Five Best Landing Spots For Alec Pierce in 2026 Include Patriots, Commanders

Alec Pierce is coming off the best season of his NFL career, posting 1,003, six touchdowns and 183.3 fantasy points. He was on pace to finish with even better numbers, too, but his stats declined after the Colts lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles.

Still, Pierce ranked in the top 25 in points-per-game average among wide receivers who played in at least 10 games, and he’ll be highly coveted on the free-agent market.

Let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for his fantasy value. These teams are based on need, available opportunity, and the current talent on each offense, not on the salary cap or Pierce’s affordability.

BEST LANDING SPOTS: ALEC PIERCE

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are going to be the best or near the top of the best landing spots for almost every wide receiver available. They’re in desperate need of help at the position, and Pierce could be a major vertical threat for Josh Allen. While I’d rather see A.J. Brown or Mike Evans end up in Buffalo, Pierce would certainly help their offense and his fantasy stock would increase, too.

New England Patriots

The Patriots might not bring back Stefon Diggs, who is 32 and has some off-field issues. New England has a real need at wide receiver, and its cap situation puts them in a good position to add a wideout like Pierce. This would also be a real boon for Drake Maye, who has proven to be a strong deep-ball thrower and would suddenly have a serious vertical threat with Pierce in the mix.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders’ passing attack could have a very different look next season, as Deebo Samuel Sr. will be a free agent and none of the other wideouts on the roster have much fantasy appeal. The team will also lose Zach Ertz, who sustained a serious knee injury and is also a free agent. Washington has plenty of money to spend under the salary cap, too, so adding a field-stretcher like Pierce would help Jayden Daniels and improve Pierce’s fantasy ceiling as one of the best options in the passing attack.

Indianapolis Colts

Reports suggest that the Colts would like to re-sign Pierce, who was on pace for nearly 1,200 yards and 194 fantasy points in the 10 full games that he played with Daniel Jones. Indianapolis has placed its transition tag on Jones, so that connection would remain in tact once Jones returns from a torn Achilles. Staying with the Colts would keep Pierce in the WR3/flex conversation, but his ceiling would remain limited with Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Tyler Warren also vying for targets in the pass attack.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are flush with salary-cap space, so adding Pierce is well within their means and makes a lot of sense. Their wide receiver core is inexperienced and unproven to say the least, and Pierce would add speed and a vertical threat for their projected starting quarterback, rookie Fernando Mendoza. He would also be among the team’s most targeted players, alongside tight end Brock Bowers.

