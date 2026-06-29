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2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings

Plenty of talented 20-somethings to go around in our dynasty WR ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a top-10 player at his position in Fantasy Dynasty Startup Drafts.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a top-10 player at his position in Fantasy Dynasty Startup Drafts. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Davante Adams, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon in traditional leagues. However, that duo has far more value than Adams in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026. 

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

6

26

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

11

25

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

11

24

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

6

26

5

Justin Jefferson

MIN

6

27

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

14

27

7

Malik Nabers

NYG

8

23

8

Drake London

ATL

11

25

9

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

5

23

10

Nico Collins

HOU

8

27

11

Emeka Egbuka

TB

10

23

12

Chris Olave

NO

8

26

13

George Pickens

DAL

14

25

14

Carnell Tate

TEN

9

21

15

Luther Burden III

CHI

10

22

16

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

13

26

17

Devonta Smith

PHI

10

27

18

Jordyn Tyson

NO

8

22

19

Zay Flowers

BAL

13

26

20

Makai Lemon

PHI

10

22

21

Rashee Rice

KC

5

26

22

Ladd McConkey

LAC

7

24

23

Tee Higgins

CIN

6

27

24

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

10

27

25

A.J. Brown

NE

11

29

26

Rome Odunze

CHI

10

24

27

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

14

24

28

Christian Watson

GB

11

27

29

KC Concepcion

CLE

11

22

30

Jameson Williams

DET

6

25

31

Parker Washington

JAC

7

24

32

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

7

23

33

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

13

22

34

Terry McLaurin

WAS

7

31

35

Alec Pierce

IND

13

26

36

Jordan Addison

MIN

6

24

37

Michael Wilson

ARI

14

26

38

Ricky Pearsall

SF

8

26

39

DK Metcalf

PIT

9

28

40

DJ Moore

BUF

7

29

41

Jayden Reed

GB

11

26

42

Quentin Johnston

LAC

7

25

43

Denzel Boston

CLE

11

22

44

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

9

25

45

Josh Downs

IND

13

25

46

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

10

30

47

Davante Adams

LAR

11

33

48

Matthew Golden

GB

11

23

49

Jayden Higgins

HOU

8

23

50

Xavier Worthy

KC

5

23

51

Mike Evans

SF

8

33

52

Courtland Sutton

DEN

10

30

53

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

7

29

54

Antonio Williams

WAS

7

22

55

Chris Bell

MIA

6

22

56

De'Zhaun Stribling

SF

8

21

57

Travis Hunter

JAC

7

23

58

Jalen Coker

CAR

5

24

59

Germie Bernard

PIT

9

22

60

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

9

28

61

Jalen McMillan

TB

10

24

62

Khalil Shakir

BUF

7

26

63

Stefon Diggs

FA

N/A

32

64

Romeo Doubs

NE

11

26

65

Tre Harris

LAC

7

24

66

Malachi Fields

NYG

8

23

67

Zachariah Branch

ATL

11

22

68

Ted Hurst III

TB

10

22

69

Isaac TeSlaa

DET

6

24

70

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

13

23

71

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

11

28

72

Malik Washington

MIA

6

25

73

Ryan Flournoy

DAL

14

26

74

Tre Tucker

LV

13

25

75

Chris Brazzell II

CAR

5

22

76

Tory Horton

SEA

11

23

77

Jalen Nailor

LV

13

27

78

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

11

27

79

Elijah Sarratt

BAL

13

23

80

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

8

28

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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