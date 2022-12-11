There’s a lot on the line this Sunday. NFL playoff-clinching scenarios are on the table and it’s make or break time for fantasy football teams everywhere on the verge of a bye, a postseason spot or just avoiding their league’s last-place punishment.

Whatever situation you’re in, I wish you luck. But we can do a little better than that—keep reading for all the information you need to know before lineups lock.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable

All things considered, the injury report for the regular-season finale is relatively manageable. Lamar Jackson is missing his first game of the year and the Seahawks running back room is in shambles.

Beyond that, the status of Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a matter of utmost importance after he popped up on the injury report midweek with a neck injury ahead of a divisional game against the Eagles. It was reported Sunday morning that he will play. Adjust your lineups accordingly.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: OUT (knee)

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (toe), expected to play

Running backs

Saquon Barkley, Giants: ACTIVE (neck)

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), not expected to play

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (foot), expected to play

Damien Harris, Patriots: DOUBTFUL (thigh)

DeeJay Dallas, Seahawks: QUESTIONABLE (ankle), not expected to play

Wide receivers

Amari Cooper, Browns: QUESTIONABLE (hip), expected to play

DK Metcalf, Seahawks: QUESTIONABLE (hip), expected to play

Courtland Sutton, Broncos: OUT (hamstring)

Rondale Moore, Cardinals: OUT (groin)

Zay Jones, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (chest)

Treylon Burks, Titans: OUT (concussion)

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots: OUT (concussion)

Brandin Cooks, Texans: OUT (calf)

Nico Collins, Texans: OUT (foot)

Tight ends

Hayden Hurst, Bengals: OUT (calf)

Will Dissly, Seahawks: QUESTIONABLE (calf), expected to play

NFL Week 14 Game Lines

This week’s slate of games is truly a treat. There are six games going on between division opponents, we’re witnessing the largest spread of the season between the Cowboys and Texans (Dallas is -1613 on the moneyline, if you’re so inclined) and the 10-2 Vikings are road underdogs against the 5-7 Lions.

The nightcap is Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins against Justin Herbert’s Chargers in a game that matters plenty for AFC playoff seeding but also pits the back-to-back picks from the 2020 draft against one another.

The Chiefs, Vikings and Eagles can clinch playoff spots today if all goes right for them. Albert Breer and Conor Orr broke down the scenarios in their Week 14 preview.

Get in on the action this week with SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest, which gives you a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize! Just pick 10 games against the spread to enter. My colleagues and I each selected our best bet for this week’s games. I like the Bengals over the Browns.

And if you prefer prop bet markets, our writers have plenty of picks as well. Jen Piacenti has five she likes this week and Shawn Childs broke down his best bets by position: quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jets vs. Bills (-12.5) | Total: 43

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Browns vs. Bengals (-3.5) | Total: 46.5

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Texans vs. Cowboys (-17.5) | Total: 44

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Vikings vs. Lions (-2.5) | Total: 51.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jaguars vs. Titans (-3) | Total: 41.5

1 p.m. ET (Fox): Eagles (-10.5) vs. Giants | Total: 44.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Ravens vs. Steelers (-1.5) | Total: 36.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Chiefs (-8.5) vs. Broncos | Total: 44

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox): Buccaneers vs. 49ers (-3.5) | Total: 37.5

4:25 p.m. ET (Fox): Panthers vs. Seahawks (-3.5) | Total: 44.5

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Dolphins (-1.5) vs. Chargers | Total: 54.5

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Patriots (-1.5) vs. Cardinals | Total: 43.5

This is it. The last 13 weeks have led you and your team to this point. If you’ve already clinched, kick back and enjoy the games. If not, buckle up and make sure you trot out the best lineup to give you and your team a chance today and into Monday night.

Consult our tools below to help make those difficult decisions when it comes to your starting squad. But if you want a second or third opinion, you have two more options to get your questions answered. Head over to @SI_Now or @SI_Fantasy at noon for a Twitter Spaces with our expert analysts. Or you can tweet me @Kkylewood or @SI_Fantasy with your start/sit questions and I’ll get back to you.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K & D/ST

Positional Player Rankings

Defense vs. Position Matchup Info

Statistical Projections

World Cup Semifinal Matchups Set

And then there were four. Argentina, France, Croatia and Morocco are the last team’s standing in the 2022 World Cup field. Over the weekend, Argentina defeated the Netherlands in penalty kicks, France downed England, Croatia pulled out a victory in penalty kicks against Brazil and Morocco made history with its win against Portugal by becoming the first African nation to make the semifinals.

The action picks back up Tuesday and Wednesday before Sunday’s final. Get the full schedule here.

Dec. 13, 2 p.m. ET (Fox): Croatia vs. Argentina (-120)

Dec. 14, 2 p.m. ET (Fox): Morocco vs. France (-188)

Odds to win 2022 World Cup at SI Sportsbook

France: +110

Argentina: +163

Croatia: +700

Morocco: +1000

In Other News

USC’s Caleb Williams Wins Heisman: The sophomore became the third Trojans quarterback to take home the honor, joining Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart. He beat out Stetson Bennett, Max Duggan and C.J. Stroud for the award.

Tom Brady Reportedly Open to 2023 Return: The Buccaneers quarterback is keeping his options open for the coming offseason, where he could elect to play another year or retire at age 45 as he’s said was his plan in the past.

Lamar Jackson Possibly Out Until Christmas Eve: Baltimore was without Jackson for most of last week’s win against the Broncos and he’s slated to miss Sunday’s contest with the Steelers and potentially a Week 15 game against the Falcons.

Thanks for reading Winners Club! Good luck today. I’ll talk to you again on Tuesday.