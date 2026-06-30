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2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings

There's a new guard establishing itself at the position.
Michael Fabiano|
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft will be a top-10 player at his position in 2026 Fantasy Dynasty Startup Drafts.
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft will be a top-10 player at his position in 2026 Fantasy Dynasty Startup Drafts. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB | WR

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they value players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 37 this season, will be ranked ahead of players like Isaiah Likely and Kenyon Sadiq in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026. 

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Tight End Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Trey McBride

ARI

14

26

2

Brock Bowers

LV

13

23

3

Colston Loveland

CHI

10

22

4

Tyler Warren

IND

13

24

5

Tucker Kraft

GB

11

25

6

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

11

22

7

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

13

21

8

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

11

25

9

Sam LaPorta

DET

6

25

10

Eli Stowers

PHI

10

23

11

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

7

26

12

George Kittle

SF

8

32

13

Isaiah Likely

NYG

8

26

14

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

7

23

15

Jake Ferguson

DAL

14

27

16

Brenton Strange

JAC

7

25

17

Mark Andrews

BAL

13

31

18

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

7

27

19

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

11

23

20

Travis Kelce

KC

5

36

21

Dallas Goedert

PHI

10

31

22

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

6

29

23

Hunter Henry

NE

11

31

24

Gunnar Helm

TEN

9

24

25

Max Klare

LAR

11

23

26

Juwan Johnson

NO

8

30

27

Eli Raridon

NE

11

22

28

AJ Barner

SEA

11

24

29

Oscar Delp

NO

8

23

30

Dalton Schultz

HOU

8

30

31

Greg Dulcich

MIA

6

27

32

Justin Joly

DEN

10

22

33

Elijah Arroyo

SEA

11

23

34

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

9

27

35

Cade Otton

TB

10

27

36

Mason Taylor

NYJ

13

22

37

Marlin Klein

HOU

8

24

38

Michael Mayer

LV

13

25

39

Theo Johnson

NYG

8

25

40

Darnell Washington

PIT

9

25

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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