2026 Fantasy Football Startup Dynasty League Running Back Rankings
Startup dynasty rankings: QB | WR
Dynasty leagues are the closest you'll get to running a real NFL team. You build a roster with a one-time “all-players” draft, followed by yearly “rookies-only” drafts for as long as the league exists (you should expect it to last forever). If this seems like something you’d like to do in addition to your seasonal leagues, well, these dynasty startup league rankings lists are for you.
The difference between these rankings and redraft rankings lies primarily in how we assess players' ages and long-term prospects. For example, Christian McCaffrey, who is now 30 this season, will be ranked ahead of backs like Omarion Hampton and James Cook in traditional leagues. However, that duo has more value than CMC in dynasty because of their younger ages.
With that said, here’s a look at my 2026 dynasty league running back rankings.
Note: Players' ages reflect how old they'll be as of Sept. 30, 2026.
2026 Fantasy Dynasty Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
Bye
Age
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
11
24
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
6
24
3
Ashton Jeanty
LV
13
22
4
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
14
21
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
6
24
6
Jonathan Taylor
IND
13
27
7
Omarion Hampton
LAC
7
23
8
James Cook
BUF
7
27
9
Chase Brown
CIN
6
26
10
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
11
23
11
Kenneth Walker III
KC
5
25
12
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
11
22
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
13
25
14
Kyren Williams
LAR
11
26
15
Saquon Barkley
PHI
10
29
16
Christian McCaffrey
SF
8
30
17
Jadarian Price
SEA
11
22
18
Cam Skattebo
NYG
8
24
19
Javonte Williams
DAL
14
25
20
Travis Etienne Jr.
NO
8
27
21
Bucky Irving
TB
10
24
22
Josh Jacobs
GB
11
28
23
Derrick Henry
BAL
13
32
24
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
7
23
25
D'Andre Swift
CHI
10
27
26
David Montgomery
HOU
8
29
27
RJ Harvey
DEN
10
25
28
Jonathan Brooks
CAR
5
23
29
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
5
27
30
Kyle Monangai
CHI
10
24
31
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
11
25
32
Jaylen Warren
PIT
9
27
33
Jonah Coleman
DEN
10
22
34
Blake Corum
LAR
11
25
35
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
11
28
36
Nicholas Singleton
TEN
9
22
37
Rico Dowdle
PIT
9
28
38
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
7
25
39
Tony Pollard
TEN
9
28
40
Rachaad White
WAS
7
27
41
Kenenth Gainwell
TB
10
27
42
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
10
27
43
Kaytron Allen
WAS
7
23
44
Emmett Johnson
KC
5
22
45
Woody Marks
HOU
8
25
46
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
8
26
47
Jordan Mason
MIN
6
27
48
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
7
26
49
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
14
26
50
Braelon Allen
NYJ
13
22
51
Tyjae Spears
TEN
9
25
52
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
6
31
53
Tank Bigsby
PHI
10
25
54
Demond Claiborne
MIN
6
22
55
Dylan Sampson
CLE
11
22
56
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
13
23
57
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
7
24
58
Isiah Pacheco
DET
6
27
59
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
11
27
60
Jordan James
SF
8
22
61
Ray Davis
BUF
7
26
62
Kaelon Black
SF
8
24
63
Adam Randall
BAL
13
22
64
Sean Tucker
TB
10
24
65
George Holani
SEA
11
26
66
Jaylen Wright
MIA
6
23
67
Alvin Kamara
NO
8
31
68
James Conner
ARI
14
31
69
Najee Harris
FA
N/A
28
70
Jaydon Blue
DAL
14
22
71
Kaleb Johnson
PIT
9
23
72
Kendre Miller
NO
8
24
73
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
6
22
74
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
11
27
75
Trey Benson
ARI
14
24
76
Kimani Vidal
LAC
7
25
77
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
11
25
78
Devin Neal
NO
8
23
79
DJ Giddens
IND
13
23
80
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
13
24
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano