2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Tight End Rankings

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB | WR

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how they value players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Travis Kelce, who’ll be 37 this season, will be ranked ahead of players like Isaiah Likely and Kenyon Sadiq in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Kelce in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league tight end rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Tight End Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Trey McBride ARI 14 26 2 Brock Bowers LV 13 23 3 Colston Loveland CHI 10 22 4 Tyler Warren IND 13 24 5 Tucker Kraft GB 11 25 6 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE 11 22 7 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ 13 21 8 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL 11 25 9 Sam LaPorta DET 6 25 10 Eli Stowers PHI 10 23 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF 7 26 12 George Kittle SF 8 32 13 Isaiah Likely NYG 8 26 14 Oronde Gadsden LAC 7 23 15 Jake Ferguson DAL 14 27 16 Brenton Strange JAC 7 25 17 Mark Andrews BAL 13 31 18 Chig Okonkwo WAS 7 27 19 Terrance Ferguson LAR 11 23 20 Travis Kelce KC 5 36 21 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 31 22 T.J. Hockenson MIN 6 29 23 Hunter Henry NE 11 31 24 Gunnar Helm TEN 9 24 25 Max Klare LAR 11 23 26 Juwan Johnson NO 8 30 27 Eli Raridon NE 11 22 28 AJ Barner SEA 11 24 29 Oscar Delp NO 8 23 30 Dalton Schultz HOU 8 30 31 Greg Dulcich MIA 6 27 32 Justin Joly DEN 10 22 33 Elijah Arroyo SEA 11 23 34 Pat Freiermuth PIT 9 27 35 Cade Otton TB 10 27 36 Mason Taylor NYJ 13 22 37 Marlin Klein HOU 8 24 38 Michael Mayer LV 13 25 39 Theo Johnson NYG 8 25 40 Darnell Washington PIT 9 25

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