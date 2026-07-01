2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Top 200 Player Rankings
Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Summer is here!
You know what that means … fantasy football drafts of all types will be starting soon! With that in mind, I’ve updated all of my fantasy rank lists, including my dynasty top 200. As always, it’s based on PPR scoring (full point) with touchdown passes counting for four points and all other touchdowns (rushing and receiving) counting for six points. But before I start, here are some tidbits for you to nibble on regarding last season’s stats and top 200 finishers.
Among the top 200 non-quarterbacks based on PPR scoring from a season ago, a total of 98 were wide receivers. Running backs accounted for 63 spots (including six of the top 10 spots), and 39 were tight ends. Trey McBride, the top tight end, finished ninth among all players.
In all, 49 percent of the top 200 players were wide receivers, 32 percent were running backs, and 19 percent were tight ends. Interestingly, however, five of the top eight and 11 of the top 20 players were backs. Just seven were receivers, and one (McBride) was a tight end.
Quarterbacks, who score the most points among the four main offensive skill spots based on the nature of the position, made up four of the top 10 players and nine of the top 20 when added to the top 200. One thing you’ll notice in my dynasty top 200 is that there are twice as many (10) in the top 60 overall players when compared to my top 200 redraft rankings.
You’ll also notice an increase in younger players ranked higher than in my seasonal list, as age is far more important in dynasty than in redraft rankings (for obvious reasons).
Here's the entire list of my Top 200 fantasy dynasty players!
Note: Player's ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.
2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Top 200 Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
Age
1
Ja'Marr Chase
WR1
CIN
6
26
2
Puka Nacua
WR2
LAR
11
25
3
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
11
24
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
6
24
5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
11
24
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
6
26
7
Justin Jefferson
WR5
MIN
6
27
8
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
DAL
14
27
9
Malik Nabers
WR7
NYG
8
23
10
Ashton Jeanty
RB3
LV
13
22
11
Jeremiyah Love
RB4
ARI
14
21
12
De'Von Achane
RB5
MIA
6
24
13
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
14
26
14
Drake London
WR8
ATL
11
25
15
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
13
23
16
Jonathan Taylor
RB6
IND
13
27
17
Tetairoa McMillan
WR9
CAR
5
23
18
Nico Collins
WR10
HOU
8
27
19
Emeka Egbuka
WR11
TB
10
23
20
Omarion Hampton
RB7
LAC
7
23
21
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
7
30
22
Chris Olave
WR12
NO
8
26
23
George Pickens
WR13
DAL
14
25
24
James Cook
RB8
BUF
7
27
25
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
6
26
26
Carnell Tate
WR14
TEN
9
21
27
Drake Maye
QB2
NE
11
24
28
Luther Burden III
WR15
CHI
10
22
29
Garrett Wilson
WR16
NYJ
13
26
30
Devonta Smith
WR17
PHI
10
27
31
TreVeyon Henderson
RB10
NE
11
23
32
Kenneth Walker III
RB11
KC
5
25
33
Jordyn Tyson
WR18
NO
8
22
34
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
10
22
35
Zay Flowers
WR19
BAL
13
26
36
Lamar Jackson
QB3
BAL
13
29
37
Makai Lemon
WR20
PHI
10
22
38
Rashee Rice
WR21
KC
5
26
39
Ladd McConkey
WR22
LAC
7
24
40
Tee Higgins
WR23
CIN
6
27
41
Caleb Williams
QB4
CHI
10
24
42
Quinshon Judkins
RB12
CLE
11
22
43
Breece Hall
RB13
NYJ
13
25
44
Kyren Williams
RB14
LAR
11
26
45
Saquon Barkley
RB15
PHI
10
29
46
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
13
24
47
Christian McCaffrey
RB16
SF
8
30
48
Jayden Daniels
QB5
WAS
7
25
49
Joe Burrow
QB6
CIN
6
29
50
Jalen Hurts
QB7
PHI
10
28
51
Jaylen Waddle
WR24
DEN
10
27
52
Jadarian Price
RB17
SEA
11
22
53
A.J. Brown
WR25
NE
11
29
54
Justin Herbert
QB8
LAC
7
28
55
Cam Skattebo
RB18
NYG
8
24
56
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE5
CLE
11
22
57
Patrick Mahomes
QB9
KC
5
31
58
Javonte Williams
RB19
DAL
14
25
59
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB20
NO
8
27
60
Tucker Kraft
TE6
GB
11
25
61
Bucky Irving
RB21
TB
10
24
62
Rome Odunze
WR26
CHI
10
24
63
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR27
ARI
14
24
64
Kenyon Sadiq
TE7
NYJ
13
21
65
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB21
NO
8
27
66
Josh Jacobs
RB22
GB
11
28
67
Christian Watson
WR28
GB
11
27
68
KC Concepcion
WR29
CLE
11
22
69
Derrick Henry
RB23
BAL
13
32
70
Bo Nix
QB10
DEN
10
26
71
Jaxson Dart
QB11
NYG
8
23
72
Jameson Williams
WR30
DET
6
25
73
Parker Washington
WR31
JAC
7
24
74
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR32
JAC
7
23
75
Bhayshul Tuten
RB24
JAC
7
23
76
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR33
NYJ
13
22
77
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE8
ATL
11
25
78
Terry McLaurin
WR34
WAS
7
31
79
Brock Purdy
QB12
SF
8
26
80
Alec Pierce
WR35
IND
13
26
81
Trevor Lawrence
QB13
JAC
7
26
82
Jordan Addison
WR36
MIN
6
24
83
Michael Wilson
WR37
ARI
14
26
84
Ricky Pearsall
WR38
SF
8
26
85
DK Metcalf
WR39
PIT
9
28
86
DJ Moore
WR40
BUF
7
29
87
Jayden Reed
WR41
GB
11
26
88
Sam LaPorta
TE9
DET
6
25
89
Eli Stowers
TE10
PHI
10
23
90
D'Andre Swift
RB25
CHI
10
27
91
Dak Prescott
QB14
DAL
14
33
92
Jordan Love
QB15
GB
11
27
93
Quentin Johnston
WR42
LAC
7
25
94
David Montgomery
RB26
HOU
8
29
95
Denzel Boston
WR43
CLE
11
22
96
RJ Harvey
RB27
DEN
10
25
97
Jonathan Brooks
RB28
CAR
5
23
98
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR44
TEN
9
25
99
Josh Downs
WR45
IND
13
25
100
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR46
TB
10
30
101
Chuba Hubbard
RB29
CAR
5
27
102
Davante Adams
WR47
LAR
11
33
103
Fernando Mendoza
QB16
LV
13
22
104
Kyler Murray
QB17
MIN
6
29
105
Dalton Kincaid
TE11
BUF
7
26
106
Matthew Golden
WR48
GB
11
23
107
Kyle Monangai
RB30
CHI
10
24
108
George Kittle
TE12
SF
8
32
109
Jayden Higgins
WR49
HOU
8
23
110
Xavier Worthy
WR50
KC
5
23
111
Zach Charbonnet
RB31
SEA
11
25
112
Isaiah Likely
TE13
NYG
8
26
113
Jaylen Warren
RB32
PIT
9
27
114
Mike Evans
WR51
SF
8
33
115
Jonah Coleman
RB33
DEN
10
22
116
Blake Corum
RB34
LAR
11
25
117
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB35
NE
11
28
118
Nicholas Singleton
RB36
TEN
9
22
119
Tyler Shough
QB18
NO
8
27
120
Courtland Sutton
WR52
DEN
10
30
121
Jakobi Meyers
WR53
JAC
7
29
122
Antonio Williams
WR54
WAS
7
22
123
Chris Bell
WR55
MIA
6
22
124
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR56
SF
8
21
125
Travis Hunter
WR57
JAC
7
23
126
Rico Dowdle
RB37
PIT
9
28
127
Jalen Coker
WR58
CAR
5
24
128
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB38
WAS
7
25
129
Cam Ward
QB19
TEN
9
24
130
Jared Goff
QB20
DET
6
31
131
Oronde Gadsden
TE14
LAC
7
23
132
Jake Ferguson
TE15
DAL
14
27
133
Baker Mayfield
QB21
TB
10
31
134
C.J. Stroud
QB22
HOU
8
24
135
Brenton Strange
TE16
JAC
7
25
136
Mark Andrews
TE17
BAL
13
31
137
Tony Pollard
RB39
TEN
9
28
138
T.J. Hockenson
TE18
MIN
6
29
139
Germie Bernard
WR59
PIT
9
22
140
Rachaad White
RB40
WAS
7
27
141
Kenenth Gainwell
RB41
TB
10
27
142
J.K. Dobbins
RB42
DEN
10
27
143
Kaytron Allen
RB43
WAS
7
23
144
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR60
PIT
9
28
145
Emmett Johnson
RB44
KC
5
22
146
Jalen McMillan
WR61
TB
10
24
147
Woody Marks
RB45
HOU
8
25
148
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB46
NYG
8
26
149
Jordan Mason
RB47
MIN
6
27
150
Khalil Shakir
WR62
BUF
7
26
151
Stefon Diggs
WR63
FA
N/A
32
152
Romeo Doubs
WR64
NE
11
26
153
Tre Harris
WR65
LAC
7
24
154
Malachi Fields
WR66
NYG
8
23
155
Zachariah Branch
WR67
ATL
11
22
156
Ted Hurst III
WR68
TB
10
22
157
Isaac TeSlaa
WR69
DET
6
24
158
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB48
JAC
7
26
159
Tyler Allgeier
RB49
ARI
14
26
160
Braelon Allen
RB50
NYJ
13
22
161
Adonai Mitchell
WR70
NYJ
13
23
162
Rashid Shaheed
WR71
SEA
11
28
163
Tyjae Spears
RB51
TEN
9
25
164
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB52
MIN
6
31
165
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
14
31
166
Malik Washington
WR72
MIA
6
25
167
Ryan Flournoy
WR73
DAL
14
26
168
Sam Darnold
QB23
SEA
11
29
169
Bryce Young
QB24
CAR
5
25
170
Daniel Jones
QB25
IND
13
29
171
Chig Okonkwo
TE19
WAS
7
27
172
Terrance Ferguson
TE20
LAR
11
23
173
Tre Tucker
WR74
LV
13
25
174
Travis Kelce
TE21
KC
5
36
175
Tank Bigsby
RB53
PHI
10
25
176
Demond Claiborne
RB54
MIN
6
22
177
Dylan Sampson
RB55
CLE
11
22
178
Mike Washington Jr.
RB56
LV
13
23
179
Keaton Mitchell
RB57
LAC
7
24
180
Chris Brazzell II
WR75
CAR
5
22
181
Tory Horton
WR75
SEA
11
23
182
Dallas Goedert
TE22
PHI
10
31
183
Matthew Stafford
QB26
LAR
11
38
184
Ty Simpson
QB27
LAR
11
23
185
Malik Willis
QB28
MIA
6
27
186
Isiah Pacheco
RB58
DET
6
27
187
Hunter Henry
TE23
NE
11
31
188
Carson Beck
QB29
ARI
14
24
189
Jalen Nailor
WR77
LV
13
27
190
Jerry Jeudy
WR78
CLE
11
27
191
Elijah Sarratt
WR79
BAL
13
23
192
Brandon Aiyuk
WR80
SF
8
28
193
Gunnar Helm
TE24
TEN
9
24
194
Skyler Bell
WR81
BUF
7
24
195
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR82
BAL
13
22
196
Caleb Douglas
WR83
MIA
6
23
197
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB59
ATL
11
27
198
Pat Bryant
WR84
DEN
10
23
199
Jaylin Noel
WR85
HOU
8
24
200
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K2
HOU
8
32
More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano