2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings
Startup dynasty rankings: RB | WR
Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Dak Prescott, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of field generals such as Bo Nix or Trevor Lawrence in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Dak in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty league quarterback rankings.
Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Quarterback Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Josh Allen
BUF
7
30
2
Drake Maye
NE
11
24
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
13
29
4
Caleb Williams
CHI
10
24
5
Jayden Daniels
WAS
7
25
6
Joe Burrow
CIN
6
29
7
Jalen Hurts
PHI
10
28
8
Justin Herbert
LAC
7
28
9
Patrick Mahomes
KC
5
31
10
Jaxson Dart
NYG
8
23
11
Bo Nix
DEN
10
26
12
Brock Purdy
SF
8
26
13
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
7
26
14
Dak Prescott
DAL
14
33
15
Jordan Love
GB
11
27
16
Fernando Mendoza
LV
13
22
17
Kyler Murray
MIN
6
29
18
Tyler Shough
NO
8
27
19
Cam Ward
TEN
9
24
20
Jared Goff
DET
6
31
21
Baker Mayfield
TB
10
31
22
C.J. Stroud
HOU
8
24
23
Sam Darnold
SEA
11
29
24
Bryce Young
CAR
5
25
25
Daniel Jones
IND
13
29
26
Matthew Stafford
LAR
11
38
27
Ty Simpson
LAR
11
23
28
Malik Willis
MIA
6
27
29
Carson Beck
ARI
14
24
30
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
11
26
31
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
6
23
32
Deshaun Watson
CLE
11
31
33
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
11
24
34
Anthony Richardson
IND
13
24
35
Tua Tagovailoa
ATL
11
28
36
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
14
33
37
Geno Smith
NYJ
13
35
38
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
9
42
39
Mac Jones
SF
8
28
40
Drew Allar
PIT
9
22
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano