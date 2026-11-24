Welcome to Thanksgiving week!

The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.

The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Ladd McConkey and KC Concepcion, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that without byes, managers will have more reliable lineup plays.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 12 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Ja'Marr Chase MIN vs. ATL 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba GB at LAR 3 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. PHI 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown NO at CIN 5 Justin Jefferson JAC vs. TEN 6 Christian Watson CIN vs. NO 7 George Pickens NYG at IND 8 Chris Olave HOU vs. BAL 9 Parker Washington GB at LAR 10 Tee Higgins BAL at HOU 11 Malik Nabers ATL at MIN 12 Nico Collins SF vs. SEA 13 Matthew Golden CAR at TB 14 Zay Flowers BUF vs. KC 15 Drake London CHI at DET 16 Mike Evans NYJ at MIA 17 Tetairoa McMillan KC at BUF 18 DJ Moore DET vs. CHI 19 Luther Burden III LAC vs. NE 20 Garrett Wilson CLE vs. LV 21 Rashee Rice WAS at ARI 22 Jameson Williams PHI at DAL 23 Ladd McConkey DEN at PIT 24 KC Concepcion NO at CIN 25 Stefon Diggs TEN at JAC 26 Devonta Smith SF vs. SEA 27 Jaylen Waddle JAC vs. TEN 28 Jordyn Tyson CLE vs. LV 29 Carnell Tate CHI at DET 30 Deebo Samuel Sr. PIT vs. DEN 31 Jakobi Meyers TB vs. CAR 32 Denzel Boston KC at BUF 33 Rome Odunze CAR at TB 34 DK Metcalf MIA vs. NYJ 35 Emeka Egbuka NYJ at MIA 36 Josh Downs HOU vs. BAL 37 Jalen Coker BUF vs. KC 38 Caleb Douglas DAL vs. PHI 39 Adonai Mitchell PIT vs. DEN 40 Tank Dell SF vs. SEA 41 Khalil Shakir HOU vs. BAL 42 Ryan Flournoy NE at LAC 43 Germie Bernard WAS at ARI 44 Keenan Allen LAR vs. GB 45 Xavier Hutchinson PHI at DAL 46 DeMario Douglas TEN at JAC 47 Antonio Williams NO at CIN 48 Konata Mumpfield MIA vs. NYJ 49 Makai Lemon DEN at PIT 50 Chimere Dike KC at BUF 51 Devaughn Vele LV at CLE 52 Malik Washington DEN at PIT 53 Courtland Sutton NYG at IND 54 Xavier Worthy BAL at HOU 55 Tre Tucker LV at CLE 56 Pat Bryant LAC vs. NE 57 Malachi Fields TB at DET 58 Ja'Kobi Lane TEN at DAL 59 Jack Bech BAL at CAR 60 Tre Harris PIT at PHI