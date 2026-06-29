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2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings

There's a noticeably youthful slant in the top 10 of our dynasty RB ranks.
Michael Fabiano|
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ranks in the top 10 at his position in Dynasty Startup Fantasy Leagues.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ranks in the top 10 at his position in Dynasty Startup Fantasy Leagues. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Startup dynasty rankings: QB | WR

Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you. 

The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Christian McCaffrey, who is now 30 this season, will be ranked ahead of backs like Omarion Hampton and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than CMC in dynasty because of their younger ages.

With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty league running back rankings.

Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026. 

2026 Fantasy Dynasty Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

Bye

Age

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

11

24

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

6

24

3

Ashton Jeanty

LV

13

22

4

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

14

21

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

6

24

6

Jonathan Taylor

IND

13

27

7

Omarion Hampton

LAC

7

23

8

James Cook

BUF

7

27

9

Chase Brown

CIN

6

26

10

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

11

23

11

Kenneth Walker III

KC

5

25

12

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

11

22

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

13

25

14

Kyren Williams

LAR

11

26

15

Saquon Barkley

PHI

10

29

16

Christian McCaffrey

SF

8

30

17

Jadarian Price

SEA

11

22

18

Cam Skattebo

NYG

8

24

19

Javonte Williams

DAL

14

25

20

Travis Etienne Jr.

NO

8

27

21

Bucky Irving

TB

10

24

22

Josh Jacobs

GB

11

28

23

Derrick Henry

BAL

13

32

24

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

7

23

25

D'Andre Swift

CHI

10

27

26

David Montgomery

HOU

8

29

27

RJ Harvey

DEN

10

25

28

Jonathan Brooks

CAR

5

23

29

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

5

27

30

Kyle Monangai

CHI

10

24

31

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

11

25

32

Jaylen Warren

PIT

9

27

33

Jonah Coleman

DEN

10

22

34

Blake Corum

LAR

11

25

35

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

11

28

36

Nicholas Singleton

TEN

9

22

37

Rico Dowdle

PIT

9

28

38

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

7

25

39

Tony Pollard

TEN

9

28

40

Rachaad White

WAS

7

27

41

Kenenth Gainwell

TB

10

27

42

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

10

27

43

Kaytron Allen

WAS

7

23

44

Emmett Johnson

KC

5

22

45

Woody Marks

HOU

8

25

46

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

8

26

47

Jordan Mason

MIN

6

27

48

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

7

26

49

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

14

26

50

Braelon Allen

NYJ

13

22

51

Tyjae Spears

TEN

9

25

52

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

6

31

53

Tank Bigsby

PHI

10

25

54

Demond Claiborne

MIN

6

22

55

Dylan Sampson

CLE

11

22

56

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

13

23

57

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

7

24

58

Isiah Pacheco

DET

6

27

59

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

11

27

60

Jordan James

SF

8

22

61

Ray Davis

BUF

7

26

62

Kaelon Black

SF

8

24

63

Adam Randall

BAL

13

22

64

Sean Tucker

TB

10

24

65

George Holani

SEA

11

26

66

Jaylen Wright

MIA

6

23

67

Alvin Kamara

NO

8

31

68

James Conner

ARI

14

31

69

Najee Harris

FA

N/A

28

70

Jaydon Blue

DAL

14

22

71

Kaleb Johnson

PIT

9

23

72

Kendre Miller

NO

8

24

73

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

6

22

74

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

11

27

75

Trey Benson

ARI

14

24

76

Kimani Vidal

LAC

7

25

77

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

11

25

78

Devin Neal

NO

8

23

79

DJ Giddens

IND

13

23

80

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

13

24

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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