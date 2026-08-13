2026 Fantasy Football ADP Bargains: Tight Ends

ADP bargains: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

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No matter what we call it, we all love bargains. This applies to the world of fantasy football as well. The ability to seek out and hit on players who will ultimately produce above their average draft position (ADP) can be the difference between a good fantasy team and a great one.

Case in point: Harold Fannin Jr. was the TE29 with an ADP of 209.7 a year ago. He went on to be a top-six tight end in fantasy football. Fannin wasn’t the lone tight end bargain, either; Colston Loveland, Dallas Goedert and Kyle Pitts Sr. all put up good-to-great fantasy point totals despite not being highly picked in most drafts.

So, which tight ends deserve the fantasy bargain label in 2026? Here are my five favorites, all of whom could turn into top-15 tight ends (or better) this season.

Note: All five wide receivers have an ADP of 80-plus based on FootballGuys data.

Isaiah Likely, Giants (TE11, ADP - 111)

Likely has flashed potential, but he never had a chance to reach it playing behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore. Now in New York and reunited with coach John Harbaugh, Likely is in position to reach his ceiling. The veteran should be no worse than second or third in terms of target share, and he could have a fast start to the season if receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is limited or forced to miss games. Based on his ADP, there’s a good chance Isaiah is “likely” to be a bargain.

Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE12, ADP - 113)

I’m on the fence about Kincaid, but the tight end position is thin and he did show flashes of breaking out last season. Over the first nine weeks, Kincaid averaged an impressive 13.2 points per game. Unfortunately, injuries caused his production to dip to 6.8 points per game over his final five contests. Kincaid, entering his fourth season, still has the tools to become a legitimate top-10 tight end. He does come with durability concerns, though, so Kincaid is better off being drafted as a high-end No. 2 fantasy tight end who could finish in the top 12.

Five Tight Ends I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@sinow pic.twitter.com/qfZb25grdU — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 31, 2026

Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE15, ADP - 121)

Andrews finished as the TE16 last season, averaging just 7.7 points per game—his worst total since his rookie year. However, the departure of Likely, leaving behind 2.6 targets per game, could push Andrews back into the good graces of fantasy managers. With the Ravens having little depth in the pass attack aside from Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman (?) and little competition for targets at tight end, Andrews could push back into the top 12 at the cost of a late-round selection.

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders (TE16, ADP - 136)

Okonkwo never averaged more than 7.3 points per game in his four seasons with the Titans, but landing in Washington could make him more relevant in fantasy leagues. Jayden Daniels always liked to throw the ball to Zach Ertz, who Okonkwo will replace, and the Commanders aren’t exactly flush with reliable receivers behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs. This makes Chig a nice late-round dart throw.

Brenton Strange, Jaguars (TE18, ADP - 141)

Strange was one of my favorite sleeper tight ends going into last season, but he missed five games due to injuries and finished 23rd in points. He averaged nearly 10 fantasy points per game when he did play, however, which would have projected him to finish in the top 12 among tight ends over a full 17-game slate. The Jags also showed their faith in Strange, signing him to a new contract that could be worth up to $48 million. He’s one of my favorite late-round draft targets.