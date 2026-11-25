Week 12 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 12

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Saints Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 49ers CeeDee Lamb vs. Eagles (Thurs.) Parker Washington vs. Titans Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Bears (Thurs.) Justin Jefferson vs. Falcons Christian Watson at Rams (Wed.) Tee Higgins vs. Saints George Pickens vs. Eagles (Thurs.) Matthew Golden at Rams (Wed.)

Complete Week 12 wide receiver rankings

Week 12 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Zay Flowers at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Flowers has failed to score more than 11.4 points in three of his last four games, but he did post a more Flowers-like 16.4 points in Week 11. He was also targeted 11 times in that game, so new Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett is clearly getting him the ball. This week’s matchup against the Texans isn’t overly favorable or unfavorable, but I do think Baltimore will have to throw the ball a ton in a potentially negative game script.

Start ’Em

Jameson Williams vs. Bears (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams bounced back from a couple of stinkers last week, posting a touchdown and 19.3 fantasy points in the Lions' win over Tampa Bay. He now has scored 16-plus points in five of his last seven games, and it’s hard not to like him this week against the Bears. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers since Week 6, and Vegas oddsmakers are expecting a shootout, with a projected points total in the mid-50s.

Ladd McConkey at Patriots (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): McConkey returned to action last week, stayed healthy and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Chargers' loss to the Jets. He should remain in the starting lineup this week, assuming Justin Herbert clears concussion protocol, in a plus matchup against the Patriots. Their defense has surrendered the second-most fantasy points along with the fourth-highest EPA per game to wide receivers since Week 6, so McConkey is a start ’em.

Ladd McConkey multi-TD game!



Not over yet in LA 👀



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/N4O2ac6Gwi — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

DeVonta Smith at Cowboys (Thurs. 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith returned to action last week after an extended absence, posting five catches on 12 targets against the Steelers. While he does lose some of his luster with Joe Milton III under center in Philly, a plus matchup against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day makes Smith an attractive start. Their Swiss-cheese defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to perimeter receivers, and the game total is projected to be in the high 40s.

KC Concepcion vs. Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Concepcion has recorded 18-plus fantasy points in two of his last four games, and a Week 12 matchup against the Raiders makes the Browns rookie a nice option. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most points to receivers since Week 6, and slot men have beaten them for the fifth-most points in that time. That makes Concepcion and his rookie teammate, Denzel Boston, worth a look as No. 3 wideouts or flex starters this week.

More Starts

Stefon Diggs at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Denzel Boston vs. Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Emeka Egbuka vs. Panthers (Mon. 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Jakobi Meyers vs. Titans (32%): Meyers has scored double digits in three of his last six games, and a matchup against the Titans makes him well worth a look as a flex starter.

Meyers has scored double digits in three of his last six games, and a matchup against the Titans makes him well worth a look as a flex starter. Tank Dell vs. Ravens (23%): Dell has posted a pair of stinkers in a row, but he’s worth streaming against a Ravens defense that can be vulnerable to perimeter receivers.

Dell has posted a pair of stinkers in a row, but he’s worth streaming against a Ravens defense that can be vulnerable to perimeter receivers. Konata Mumpfield vs. Packers (3%): Mumpfield is a desperation play against a Green Bay defense that has allowed the third-most points to wideouts since Week 6.

Week 12 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Jaylen Waddle at Steelers (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Regardless of the Broncos' matchup, it’s hard to start Waddle with confidence. He’s averaging just 9.1 points per game, and seven of his 10 games have resulted in single digits. The Steelers have been tough on wideouts at home too, as only Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have beaten them for more than 9.7 fantasy points at Acrisure Stadium. So unless you’re desperate for a flex option, Waddle should be sidelined.

Sit ’Em

Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Samuel, listed as a sit ’em last week, scored just 7.7 fantasy points in the 49ers' win over the Vikings. He gets another brutal matchup in Week 12, as the veteran faces the Seahawks in a huge NFC West clash. Their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points and the lowest EPA per game to wideouts since Week 6. What’s more, Seattle held Samuel to a meager 21 receiving yards and 2.5 fantasy points back in Week 5.

Jordyn Tyson at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tyson was a popular starter last week, but he fell flat with just two fantasy points in a loss to the Bears. It was a reminder that the Saints have a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, including superstar Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele, so the rookie likely will remain inconsistent. Also, the Bengals have allowed the fourth-lowest EPA per game to wide receivers since Week 6, so Tyson could be in for another poor stat line.

DK Metcalf vs. Broncos (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Metcalf is dead to a lot of fantasy fans after being thrown out of last week’s Steelers game against the Eagles and finishing with just 1.2 points. He now has been held to single digits in three of his last four games, and his points-per-game average (9.5) leaves managers who drafted him feeling like turkeys. So while a Week 12 game against the Broncos isn’t bad on paper, Metcalf simply can’t be trusted in fantasy leagues.

Carnell Tate at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tate posted 13.8 fantasy points last week, but he caught just two passes and scored on a lucky touchdown when Dallas defenders didn’t touch him down on a catch. I’d keep the Titans rookie on the sidelines against the Jaguars, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to perimeter receivers since Week 6. Aside from Malik Nabers, no wideout has scored more than 13.7 points against them in their last four games.

More Sits

Rome Odunze at Lions (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Khalil Shakir vs. Chiefs (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tre Tucker at Browns (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)