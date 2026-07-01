2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Top 200 Player Rankings

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE

Summer is here!

You know what that means … fantasy football drafts of all types will be starting soon! With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists, including my dynasty top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs, and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my dynasty top 200 is that there are twice as many (10) in the top 60 overall players when compared to my top 200 redraft rankings.

You’ll also notice an increase in younger players ranked higher than in my seasonal list, as age is far more important in dynasty than in redraft rankings (for obvious reasons).

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy dynasty players!

Note: Player's ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.

2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Top 200 Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye Age 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR1 CIN 6 26 2 Puka Nacua WR2 LAR 11 25 3 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 11 24 4 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 6 24 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 11 24 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 6 26 7 Justin Jefferson WR5 MIN 6 27 8 CeeDee Lamb WR6 DAL 14 27 9 Malik Nabers WR7 NYG 8 23 10 Ashton Jeanty RB3 LV 13 22 11 Jeremiyah Love RB4 ARI 14 21 12 De'Von Achane RB5 MIA 6 24 13 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 14 26 14 Drake London WR8 ATL 11 25 15 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 13 23 16 Jonathan Taylor RB6 IND 13 27 17 Tetairoa McMillan WR9 CAR 5 23 18 Nico Collins WR10 HOU 8 27 19 Emeka Egbuka WR11 TB 10 23 20 Omarion Hampton RB7 LAC 7 23 21 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 7 30 22 Chris Olave WR12 NO 8 26 23 George Pickens WR13 DAL 14 25 24 James Cook RB8 BUF 7 27 25 Chase Brown RB9 CIN 6 26 26 Carnell Tate WR14 TEN 9 21 27 Drake Maye QB2 NE 11 24 28 Luther Burden III WR15 CHI 10 22 29 Garrett Wilson WR16 NYJ 13 26 30 Devonta Smith WR17 PHI 10 27 31 TreVeyon Henderson RB10 NE 11 23 32 Kenneth Walker III RB11 KC 5 25 33 Jordyn Tyson WR18 NO 8 22 34 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 10 22 35 Zay Flowers WR19 BAL 13 26 36 Lamar Jackson QB3 BAL 13 29 37 Makai Lemon WR20 PHI 10 22 38 Rashee Rice WR21 KC 5 26 39 Ladd McConkey WR22 LAC 7 24 40 Tee Higgins WR23 CIN 6 27 41 Caleb Williams QB4 CHI 10 24 42 Quinshon Judkins RB12 CLE 11 22 43 Breece Hall RB13 NYJ 13 25 44 Kyren Williams RB14 LAR 11 26 45 Saquon Barkley RB15 PHI 10 29 46 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 13 24 47 Christian McCaffrey RB16 SF 8 30 48 Jayden Daniels QB5 WAS 7 25 49 Joe Burrow QB6 CIN 6 29 50 Jalen Hurts QB7 PHI 10 28 51 Jaylen Waddle WR24 DEN 10 27 52 Jadarian Price RB17 SEA 11 22 53 A.J. Brown WR25 NE 11 29 54 Justin Herbert QB8 LAC 7 28 55 Cam Skattebo RB18 NYG 8 24 56 Harold Fannin Jr. TE5 CLE 11 22 57 Patrick Mahomes QB9 KC 5 31 58 Javonte Williams RB19 DAL 14 25 59 Travis Etienne Jr. RB20 NO 8 27 60 Tucker Kraft TE6 GB 11 25 61 Bucky Irving RB21 TB 10 24 62 Rome Odunze WR26 CHI 10 24 63 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR27 ARI 14 24 64 Kenyon Sadiq TE7 NYJ 13 21 65 Travis Etienne Jr. RB21 NO 8 27 66 Josh Jacobs RB22 GB 11 28 67 Christian Watson WR28 GB 11 27 68 KC Concepcion WR29 CLE 11 22 69 Derrick Henry RB23 BAL 13 32 70 Bo Nix QB10 DEN 10 26 71 Jaxson Dart QB11 NYG 8 23 72 Jameson Williams WR30 DET 6 25 73 Parker Washington WR31 JAC 7 24 74 Brian Thomas Jr. WR32 JAC 7 23 75 Bhayshul Tuten RB24 JAC 7 23 76 Omar Cooper Jr. WR33 NYJ 13 22 77 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE8 ATL 11 25 78 Terry McLaurin WR34 WAS 7 31 79 Brock Purdy QB12 SF 8 26 80 Alec Pierce WR35 IND 13 26 81 Trevor Lawrence QB13 JAC 7 26 82 Jordan Addison WR36 MIN 6 24 83 Michael Wilson WR37 ARI 14 26 84 Ricky Pearsall WR38 SF 8 26 85 DK Metcalf WR39 PIT 9 28 86 DJ Moore WR40 BUF 7 29 87 Jayden Reed WR41 GB 11 26 88 Sam LaPorta TE9 DET 6 25 89 Eli Stowers TE10 PHI 10 23 90 D'Andre Swift RB25 CHI 10 27 91 Dak Prescott QB14 DAL 14 33 92 Jordan Love QB15 GB 11 27 93 Quentin Johnston WR42 LAC 7 25 94 David Montgomery RB26 HOU 8 29 95 Denzel Boston WR43 CLE 11 22 96 RJ Harvey RB27 DEN 10 25 97 Jonathan Brooks RB28 CAR 5 23 98 Wan'Dale Robinson WR44 TEN 9 25 99 Josh Downs WR45 IND 13 25 100 Chris Godwin Jr. WR46 TB 10 30 101 Chuba Hubbard RB29 CAR 5 27 102 Davante Adams WR47 LAR 11 33 103 Fernando Mendoza QB16 LV 13 22 104 Kyler Murray QB17 MIN 6 29 105 Dalton Kincaid TE11 BUF 7 26 106 Matthew Golden WR48 GB 11 23 107 Kyle Monangai RB30 CHI 10 24 108 George Kittle TE12 SF 8 32 109 Jayden Higgins WR49 HOU 8 23 110 Xavier Worthy WR50 KC 5 23 111 Zach Charbonnet RB31 SEA 11 25 112 Isaiah Likely TE13 NYG 8 26 113 Jaylen Warren RB32 PIT 9 27 114 Mike Evans WR51 SF 8 33 115 Jonah Coleman RB33 DEN 10 22 116 Blake Corum RB34 LAR 11 25 117 Rhamondre Stevenson RB35 NE 11 28 118 Nicholas Singleton RB36 TEN 9 22 119 Tyler Shough QB18 NO 8 27 120 Courtland Sutton WR52 DEN 10 30 121 Jakobi Meyers WR53 JAC 7 29 122 Antonio Williams WR54 WAS 7 22 123 Chris Bell WR55 MIA 6 22 124 De'Zhaun Stribling WR56 SF 8 21 125 Travis Hunter WR57 JAC 7 23 126 Rico Dowdle RB37 PIT 9 28 127 Jalen Coker WR58 CAR 5 24 128 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB38 WAS 7 25 129 Cam Ward QB19 TEN 9 24 130 Jared Goff QB20 DET 6 31 131 Oronde Gadsden TE14 LAC 7 23 132 Jake Ferguson TE15 DAL 14 27 133 Baker Mayfield QB21 TB 10 31 134 C.J. Stroud QB22 HOU 8 24 135 Brenton Strange TE16 JAC 7 25 136 Mark Andrews TE17 BAL 13 31 137 Tony Pollard RB39 TEN 9 28 138 T.J. Hockenson TE18 MIN 6 29 139 Germie Bernard WR59 PIT 9 22 140 Rachaad White RB40 WAS 7 27 141 Kenenth Gainwell RB41 TB 10 27 142 J.K. Dobbins RB42 DEN 10 27 143 Kaytron Allen RB43 WAS 7 23 144 Michael Pittman Jr. WR60 PIT 9 28 145 Emmett Johnson RB44 KC 5 22 146 Jalen McMillan WR61 TB 10 24 147 Woody Marks RB45 HOU 8 25 148 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB46 NYG 8 26 149 Jordan Mason RB47 MIN 6 27 150 Khalil Shakir WR62 BUF 7 26 151 Stefon Diggs WR63 FA N/A 32 152 Romeo Doubs WR64 NE 11 26 153 Tre Harris WR65 LAC 7 24 154 Malachi Fields WR66 NYG 8 23 155 Zachariah Branch WR67 ATL 11 22 156 Ted Hurst III WR68 TB 10 22 157 Isaac TeSlaa WR69 DET 6 24 158 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB48 JAC 7 26 159 Tyler Allgeier RB49 ARI 14 26 160 Braelon Allen RB50 NYJ 13 22 161 Adonai Mitchell WR70 NYJ 13 23 162 Rashid Shaheed WR71 SEA 11 28 163 Tyjae Spears RB51 TEN 9 25 164 Aaron Jones Sr. RB52 MIN 6 31 165 Brandon Aubrey K1 DAL 14 31 166 Malik Washington WR72 MIA 6 25 167 Ryan Flournoy WR73 DAL 14 26 168 Sam Darnold QB23 SEA 11 29 169 Bryce Young QB24 CAR 5 25 170 Daniel Jones QB25 IND 13 29 171 Chig Okonkwo TE19 WAS 7 27 172 Terrance Ferguson TE20 LAR 11 23 173 Tre Tucker WR74 LV 13 25 174 Travis Kelce TE21 KC 5 36 175 Tank Bigsby RB53 PHI 10 25 176 Demond Claiborne RB54 MIN 6 22 177 Dylan Sampson RB55 CLE 11 22 178 Mike Washington Jr. RB56 LV 13 23 179 Keaton Mitchell RB57 LAC 7 24 180 Chris Brazzell II WR75 CAR 5 22 181 Tory Horton WR75 SEA 11 23 182 Dallas Goedert TE22 PHI 10 31 183 Matthew Stafford QB26 LAR 11 38 184 Ty Simpson QB27 LAR 11 23 185 Malik Willis QB28 MIA 6 27 186 Isiah Pacheco RB58 DET 6 27 187 Hunter Henry TE23 NE 11 31 188 Carson Beck QB29 ARI 14 24 189 Jalen Nailor WR77 LV 13 27 190 Jerry Jeudy WR78 CLE 11 27 191 Elijah Sarratt WR79 BAL 13 23 192 Brandon Aiyuk WR80 SF 8 28 193 Gunnar Helm TE24 TEN 9 24 194 Skyler Bell WR81 BUF 7 24 195 Ja'Kobi Lane WR82 BAL 13 22 196 Caleb Douglas WR83 MIA 6 23 197 Brian Robinson Jr. RB59 ATL 11 27 198 Pat Bryant WR84 DEN 10 23 199 Jaylin Noel WR85 HOU 8 24 200 Ka'imi Fairbairn K2 HOU 8 32

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