Welcome to Thanksgiving week!

The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.

The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Harold Fannin Jr. and Chig Okonkwo, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that without byes, managers will have more reliable lineup plays.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 12 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brock Bowers LV at CLE 2 Trey McBride ARI vs. WAS 3 George Kittle SF vs. SEA 4 Isaiah Likely NYG at IND 5 Colston Loveland CHI at DET 6 Tucker Kraft GB at LAR 7 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. LV 8 Travis Kelce KC at BUF 9 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. ATL 10 Sam LaPorta DET vs. CHI 11 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. KC 12 Brenton Strange JAC vs. TEN 13 Chig Okonkwo WAS at ARI 14 Mike Gesicki CIN vs. NO 15 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. GB 16 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. DEN 17 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at MIN 18 Tyler Warren IND vs. NYG 19 Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL 20 Mark Andrews BAL at HOU 21 Hunter Henry NE at LAC 22 Darren Waller CAR at TB 23 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. BAL 24 AJ Barner SEA at SF 25 Darnell Washington PIT vs. DEN 26 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. GB 27 Evan Engram DEN at PIT 28 Mason Taylor NYJ at MIA 29 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. NYJ 30 Cade Otton TB vs. CAR 31 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. NE 32 Breyvn Spann-Ford DAL vs. PHI