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2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Top 200 Player Rankings

Wide receivers sit in seven of the first nine spots in our overall dynasty ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will be one of the most coveted players in 2026 Dynasty Startup Drafts.
Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua will be one of the most coveted players in 2026 Dynasty Startup Drafts. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE

Summer is here!

You know what that means … fantasy football drafts of all types will be starting soon! With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists, including my dynasty top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.

Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.

In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs, and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end. 

Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my dynasty top 200 is that there are twice as many (10) in the top 60 overall players when compared to my top 200 redraft rankings

You’ll also notice an increase in younger players ranked higher than in my seasonal list, as age is far more important in dynasty than in redraft rankings (for obvious reasons). 

Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy dynasty players!

Note: Player's ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.

2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Top 200 Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

Age

1

Ja'Marr Chase

WR1

CIN

6

26

2

Puka Nacua

WR2

LAR

11

25

3

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

11

24

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

6

24

5

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

11

24

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

6

26

7

Justin Jefferson

WR5

MIN

6

27

8

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

DAL

14

27

9

Malik Nabers

WR7

NYG

8

23

10

Ashton Jeanty

RB3

LV

13

22

11

Jeremiyah Love

RB4

ARI

14

21

12

De'Von Achane

RB5

MIA

6

24

13

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

14

26

14

Drake London

WR8

ATL

11

25

15

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

13

23

16

Jonathan Taylor

RB6

IND

13

27

17

Tetairoa McMillan

WR9

CAR

5

23

18

Nico Collins

WR10

HOU

8

27

19

Emeka Egbuka

WR11

TB

10

23

20

Omarion Hampton

RB7

LAC

7

23

21

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

7

30

22

Chris Olave

WR12

NO

8

26

23

George Pickens

WR13

DAL

14

25

24

James Cook

RB8

BUF

7

27

25

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

6

26

26

Carnell Tate

WR14

TEN

9

21

27

Drake Maye

QB2

NE

11

24

28

Luther Burden III

WR15

CHI

10

22

29

Garrett Wilson

WR16

NYJ

13

26

30

Devonta Smith

WR17

PHI

10

27

31

TreVeyon Henderson

RB10

NE

11

23

32

Kenneth Walker III

RB11

KC

5

25

33

Jordyn Tyson

WR18

NO

8

22

34

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

10

22

35

Zay Flowers

WR19

BAL

13

26

36

Lamar Jackson

QB3

BAL

13

29

37

Makai Lemon

WR20

PHI

10

22

38

Rashee Rice

WR21

KC

5

26

39

Ladd McConkey

WR22

LAC

7

24

40

Tee Higgins

WR23

CIN

6

27

41

Caleb Williams

QB4

CHI

10

24

42

Quinshon Judkins

RB12

CLE

11

22

43

Breece Hall

RB13

NYJ

13

25

44

Kyren Williams

RB14

LAR

11

26

45

Saquon Barkley

RB15

PHI

10

29

46

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

13

24

47

Christian McCaffrey

RB16

SF

8

30

48

Jayden Daniels

QB5

WAS

7

25

49

Joe Burrow

QB6

CIN

6

29

50

Jalen Hurts

QB7

PHI

10

28

51

Jaylen Waddle

WR24

DEN

10

27

52

Jadarian Price

RB17

SEA

11

22

53

A.J. Brown

WR25

NE

11

29

54

Justin Herbert

QB8

LAC

7

28

55

Cam Skattebo

RB18

NYG

8

24

56

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE5

CLE

11

22

57

Patrick Mahomes

QB9

KC

5

31

58

Javonte Williams

RB19

DAL

14

25

59

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB20

NO

8

27

60

Tucker Kraft

TE6

GB

11

25

61

Bucky Irving

RB21

TB

10

24

62

Rome Odunze

WR26

CHI

10

24

63

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR27

ARI

14

24

64

Kenyon Sadiq

TE7

NYJ

13

21

65

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB21

NO

8

27

66

Josh Jacobs

RB22

GB

11

28

67

Christian Watson

WR28

GB

11

27

68

KC Concepcion

WR29

CLE

11

22

69

Derrick Henry

RB23

BAL

13

32

70

Bo Nix

QB10

DEN

10

26

71

Jaxson Dart

QB11

NYG

8

23

72

Jameson Williams

WR30

DET

6

25

73

Parker Washington

WR31

JAC

7

24

74

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR32

JAC

7

23

75

Bhayshul Tuten

RB24

JAC

7

23

76

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR33

NYJ

13

22

77

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE8

ATL

11

25

78

Terry McLaurin

WR34

WAS

7

31

79

Brock Purdy

QB12

SF

8

26

80

Alec Pierce

WR35

IND

13

26

81

Trevor Lawrence

QB13

JAC

7

26

82

Jordan Addison

WR36

MIN

6

24

83

Michael Wilson

WR37

ARI

14

26

84

Ricky Pearsall

WR38

SF

8

26

85

DK Metcalf

WR39

PIT

9

28

86

DJ Moore

WR40

BUF

7

29

87

Jayden Reed

WR41

GB

11

26

88

Sam LaPorta

TE9

DET

6

25

89

Eli Stowers

TE10

PHI

10

23

90

D'Andre Swift

RB25

CHI

10

27

91

Dak Prescott

QB14

DAL

14

33

92

Jordan Love

QB15

GB

11

27

93

Quentin Johnston

WR42

LAC

7

25

94

David Montgomery

RB26

HOU

8

29

95

Denzel Boston

WR43

CLE

11

22

96

RJ Harvey

RB27

DEN

10

25

97

Jonathan Brooks

RB28

CAR

5

23

98

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR44

TEN

9

25

99

Josh Downs

WR45

IND

13

25

100

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR46

TB

10

30

101

Chuba Hubbard

RB29

CAR

5

27

102

Davante Adams

WR47

LAR

11

33

103

Fernando Mendoza

QB16

LV

13

22

104

Kyler Murray

QB17

MIN

6

29

105

Dalton Kincaid

TE11

BUF

7

26

106

Matthew Golden

WR48

GB

11

23

107

Kyle Monangai

RB30

CHI

10

24

108

George Kittle

TE12

SF

8

32

109

Jayden Higgins

WR49

HOU

8

23

110

Xavier Worthy

WR50

KC

5

23

111

Zach Charbonnet

RB31

SEA

11

25

112

Isaiah Likely

TE13

NYG

8

26

113

Jaylen Warren

RB32

PIT

9

27

114

Mike Evans

WR51

SF

8

33

115

Jonah Coleman

RB33

DEN

10

22

116

Blake Corum

RB34

LAR

11

25

117

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB35

NE

11

28

118

Nicholas Singleton

RB36

TEN

9

22

119

Tyler Shough

QB18

NO

8

27

120

Courtland Sutton

WR52

DEN

10

30

121

Jakobi Meyers

WR53

JAC

7

29

122

Antonio Williams

WR54

WAS

7

22

123

Chris Bell

WR55

MIA

6

22

124

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR56

SF

8

21

125

Travis Hunter

WR57

JAC

7

23

126

Rico Dowdle

RB37

PIT

9

28

127

Jalen Coker

WR58

CAR

5

24

128

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB38

WAS

7

25

129

Cam Ward

QB19

TEN

9

24

130

Jared Goff

QB20

DET

6

31

131

Oronde Gadsden

TE14

LAC

7

23

132

Jake Ferguson

TE15

DAL

14

27

133

Baker Mayfield

QB21

TB

10

31

134

C.J. Stroud

QB22

HOU

8

24

135

Brenton Strange

TE16

JAC

7

25

136

Mark Andrews

TE17

BAL

13

31

137

Tony Pollard

RB39

TEN

9

28

138

T.J. Hockenson

TE18

MIN

6

29

139

Germie Bernard

WR59

PIT

9

22

140

Rachaad White

RB40

WAS

7

27

141

Kenenth Gainwell

RB41

TB

10

27

142

J.K. Dobbins

RB42

DEN

10

27

143

Kaytron Allen

RB43

WAS

7

23

144

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR60

PIT

9

28

145

Emmett Johnson

RB44

KC

5

22

146

Jalen McMillan

WR61

TB

10

24

147

Woody Marks

RB45

HOU

8

25

148

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB46

NYG

8

26

149

Jordan Mason

RB47

MIN

6

27

150

Khalil Shakir

WR62

BUF

7

26

151

Stefon Diggs

WR63

FA

N/A

32

152

Romeo Doubs

WR64

NE

11

26

153

Tre Harris

WR65

LAC

7

24

154

Malachi Fields

WR66

NYG

8

23

155

Zachariah Branch

WR67

ATL

11

22

156

Ted Hurst III

WR68

TB

10

22

157

Isaac TeSlaa

WR69

DET

6

24

158

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB48

JAC

7

26

159

Tyler Allgeier

RB49

ARI

14

26

160

Braelon Allen

RB50

NYJ

13

22

161

Adonai Mitchell

WR70

NYJ

13

23

162

Rashid Shaheed

WR71

SEA

11

28

163

Tyjae Spears

RB51

TEN

9

25

164

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB52

MIN

6

31

165

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

14

31

166

Malik Washington

WR72

MIA

6

25

167

Ryan Flournoy

WR73

DAL

14

26

168

Sam Darnold

QB23

SEA

11

29

169

Bryce Young

QB24

CAR

5

25

170

Daniel Jones

QB25

IND

13

29

171

Chig Okonkwo

TE19

WAS

7

27

172

Terrance Ferguson

TE20

LAR

11

23

173

Tre Tucker

WR74

LV

13

25

174

Travis Kelce

TE21

KC

5

36

175

Tank Bigsby

RB53

PHI

10

25

176

Demond Claiborne

RB54

MIN

6

22

177

Dylan Sampson

RB55

CLE

11

22

178

Mike Washington Jr.

RB56

LV

13

23

179

Keaton Mitchell

RB57

LAC

7

24

180

Chris Brazzell II

WR75

CAR

5

22

181

Tory Horton

WR75

SEA

11

23

182

Dallas Goedert

TE22

PHI

10

31

183

Matthew Stafford

QB26

LAR

11

38

184

Ty Simpson

QB27

LAR

11

23

185

Malik Willis

QB28

MIA

6

27

186

Isiah Pacheco

RB58

DET

6

27

187

Hunter Henry

TE23

NE

11

31

188

Carson Beck

QB29

ARI

14

24

189

Jalen Nailor

WR77

LV

13

27

190

Jerry Jeudy

WR78

CLE

11

27

191

Elijah Sarratt

WR79

BAL

13

23

192

Brandon Aiyuk

WR80

SF

8

28

193

Gunnar Helm

TE24

TEN

9

24

194

Skyler Bell

WR81

BUF

7

24

195

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR82

BAL

13

22

196

Caleb Douglas

WR83

MIA

6

23

197

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB59

ATL

11

27

198

Pat Bryant

WR84

DEN

10

23

199

Jaylin Noel

WR85

HOU

8

24

200

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K2

HOU

8

32

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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