Week 12 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
Week 12 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Thanksgiving week!
The holiday season is officially here, and it couldn’t have come soon enough after the fantasy hell that was bye-mageddon! For the first time in several weeks, there are no byes.
The NFL is playing at least one game almost every day this week, starting Wednesday night with the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles. On Thursday, along with all the turkey and stuffing, we’ll see the Bears at the Lions, the Eagles at the Cowboys and the Bills hosting the Chiefs. On Black Friday, the Broncos will play in Pittsburgh.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Harold Fannin Jr. and Chig Okonkwo, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The good news is that without byes, managers will have more reliable lineup plays.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 12. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 12 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brock Bowers
LV
at CLE
2
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. WAS
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. SEA
4
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at IND
5
Colston Loveland
CHI
at DET
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
at LAR
7
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. LV
8
Travis Kelce
KC
at BUF
9
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. ATL
10
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. CHI
11
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. KC
12
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. TEN
13
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
at ARI
14
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. NO
15
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. GB
16
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. DEN
17
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
at MIN
18
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. NYG
19
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at DAL
20
Mark Andrews
BAL
at HOU
21
Hunter Henry
NE
at LAC
22
Darren Waller
CAR
at TB
23
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. BAL
24
AJ Barner
SEA
at SF
25
Darnell Washington
PIT
vs. DEN
26
Colby Parkinson
LAR
vs. GB
27
Evan Engram
DEN
at PIT
28
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at MIA
29
Greg Dulcich
MIA
vs. NYJ
30
Cade Otton
TB
vs. CAR
31
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
vs. NE
32
Breyvn Spann-Ford
DAL
vs. PHI
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano