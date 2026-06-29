2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Wide Receiver Rankings

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | RB

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Davante Adams, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon in traditional leagues. However, that duo has far more value than Adams in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty start-up league wide receiver rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Wide Receiver Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 6 26 2 Puka Nacua LAR 11 25 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 11 24 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET 6 26 5 Justin Jefferson MIN 6 27 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL 14 27 7 Malik Nabers NYG 8 23 8 Drake London ATL 11 25 9 Tetairoa McMillan CAR 5 23 10 Nico Collins HOU 8 27 11 Emeka Egbuka TB 10 23 12 Chris Olave NO 8 26 13 George Pickens DAL 14 25 14 Carnell Tate TEN 9 21 15 Luther Burden III CHI 10 22 16 Garrett Wilson NYJ 13 26 17 Devonta Smith PHI 10 27 18 Jordyn Tyson NO 8 22 19 Zay Flowers BAL 13 26 20 Makai Lemon PHI 10 22 21 Rashee Rice KC 5 26 22 Ladd McConkey LAC 7 24 23 Tee Higgins CIN 6 27 24 Jaylen Waddle DEN 10 27 25 A.J. Brown NE 11 29 26 Rome Odunze CHI 10 24 27 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI 14 24 28 Christian Watson GB 11 27 29 KC Concepcion CLE 11 22 30 Jameson Williams DET 6 25 31 Parker Washington JAC 7 24 32 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC 7 23 33 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ 13 22 34 Terry McLaurin WAS 7 31 35 Alec Pierce IND 13 26 36 Jordan Addison MIN 6 24 37 Michael Wilson ARI 14 26 38 Ricky Pearsall SF 8 26 39 DK Metcalf PIT 9 28 40 DJ Moore BUF 7 29 41 Jayden Reed GB 11 26 42 Quentin Johnston LAC 7 25 43 Denzel Boston CLE 11 22 44 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN 9 25 45 Josh Downs IND 13 25 46 Chris Godwin Jr. TB 10 30 47 Davante Adams LAR 11 33 48 Matthew Golden GB 11 23 49 Jayden Higgins HOU 8 23 50 Xavier Worthy KC 5 23 51 Mike Evans SF 8 33 52 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 30 53 Jakobi Meyers JAC 7 29 54 Antonio Williams WAS 7 22 55 Chris Bell MIA 6 22 56 De'Zhaun Stribling SF 8 21 57 Travis Hunter JAC 7 23 58 Jalen Coker CAR 5 24 59 Germie Bernard PIT 9 22 60 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT 9 28 61 Jalen McMillan TB 10 24 62 Khalil Shakir BUF 7 26 63 Stefon Diggs FA N/A 32 64 Romeo Doubs NE 11 26 65 Tre Harris LAC 7 24 66 Malachi Fields NYG 8 23 67 Zachariah Branch ATL 11 22 68 Ted Hurst III TB 10 22 69 Isaac TeSlaa DET 6 24 70 Adonai Mitchell NYJ 13 23 71 Rashid Shaheed SEA 11 28 72 Malik Washington MIA 6 25 73 Ryan Flournoy DAL 14 26 74 Tre Tucker LV 13 25 75 Chris Brazzell II CAR 5 22 76 Tory Horton SEA 11 23 77 Jalen Nailor LV 13 27 78 Jerry Jeudy CLE 11 27 79 Elijah Sarratt BAL 13 23 80 Brandon Aiyuk SF 8 28

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