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2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Quarterback Rankings

Few new names among the top 25 of our dynasty QB ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ranks in the top 10 at his position in fantasy dynasty startup leagues.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ranks in the top 10 at his position in fantasy dynasty startup leagues. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Startup dynasty rankings: RB | WR

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rank lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Dak Prescott, who’ll be 33 this season, will be ranked ahead of field generals such as Bo Nix or Trevor Lawrence in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than Dak in dynasty leagues because of their age difference.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty league quarterback rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026. 

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Josh Allen

BUF

7

30

2

Drake Maye

NE

11

24

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

13

29

4

Caleb Williams

CHI

10

24

5

Jayden Daniels

WAS

7

25

6

Joe Burrow

CIN

6

29

7

Jalen Hurts

PHI

10

28

8

Justin Herbert

LAC

7

28

9

Patrick Mahomes

KC

5

31

10

Jaxson Dart

NYG

8

23

11

Bo Nix

DEN

10

26

12

Brock Purdy

SF

8

26

13

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

7

26

14

Dak Prescott

DAL

14

33

15

Jordan Love

GB

11

27

16

Fernando Mendoza

LV

13

22

17

Kyler Murray

MIN

6

29

18

Tyler Shough

NO

8

27

19

Cam Ward

TEN

9

24

20

Jared Goff

DET

6

31

21

Baker Mayfield

TB

10

31

22

C.J. Stroud

HOU

8

24

23

Sam Darnold

SEA

11

29

24

Bryce Young

CAR

5

25

25

Daniel Jones

IND

13

29

26

Matthew Stafford

LAR

11

38

27

Ty Simpson

LAR

11

23

28

Malik Willis

MIA

6

27

29

Carson Beck

ARI

14

24

30

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

11

26

31

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

6

23

32

Deshaun Watson

CLE

11

31

33

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

11

24

34

Anthony Richardson

IND

13

24

35

Tua Tagovailoa

ATL

11

28

36

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

14

33

37

Geno Smith

NYJ

13

35

38

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

9

42

39

Mac Jones

SF

8

28

40

Drew Allar

PIT

9

22

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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