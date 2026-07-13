2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Mock Draft 2.0: Josh Allen Still Leads the Way

The summer months are here (don’t I know it, living in South Florida)! It’s not only time to jump in the pool, barbecue and kick back with your favorite libations, but now is also the time to prepare for your 2026 fantasy football drafts. They’ll be here before you know it!

On June 30, I released my most recent one-man, full-point PPR mock draft for traditional fantasy leagues that start just one quarterback. While these leagues remain the norm across fantasy football, the rise of Superflex leagues can’t be ignored. These formats allow fantasy managers to start not just one, but potentially two quarterbacks via a flex position that allows the choice of a field general, running back, wide receiver or tight end (thus, the “super” flex position title).

Obviously, starting a second quarterback is the most desirable outcome, as the position typically has the best chance to score the most points each week. As a result, you will see a massive influx of signal-callers in the first five rounds. For example, a player like Kyler Murray, who won’t be selected anywhere near the top 60 in a traditional draft, went quite high in this Superflex mock.

Let’s take a deeper look into how a full-point PPR Superflex draft might look with my latest one-man mock. While most of the teams did take a pair of quarterbacks early, a couple of the teams waited on the position to give you an idea of what that build might look like if you held off a few rounds before drafting a signal-caller.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Josh Allen, QB, Bills 1.2 2 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 1.3 3 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 1.4 4 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 1.5 5 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals 1.6 6 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.7 7 Caleb Williams, QB, Bears 1.8 8 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.9 9 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.10 10 Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders 1.11 11 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.12. 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Notes: Allen is the easy first pick in the draft, followed by four more quarterbacks: Jackson, Maye, Hurts and Burrow. In all, seven signal-callers come off the board in the first 12 selections. In my one-man mock draft for traditional leagues, Allen was also the first field general picked—but that was in the second round at No. 24 overall. The lone players who aren’t quarterbacks picked in the round are Robinson, Gibbs, Chase, Nakua and JSN.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 2.14 11 Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants 2.15 10 Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 2.16 9 Bo Nix, QB, Broncos 2.17 8 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 2.18 7 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 2.19 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 2.20 5 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars 2.21 4 Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers 2.22 3 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 2.23 2 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 2.24 1 James Cook, RB, Bills

Notes: This round is more of the same, as the first four picks—Herbert, Dart, Prescott, Nix—are quarterbacks. Two others, Lawrence and Purdy, also came off the board in the round. I’m not saying you need to go back-to-back quarterbacks (three teams in this mock did), but it does make a lot of sense to have two after the first three rounds to lock in that Superflex spot.

With the increase in quarterback value, high-end fantasy players at the running back and wide receiver spots like McCaffrey, Taylor, St. Brown, Achane, Lamb and Cook all fell to Round 2.

With the inclusion of the Niners' Brock Purdy, there were 13 quarterbacks taken among the top 21 picks in the superflex mock. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 3.26 2 Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams 3.27 3 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 3.28 4 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 3.29 5 Drake London, WR, Falcons 3.30 6 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 3.31 7 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 3.32 8 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 3.33 9 Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals 3.34 10 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 3.35 11 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 3.36 12 Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings

Notes: This round starts to see a shift from a quarterback run to a run on running backs and wide receivers. Just three field generals—Mahomes, Stafford and Murray—were selected in the round. The other players, who will be first- or second-rounders in traditional formats, are Jefferson, Jeanty, London, McBride (the first tight end), Collins, Bowers, Love (the first rookie), Brown and Hampton. Side note: There are two teams that have not drafted a quarterback yet. Team 6 has Robinson, St. Brown and McBride, and Team 8 has Gibbs, McCaffrey and Bowers.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 4.38 11 Jared Goff, QB, Lions 4.39 10 A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots 4.40 9 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 4.41 8 George PIckens, WR, Cowboys 4.42 7 Kenenth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 4.43 6 Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers 4.44 5 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 4.45 4 Chris Olave, WR, Saints 4.46 3 Tyler Shough, QB, Saints 4.47 2 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 4.48 1 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Notes: Going into this round, six of the 12 teams already have two quarterbacks. Three of those squads took that second field general in this round, as Goff, Mayfield and sleeper Shough were all selected. Some fans might think Round 4 is too high to draft Shough, but you’ll have to take shots on the top breakout or sleeper candidates at the position in this round. The other nine picks were a mix of running backs and wide receivers, including Barkley, Brown, Henry and Pickens. This is a round-plus later than most of them will be picked in traditional formats.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 5.50 2 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 5.51 3 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 5.52 4 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 5.53 5 Breece Hall, RB, Jets 5.54 6 Jordan Love, QB, Packers 5.55 7 Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins 5.56 8 Daniel Jones, QB, Colts 5.57 9 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 5.58 10 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 5.59 11 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 5.60 12 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Notes: Running backs and wide receivers dominated this round, as all but four of the 12 teams had already drafted two quarterbacks in the first four rounds. Two of those teams filled that second signal-caller spot with Love and Willis, respectively, while a third one took Jones as its first quarterback. There is certainly risk with Jones, coming off an Achilles injury, and Willis, who will start for Miami, but you have to take such risks in Superflex leagues. Just two teams (8, 9) still need to draft a No. 2 quarterback at this point. The other nine selections were mostly wideouts, as McMillian, Egbuka, Devonta Smith, Flowers, Wilson and Higgins all came off the board as No. 1 or No. 2 receivers.

Round 6

Round/Pick Team Player 6.61 12 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 6.62 11 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 6.63 10 Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 6.64 9 Luther Burden III, WR, Bears 6.65 8 Cam Ward, QB, Titans 6.66 7 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 6.67 6 Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 6.68 5 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 6.69 4 Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks 6.70 3 Davante Adams, WR, Rams 6.71 2 Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders 6.72 1 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Notes: The round begins with three running backs in Judkins, Skattebo and Irving. Burden was the first of five wideouts drafted, most notably Nabers, who has fallen due to concerns over his knee. If he were 100 percent, he’d be pushing into Round 2 or 3, even in a Superflex league.

Loveland is the third tight end off the board, and Price is the second rookie. He’ll be the No. 2 back for Team 4, and a potential value if he can earn the top spot in Seattle’s backfield. This round saw just one quarterback, Ward, selected. He’ll be the second field general and a viable superflex starter for Team 8, which didn’t draft its first quarterback (Jones) until the fifth round.

Round 7

Round/Pick Team Player 7.73 1 Tyler Warren, TE, Colts 7.74 2 Carnell Tate, WR, Titans 7.75 3 Christian Watson, WR, Packers 7.76 4 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 7.77 5 DJ Moore, WR, Bills 7.78 6 D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 7.79 7 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 7.80 8 Rome Odunze, WR, Bears 7.81 9 C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans 7.82 10 Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers 7.83 11 Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars 7.84 12 David Montgomery, RB, Texans

Notes: Warren starts the round as the fourth tight end picked, as the focus of most teams has shifted from quarterbacks to the other offensive skill positions. In fact, all but one of the 12 picks was a running back, wideout or tight end. Tate is the third rookie off the board, and he’s the first of five receivers, including Watson, Waddle, Moore, Williams and Odunze. The lone field general off the board was Stroud, who is the No. 2 quarterback for Team 9. No team waited longer to draft its second signal-caller, but the squad has quite a set of receivers.

Proving that there are still good running backs on the board at this point in Superflex drafts, Swift, sleeper/breakout candidate Tuten and Montgomery are among the runners picked.

Round 8

Round/Pick Team Player 8.85 12 Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles 8.86 11 Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns 8.87 10 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 8.88 9 Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers 8.89 8 Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints 8.90 7 Tony Pollard, RB, Titans 8.91 6 Mike Evans, WR, 49ers 8.92 5 Alec Pierce, WR, Colts 8.93 4 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots 8.94 3 Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks 8.95 2 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE, Falcons 8.96 1 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

Notes: For the second round in a row, just one quarterback (Darnold ) is selected. He’s also the first fantasy backup picked at the position, as Darnold will be the QB3 for Team 3. Lemon is the first of two rookie wideouts taken in the round, as Tyson was drafted four picks later. Fannin Jr. looks like a nice value at this point, but the running back position has started to thin out. Hubbard, Warren, Pollard and Stevenson were all picked in the round as No. 3 runners.

Round 9

Round/Pick Team Player 9.97 1 RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos 9.98 2 DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers 9.99 3 Rachaad White, RB, Commanders 9.100 4 Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions 9.101 5 Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals 9.102 6 Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars 9.103 7 Bryce Young, QB, Panthers 9.104 8 Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers 9.105 9 Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars 9.106 10 Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers 9.107 11 Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 9.108 12 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Notes: Two teams took their third quarterback in this round, with Brissett and Young selected. There are still good wide receivers and tight ends available, including Metcalf, sleeper candidate Washington, Brian Thomas Jr. and Godwin. A pair of top-10 tight ends based on average draft position data, LaPorta and Kelce, are also taken. This shows that you can wait on tight ends in this format.

Round 10

Round/Pick Team Player 10.109 12 Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos 10.110 11 Fernando Mendoza, QB, Raiders 10.111 10 J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos 10.112 9 George Kittle, TE, 49ers 10.113 8 Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers 10.114 7 Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens 10.115 6 Kenenth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers 10.116 5 Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings 10.117 4 Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears 10.118 3 Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys 10.119 2 Blake Corum, RB, Rams 10.120 1 Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

Notes: Sutton leads this round. It should be noted that he was still on the board three rounds after Waddle, his new teammate in Denver, was drafted. Johnston, a potential draft bargain, and Pearsall are the other wideouts selected. We also see three more tight ends, as Kittle, Andrews and Ferguson come off the board. It’s tough to gauge Kittle’s value coming off a late-season Achilles tear, but he remains a top-12 option at this point. The round also saw the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Mendoza, get picked as a No. 3 fantasy quarterback behind Dart and Goff.

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