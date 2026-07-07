50 Fantasy Football Celebrity and Entertainment Team Names

Picking a fantasy football team name is one of the most fun and enjoyable parts of the whole process of our great game. Whether it’s based on NFL player names, pop culture, celebrities, your hometown, movies, TV shows, music (you get the point), fantasy football team names should be all about representing you, your personality and your interests.

To help you settle on a name for your 2026 fantasy squad, here’s a list of options to consider. Let’s find your team name!

Celebrity & Entertainment Fantasy Team Names

Damn That Rivers (Alice in Chains w/ Philip Rivers)

My Name Is Earle (Alix Earle)

It’s Not A Toomer (Arnold Schwarzenegger w/ former Giants WR Amani Toomer)

Inglorious Pass-tards (Brad Pitt)

What You Talkin’ Bout, Willis? (Bruce Willis)

Clark And Awe (Caitlin Clark)

Run CMC Like Cardi B (Cardi B w/ Christian McCaffrey)

Pratt Attack (Chris Pratt)

We Love the Drake! (Drake, Drake London)

The Rock Bottoms (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson)

Elon Busts (Elon Musk)

Daemon’s Dynasty (House of Dragons)

Dracarys (House of Dragons)

Syrax Attack (House of Dragons)

Touchdown Targaryens (House of Dragons)

Leg Drop Legends (Hulk Hogan)

Jelly Roll to the End Zone (Jelly Roll)

Yeezy Does it (Kanye West)

Poker Faces (Lady Gaga)

Schmohawks (Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Long Ball Larrys (Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Stairway to Evans (Led Zeppelin w/ Mike Evans)

Better Call Paul (Logan and Jake Paul)

This is the Play (The Mandalorian and Grogu)

Pop the Buble (Michael Buble)

Haven’t Met My RB Yet (Michael Buble)

It’s Gotta Be Maye (NSYNC w/ Drake Maye)

One Wish Willows (Obsession Movie)

The Freaky Nikkis (Obsession Movie)

Face Smashers (Obsession Movie)

Blizzard of Touchdowns (Ozzy Osbourne)

Downey To The Wire (Robert Downey Jr.)

Short N’ Sweet TDs (Sabrina Carpenter)

Snoop Dogg Pound (Snoop Dogg)

Revenge of the Picks (Star Wars)

Hellfire Club (Stranger Things)

Fourth and Vecna (Stranger Things)

Sweeney TDs (Sydney Sweeney)

Stallone At The Top (Sylvester Stallone)

Swift Me Deadly (Taylor Swift)

Swift Justice League (Taylor Swift)

Shake it Offense (Taylor Swift)

Karma is My Tight End (Taylor Swift w/ Travis Kelce)

The WeekEnd Zone (The Weeknd)

Wentz Upon A Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino w/ Carson Wentz)

Rhodes To Victory (WWE’s Cody Rhodes)

Your Lineup is Cursed (WWE’s Danhausen)

Must-See TDs (WWE’s The Miz)

Roman’s Empire (WWE’s Roman Reigns)

Stomp, Stomp Til’ Ya Drop (WWE’s Seth Rollins w/ Def Leppard)

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