Week 12 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 12

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Bears (Thurs.) Bijan Robinson vs. Vikings Christian McCaffrey vs. Seahawks Kenneth Walker III at Bills (Thurs.) James Cook vs. Chiefs (Thurs.) Chuba Hubbard at Buccaneers (Mon.) Bucky Irving vs. Panthers (Mon.) Jonah Coleman at Steelers (Fri.) Javonte Williams vs. Eagles (Thurs.) Bhayshul Tuten vs. Titans

Complete Week 12 running back rankings

Week 12 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Jaylen Warren vs. Broncos (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Warren has posted two bad stat lines in a row, scoring a combined 16 fantasy points. I’d continue to start the Steelers back this week, though, as a plus matchup against the Broncos awaits on Black Friday. Their defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and the third-highest EPA per game to opposing running backs over the last six weeks, so look for Warren to rebound in this important AFC matchup.

Start ’Em

Bhayshul Tuten vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tuten is banged up this week, so keep tabs on his status ahead of the Jaguars' matchup against the Titans. Tennessee's defense has been dreadful, allowing the most fantasy points to opposing running backs over the last six weeks. In that time, backs have averaged nearly five yards per carry. Seven different runners have beaten Tennessee for 15-plus points this season, including Tuten, who scored 20.3 points against them in Week 10.

Quinshon Judkins vs. Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Judkins has not lived up to expectations this season, averaging just 12 fantasy points per game. He also haa been held to single digits six times in nine games. Still, the Browns back is in the starting conversation this week thanks to a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed the fifth-most points and the fourth-highest EPA per game to running backs this season, and Broncos rookie Jonah Coleman beat them for three scores last week.

Rhamondre Stevenson at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson should be a big part of the Patriots' offense this week without Drake Maye and TreVeyon Henderson, both of whom are injured. Not only should he see plenty of volume, Stevenson also has a plus matchup in Los Angeles. The Chargers have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to backs in the last six weeks, and the last two have scored 19 points against them.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON‼️



📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/heXDiTFnzW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2026

Aaron Jones Sr. at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings' backfield can be tough to predict, but I do like Jones as a flex starter in a plus matchup against the Falcons. He has scored a touchdown in two straight games, and he’ll go for the trifecta in Week 12 against an Atlanta defense that has allowed 14 or more fantasy points to nine running backs this season. Since Week 6, the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most points and the ninth-highest EPA to backs.

More Starts

Blake Corum vs. Packers (Wed. 8:15 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Cam Skattebo at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

David Montgomery vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Justice Hill at Texans (21%): Hill scored 17.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Panthers and has averaged nearly 15 points over his last three games of the season.

Hill scored 17.6 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Panthers and has averaged nearly 15 points over his last three games of the season. Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Cardinals (10%): Croskey-Merritt rushed for a touchdown and scored 15.7 fantasy points last week, and he faces a bad Cardinals defense next.

Croskey-Merritt rushed for a touchdown and scored 15.7 fantasy points last week, and he faces a bad Cardinals defense next. Will Shipley at Cowboys (3%): If Saquon Barkley is sidelined by injuries, Shipley would have value as a Thanksgiving Day flex starter against the Cowboys' weak defense.

Week 12 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Jonathan Taylor vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Taylor has been a shell of his former superstar self, scoring single digits in three of his last four games and averaging just 8.8 points over that span. He also has a tough matchup against the Giants, who have allowed more than 9.2 points to just one running back since Week 7. The Colts will be without running back Seth McGowan this weekend, which could be a positive for Taylor, but he is still difficult to trust in a pathetically bad offense.

Sit ’Em

Tony Pollard at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard had a good “real” game last week for the Titans, rushing for 110 yards against the Cowboys, but his 11 fantasy points are his lowest total since Week 6. I know he’ll remain in many fantasy lineups against the Jaguars regardless, but I would say he’s a begrudging start. Their defense held him to just 33 rushing yards back in Week 10, and I don’t think Pollard will catch another eight passes this time around. Temper your expectations.

Zach Charbonnet at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Charbonnet has failed to score more than 9.6 fantasy points since his return to the gridiron, and this week’s matchup against the 49ers makes him a risky flex option. Their defense has surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points and the fifth-lowest EPA per game to running backs over the last six weeks, and only one runner has topped 11.3 points against them since Week 7. That makes Charbonnet’s stats ceiling low.

Travis Etienne Jr. at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Etienne has been a major dud this season, scoring no more than 7.6 points in a game since his return from injured reserve. He’s also losing work to CJ Donaldson in New Orleans and, to a lesser degree, Alvin Kamara, and a matchup against Dexter Lawrence and the Bengals isn’t favorable. Their defense has held Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylen Warren, Derrick Henry and David Montgomery under 11.2 points, and Etienne’s usage is a major concern.

Tyler Allgeier vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Since scoring 36.1 fantasy points in a Cardinals win over the hapless Cowboys defense, Allgeier has combined for just 10.3 points in his last three games. He also has averaged a brutal 2.9 yards per rush in that time, and Bam Knight is getting just as many touches in what has become one of the league’s worst backfields. The matchup against the Commanders isn’t a factor, either … Allgeier simply can’t be trusted.

More Sits

MarShawn Lloyd at Rams (Fri. 8 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Kyle Monangai at Lions (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kaelon Black vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)