2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings

Startup dynasty rankings: RB | WR

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Dak Prescott, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of field generals such as Bo Nix or Trevor Lawrence in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Dak in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty league quarterback rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Quarterback Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Josh Allen BUF 7 30 2 Drake Maye NE 11 24 3 Lamar Jackson BAL 13 29 4 Caleb Williams CHI 10 24 5 Jayden Daniels WAS 7 25 6 Joe Burrow CIN 6 29 7 Jalen Hurts PHI 10 28 8 Justin Herbert LAC 7 28 9 Patrick Mahomes KC 5 31 10 Jaxson Dart NYG 8 23 11 Bo Nix DEN 10 26 12 Brock Purdy SF 8 26 13 Trevor Lawrence JAC 7 26 14 Dak Prescott DAL 14 33 15 Jordan Love GB 11 27 16 Fernando Mendoza LV 13 22 17 Kyler Murray MIN 6 29 18 Tyler Shough NO 8 27 19 Cam Ward TEN 9 24 20 Jared Goff DET 6 31 21 Baker Mayfield TB 10 31 22 C.J. Stroud HOU 8 24 23 Sam Darnold SEA 11 29 24 Bryce Young CAR 5 25 25 Daniel Jones IND 13 29 26 Matthew Stafford LAR 11 38 27 Ty Simpson LAR 11 23 28 Malik Willis MIA 6 27 29 Carson Beck ARI 14 24 30 Michael Penix Jr. ATL 11 26 31 J.J. McCarthy MIN 6 23 32 Deshaun Watson CLE 11 31 33 Shedeur Sanders CLE 11 24 34 Anthony Richardson IND 13 24 35 Tua Tagovailoa ATL 11 28 36 Jacoby Brissett ARI 14 33 37 Geno Smith NYJ 13 35 38 Aaron Rodgers PIT 9 42 39 Mac Jones SF 8 28 40 Drew Allar PIT 9 22

More Fantasy Football from Sports Illustrated