.
I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential, as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is Bills-Lions (O/U 54.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 47.5: Chargers-Cardinals and Raiders-Seahawks.
The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Panthers (O/U 35.5). The next two highest point total games are both at O/U 39.5: Bears-Jets and Steelers-Colts. These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.
AFC Last Team In: Bengals (6-4, 2nd in AFC North)
AFC First Team Out: Jets (6-4, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In: Seahawks (6-4, 2nd in NFC West)
NFC First Team Out: Commanders (6-5, 4th in NFC East)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at DET)
- Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. NE)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Davante Adams, LV (at SEA)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at TEN)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. BUF)
- A.J. Brown , PHI (vs. GB)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. HOU)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Mike Evans, TB (at CLE)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (at TEN)
- Chris Olave, NO (at SF)
- Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. BAL)
- Gabe Davis, BUF (at DET)
- Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. NO)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. LV)
- Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. TB)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. LV)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at ARI)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. PIT)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at CLE)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. NO)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. GB)
- Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Christian Watson, GB (at PHI)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (at CAR)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (at MIN)
- Allen Lazard, GB (at PHI)
- Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. CHI)
- Joshua Palmer, LAC (at ARI)
- George Pickens, PIT (at IND)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (at NYJ)
- Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. ATL)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Treylon Burks, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. TB)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. NE)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (at DAL)
- Parris Campbell, IND (vs. PIT)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (at MIA)
- Allen Robinson, LAR (at KC)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (at IND)
- Drake London, ATL (at WAS)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. NYG)
- Nico Collins, HOU (at MIA)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (at TEN)
- Skyy Moore, KC (vs. LAR)
- Greg Dortch, ARI (vs. LAC)
- Zay Jones, JAC (vs. BAL)
- Demarcus Robinson, BAL (at JAC)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. LAR)
- Terrace Marshall, CAR (vs. DEN)
- Van Jefferson, LAR (at KC)
- Mack Hollins, LV (at SEA)
- Jarvis Landry, NO (at SF)
- Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. ATL)
- Robert Woods, TEN (vs. BAL)
- Chase Claypool, CHI (at NYJ)
