Week 12 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 12 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Thanksgiving week!
The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.
The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Ladd McConkey and KC Concepcion, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that without byes, managers will have more reliable lineup plays.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 12 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Ja'Marr Chase
MIN
vs. ATL
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
GB
at LAR
3
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. PHI
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
NO
at CIN
5
Justin Jefferson
JAC
vs. TEN
6
Christian Watson
CIN
vs. NO
7
George Pickens
NYG
at IND
8
Chris Olave
HOU
vs. BAL
9
Parker Washington
GB
at LAR
10
Tee Higgins
BAL
at HOU
11
Malik Nabers
ATL
at MIN
12
Nico Collins
SF
vs. SEA
13
Matthew Golden
CAR
at TB
14
Zay Flowers
BUF
vs. KC
15
Drake London
CHI
at DET
16
Mike Evans
NYJ
at MIA
17
Tetairoa McMillan
KC
at BUF
18
DJ Moore
DET
vs. CHI
19
Luther Burden III
LAC
vs. NE
20
Garrett Wilson
CLE
vs. LV
21
Rashee Rice
WAS
at ARI
22
Jameson Williams
PHI
at DAL
23
Ladd McConkey
DEN
at PIT
24
KC Concepcion
NO
at CIN
25
Stefon Diggs
TEN
at JAC
26
Devonta Smith
SF
vs. SEA
27
Jaylen Waddle
JAC
vs. TEN
28
Jordyn Tyson
CLE
vs. LV
29
Carnell Tate
CHI
at DET
30
Deebo Samuel Sr.
PIT
vs. DEN
31
Jakobi Meyers
TB
vs. CAR
32
Denzel Boston
KC
at BUF
33
Rome Odunze
CAR
at TB
34
DK Metcalf
MIA
vs. NYJ
35
Emeka Egbuka
NYJ
at MIA
36
Josh Downs
HOU
vs. BAL
37
Jalen Coker
BUF
vs. KC
38
Caleb Douglas
DAL
vs. PHI
39
Adonai Mitchell
PIT
vs. DEN
40
Tank Dell
SF
vs. SEA
41
Khalil Shakir
HOU
vs. BAL
42
Ryan Flournoy
NE
at LAC
43
Germie Bernard
WAS
at ARI
44
Keenan Allen
LAR
vs. GB
45
Xavier Hutchinson
PHI
at DAL
46
DeMario Douglas
TEN
at JAC
47
Antonio Williams
NO
at CIN
48
Konata Mumpfield
MIA
vs. NYJ
49
Makai Lemon
DEN
at PIT
50
Chimere Dike
KC
at BUF
51
Devaughn Vele
LV
at CLE
52
Malik Washington
DEN
at PIT
53
Courtland Sutton
NYG
at IND
54
Xavier Worthy
BAL
at HOU
55
Tre Tucker
LV
at CLE
56
Pat Bryant
LAC
vs. NE
57
Malachi Fields
TB
at DET
58
Ja'Kobi Lane
TEN
at DAL
59
Jack Bech
BAL
at CAR
60
Tre Harris
PIT
at PHI
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano