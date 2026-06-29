2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings
Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB
Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Davante Adams, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon in traditional leagues. However, that duo has far more value than Adams in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.
Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
6
26
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
11
25
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
11
24
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
6
26
5
Justin Jefferson
MIN
6
27
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
14
27
7
Malik Nabers
NYG
8
23
8
Drake London
ATL
11
25
9
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
5
23
10
Nico Collins
HOU
8
27
11
Emeka Egbuka
TB
10
23
12
Chris Olave
NO
8
26
13
George Pickens
DAL
14
25
14
Carnell Tate
TEN
9
21
15
Luther Burden III
CHI
10
22
16
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
13
26
17
Devonta Smith
PHI
10
27
18
Jordyn Tyson
NO
8
22
19
Zay Flowers
BAL
13
26
20
Makai Lemon
PHI
10
22
21
Rashee Rice
KC
5
26
22
Ladd McConkey
LAC
7
24
23
Tee Higgins
CIN
6
27
24
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
10
27
25
A.J. Brown
NE
11
29
26
Rome Odunze
CHI
10
24
27
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
14
24
28
Christian Watson
GB
11
27
29
KC Concepcion
CLE
11
22
30
Jameson Williams
DET
6
25
31
Parker Washington
JAC
7
24
32
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
7
23
33
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
13
22
34
Terry McLaurin
WAS
7
31
35
Alec Pierce
IND
13
26
36
Jordan Addison
MIN
6
24
37
Michael Wilson
ARI
14
26
38
Ricky Pearsall
SF
8
26
39
DK Metcalf
PIT
9
28
40
DJ Moore
BUF
7
29
41
Jayden Reed
GB
11
26
42
Quentin Johnston
LAC
7
25
43
Denzel Boston
CLE
11
22
44
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
9
25
45
Josh Downs
IND
13
25
46
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
10
30
47
Davante Adams
LAR
11
33
48
Matthew Golden
GB
11
23
49
Jayden Higgins
HOU
8
23
50
Xavier Worthy
KC
5
23
51
Mike Evans
SF
8
33
52
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
30
53
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
7
29
54
Antonio Williams
WAS
7
22
55
Chris Bell
MIA
6
22
56
De'Zhaun Stribling
SF
8
21
57
Travis Hunter
JAC
7
23
58
Jalen Coker
CAR
5
24
59
Germie Bernard
PIT
9
22
60
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
9
28
61
Jalen McMillan
TB
10
24
62
Khalil Shakir
BUF
7
26
63
Stefon Diggs
FA
N/A
32
64
Romeo Doubs
NE
11
26
65
Tre Harris
LAC
7
24
66
Malachi Fields
NYG
8
23
67
Zachariah Branch
ATL
11
22
68
Ted Hurst III
TB
10
22
69
Isaac TeSlaa
DET
6
24
70
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
13
23
71
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
11
28
72
Malik Washington
MIA
6
25
73
Ryan Flournoy
DAL
14
26
74
Tre Tucker
LV
13
25
75
Chris Brazzell II
CAR
5
22
76
Tory Horton
SEA
11
23
77
Jalen Nailor
LV
13
27
78
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
11
27
79
Elijah Sarratt
BAL
13
23
80
Brandon Aiyuk
SF
8
28
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano