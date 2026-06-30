2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings
Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB | WR
Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they value players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 37 this season, will be ranked ahead of players like Isaiah Likely and Kenyon Sadiq in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.
Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Tight End Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Trey McBride
ARI
14
26
2
Brock Bowers
LV
13
23
3
Colston Loveland
CHI
10
22
4
Tyler Warren
IND
13
24
5
Tucker Kraft
GB
11
25
6
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
11
22
7
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
13
21
8
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
11
25
9
Sam LaPorta
DET
6
25
10
Eli Stowers
PHI
10
23
11
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
7
26
12
George Kittle
SF
8
32
13
Isaiah Likely
NYG
8
26
14
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
7
23
15
Jake Ferguson
DAL
14
27
16
Brenton Strange
JAC
7
25
17
Mark Andrews
BAL
13
31
18
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
7
27
19
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
11
23
20
Travis Kelce
KC
5
36
21
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
31
22
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
6
29
23
Hunter Henry
NE
11
31
24
Gunnar Helm
TEN
9
24
25
Max Klare
LAR
11
23
26
Juwan Johnson
NO
8
30
27
Eli Raridon
NE
11
22
28
AJ Barner
SEA
11
24
29
Oscar Delp
NO
8
23
30
Dalton Schultz
HOU
8
30
31
Greg Dulcich
MIA
6
27
32
Justin Joly
DEN
10
22
33
Elijah Arroyo
SEA
11
23
34
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
9
27
35
Cade Otton
TB
10
27
36
Mason Taylor
NYJ
13
22
37
Marlin Klein
HOU
8
24
38
Michael Mayer
LV
13
25
39
Theo Johnson
NYG
8
25
40
Darnell Washington
PIT
9
25
More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano