2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | WR

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you.

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Christian McCaffrey, who is now 30 this season, will be ranked ahead of backs like Omarion Hampton and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than CMC in dynasty because of their younger ages.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty league running back rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Running Back Rankings

Rk Player Team Bye Age 1 Bijan Robinson ATL 11 24 2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 6 24 3 Ashton Jeanty LV 13 22 4 Jeremiyah Love ARI 14 21 5 De'Von Achane MIA 6 24 6 Jonathan Taylor IND 13 27 7 Omarion Hampton LAC 7 23 8 James Cook BUF 7 27 9 Chase Brown CIN 6 26 10 TreVeyon Henderson NE 11 23 11 Kenneth Walker III KC 5 25 12 Quinshon Judkins CLE 11 22 13 Breece Hall NYJ 13 25 14 Kyren Williams LAR 11 26 15 Saquon Barkley PHI 10 29 16 Christian McCaffrey SF 8 30 17 Jadarian Price SEA 11 22 18 Cam Skattebo NYG 8 24 19 Javonte Williams DAL 14 25 20 Travis Etienne Jr. NO 8 27 21 Bucky Irving TB 10 24 22 Josh Jacobs GB 11 28 23 Derrick Henry BAL 13 32 24 Bhayshul Tuten JAC 7 23 25 D'Andre Swift CHI 10 27 26 David Montgomery HOU 8 29 27 RJ Harvey DEN 10 25 28 Jonathan Brooks CAR 5 23 29 Chuba Hubbard CAR 5 27 30 Kyle Monangai CHI 10 24 31 Zach Charbonnet SEA 11 25 32 Jaylen Warren PIT 9 27 33 Jonah Coleman DEN 10 22 34 Blake Corum LAR 11 25 35 Rhamondre Stevenson NE 11 28 36 Nicholas Singleton TEN 9 22 37 Rico Dowdle PIT 9 28 38 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS 7 25 39 Tony Pollard TEN 9 28 40 Rachaad White WAS 7 27 41 Kenenth Gainwell TB 10 27 42 J.K. Dobbins DEN 10 27 43 Kaytron Allen WAS 7 23 44 Emmett Johnson KC 5 22 45 Woody Marks HOU 8 25 46 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG 8 26 47 Jordan Mason MIN 6 27 48 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC 7 26 49 Tyler Allgeier ARI 14 26 50 Braelon Allen NYJ 13 22 51 Tyjae Spears TEN 9 25 52 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN 6 31 53 Tank Bigsby PHI 10 25 54 Demond Claiborne MIN 6 22 55 Dylan Sampson CLE 11 22 56 Mike Washington Jr. LV 13 23 57 Keaton Mitchell LAC 7 24 58 Isiah Pacheco DET 6 27 59 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL 11 27 60 Jordan James SF 8 22 61 Ray Davis BUF 7 26 62 Kaelon Black SF 8 24 63 Adam Randall BAL 13 22 64 Sean Tucker TB 10 24 65 George Holani SEA 11 26 66 Jaylen Wright MIA 6 23 67 Alvin Kamara NO 8 31 68 James Conner ARI 14 31 69 Najee Harris FA N/A 28 70 Jaydon Blue DAL 14 22 71 Kaleb Johnson PIT 9 23 72 Kendre Miller NO 8 24 73 Ollie Gordon II MIA 6 22 74 Emanuel Wilson SEA 11 27 75 Trey Benson ARI 14 24 76 Kimani Vidal LAC 7 25 77 MarShawn Lloyd GB 11 25 78 Devin Neal NO 8 23 79 DJ Giddens IND 13 23 80 Isaiah Davis NYJ 13 24

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