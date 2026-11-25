Week 12 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 12

Vikings defense at Falcons Jaguars defense vs. Titans Texans defense vs. Ravens Giants defense at Colts Commanders defense at Cardinals Buccaneers defense vs. Panthers (Mon.) Bengals defense vs. Saints Browns defense vs. Raiders Steelers defense vs. Broncos (Fri.) Jets defense at Dolphins

Complete Week 12 defense rankings

Week 12 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Commanders defense at Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cardinals offense is a complete mess, averaging just 12.3 points and 248 yards per game in the last four weeks. Whether it’s third-stringer Carson Beck or fourth-stringer Josh Johnson under center, the Commanders have a favorable matchup and will be among the better streaming options among fantasy defenses.

Start ’Em

Texans defense vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Texans defense has recorded 13 or more fantasy points in two of the last three weeks, and an upcoming matchup against the Ravens is favorable. No offense has committed more giveaways (12) over the last four weeks, and their O-line has allowed 16 sacks since Week 6. Look for Houston to have another solid stat line.

Giants defense at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Colts released quarterback Daniel Jones and will start Anthony Richardson this week, making the Giants a nice option for fantasy managers. Their defense has posted a combined 27 fantasy points in the last three weeks, during which time they’ve recorded 11 sacks. Big Blue is likely on the waiver wire in many fantasy leagues as well.

ANOTHER INTERCEPTION FOR THE GIANTS.



WASvsNYG on Prime

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/slrEYfPyCj — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026

More Starts

Jaguars defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bengals defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Browns defense vs. Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Team Defense Streamers

Buccaneers defense vs. Panthers (31%): The Bucs defense has been solid over the last month and scored 25 fantasy points against Carolina in their first meeting (Week 7).

The Bucs defense has been solid over the last month and scored 25 fantasy points against Carolina in their first meeting (Week 7). Chargers defense vs. Patriots (16%): The Chargers defense doesn’t have much value in fantasy leagues, but facing Tommy DeVito and the Patriots makes it a viable streamer.

The Chargers defense doesn’t have much value in fantasy leagues, but facing Tommy DeVito and the Patriots makes it a viable streamer. Jets defense at Dolphins (11%): The Jets will look to avenge an earlier loss to Miami, and this time they’ll be facing an inexperienced backup quarterback in Kyle McCord.

Week 12 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Seahawks defense at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Seahawks defense is one of the best in fantasy football, but a matchup against the 49ers is anything but favorable. Their offense has averaged 32.4 points and 423.3 yards per game over the last six weeks, and their line has allowed just 11 sacks in that span. I’d look for a streaming option off the waiver wire.

Sit ’Em

Bears defense at Lions (Thu. 1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bears defense has been on fire their last two games, totaling 32 fantasy points. Still, this week’s matchup against the Lions makes them a defense to avoid. Their offense has committed just six giveaways and allowed a modest 11 sacks in the last six weeks, and the projected points total for this contest is in the mid-50s.

Chiefs defense at Bills (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Chiefs defense has posted a solid 32 fantasy points in their last three games, but a matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills makes it a fade this week. Their offense has averaged 29 points per game over the last four weeks, and no team has a lower percentage of offensive drives resulting in a punt (19.8%) since Week 6.

More Sits

Bills defense vs. Chiefs (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Saints defense at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ravens defense at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 12

Brandon Aubrey vs. Eagles (Thurs.) Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Ravens Jason Sanders at Dolphins Cam Little vs. Titans Will Reichard at Falcons Tyler Bass vs. Chiefs (Thurs.) Evan McPherson vs. Saints Jason Myers at 49ers Harrison Butker at Bills (Thurs.) Joey Slye at Jaguars

Complete Week 12 kicker rankings

Week 12 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Jason Sanders at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders has been on fire of late, scoring a combined 60.6 fantasy points in the past four weeks. Still, the Jets kicker is available in a large percentage of fantasy leagues. I’d add him and start him in Week 12, as Sanders has a revenge game and a plus matchup against Miami. Two kickers have scored 13 or more fantasy points against them since Week 9.

Start ’Em

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Fairbairn has been held to just 13.5 fantasy points combined in his last two games, but I think the Texans kicker will rebound against Baltimore. In their last four games, their defense has allowed at least nine points to all four opposing kickers, and two put up at least 15 points. Look for Fairbairn to post a nice fantasy stat line in this AFC matchup.

Harrison Butker at Bills (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Listed as a streamer last week, the Chiefs kicker scored 12.4 fantasy points in a win over the Cardinals. He’s also a nice matchup-based play in Week 12 against Buffalo. Kickers have combined to score 25 fantasy points against them in the last two weeks, and three have scored at least 12 points in three of their last five games.

More Starts

Wil Lutz at Steelers (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Cam Little vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Evan McPherson vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kicker Streamers

Cameron Dicker at Patriots (27%): Dicker has scored 12-plus points in three of his last four, and New England has allowed the second-most points to kickers since Week 6.

Dicker has scored 12-plus points in three of his last four, and New England has allowed the second-most points to kickers since Week 6. Joey Slye at Jaguars (6%): Slye has scored 33.3 combined fantasy points in his last two games, including 18.7 points against this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, in Week 10.

Slye has scored 33.3 combined fantasy points in his last two games, including 18.7 points against this week’s opponent, the Jaguars, in Week 10. Jake Elliott at Cowboys (2%): Elliott beat the Steelers for nearly 19 points last week, and the Cowboys have allowed nearly 10 points per game to the position since Week 6.

Week 12 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Cairo Santos at Lions (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, CBS): Santos has seen his fantasy point totals drop in four straight games, and the Bears' matchup this week against the Lions isn’t favorable. While the projected points total for the game is in the mid-50s, Detroit has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing kickers since Week 6. What’s more, just one has scored more than eight points against them.

Sit ’Em

Chase McLaughlin vs. Panthers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): McLaughlin, listed as a sit ’em last week, posted a season-low three fantasy points against the Lions. I’d be wary of starting the Bucs kicker this week, too, as the Panthers have been stingy against kickers. In fact, their defense has given up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position in the last six weeks.

Eddy Pineiro vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Pineiro’s disappointing fantasy season has continued, as he scored just five points in the Niners' win over the Vikings. He now has been held to single digits in nine straight games, including a Week 5 matchup against the Seahawks in which he had just 7.4 points. Seattle has been tough on kickers, too, so Pineiro should be on the bench.

More Sits

Jake Bates vs. Bears (Thurs. 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jake Moody vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chris Boswell vs. Broncos (Fri. 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video)