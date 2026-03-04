Five Best Landing Spots For Deebo Samuel Sr. in 2026 Include 49ers, Ravens

Deebo Samuel Sr. is coming off a lackluster 2025 campaign that saw him score 188.2 fantasy points while finishing 25th among wide receivers. He was up and down in the stat sheets, too, scoring fewer than 10 points in eight of his 16 games. Samuel did show some flashes of his former greatness, too, posting 20-plus points four times.

However, he’s entering his age-30 season and his best fantasy seasons are likely in the rearview mirror. That doesn’t mean he can’t still be a asset, but much of his 2026 value will depend on whether he stays in Washington or decides to move on as a free agent during the NFL offseason.

So, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Samuel’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: DEEBO SAMUEL SR.

San Francisco 49ers

Who says you can’t go home? The 49ers have a need at wide receiver, as Brandon Aiyuk’s time with the team is all but over, Jauan Jennings is a free agent, and Ricky Pearsall can’t stay on the field. The team might also be without George Kittle (Achilles) for the majority of the 2026 campaign. As a result, Samuel would be a welcome addition. He knows the offense and has a rapport with Brock Purdy from his first stint in San Francisco, so this would be an obvious and fantasy-friendly move for the veteran.

Buffalo Bills

Is it just me, or does Samuel feel like a perfect fit for Buffalo? While he’s no longer what I would call an alpha wideout, he could be a solid pivot if the Bills don’t trade for A.J. Brown or sign MIke Evans. Still a good after-the-catch receiver, Samuel would bring a veteran presence and some playmaking abilities to the offense. It also doesn’t hurt that he would be catching passes from a stud quarterback like Josh Allen.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are expected to let DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Likely both walk as free agents, so Samuel makes sense as a versatile replacement who can line up inside or outside. While Zay Flowers would remain the top option in the passing game, Samuel would quickly become one of Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets. He also just feels like a Raven due to his physical style of play as both a receiver and occasional runner.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have plenty of money to spend under the salary cap, and Samuel could replace fellow veteran and free agent Keenan Allen in the passing attack. It would also make sense for the Bolts to give Justin Herbert another wideout to pair with Quentin Johnston and slot man Ladd McConkey. Also, new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel coached Samuel in San Francisco, so he’s very familiar with his skill set.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are one of the neediest teams in the league when it comes to wide receivers, so Samuel would be a welcome addition. The veteran would fit right into new head coach Mike McCarthy’s system as a versatile receiver who can also be utilized out of the backfield. What’s more, pairing him with DK Metcalf would create one of the most physically imposing wideout duos ever. Much would depend on who starts for the Steelers at quarterback, but Samuel would see enough targets to have fantasy appeal.

