Week 14 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos DST In The Top Five
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!
The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without all of those defenses, obviously. All four units, at some level, can have starting fantasy value as potential streamers.
This week’s defense risers in the rankings include the Browns, Broncos, and Buccaneers, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defensive units like the Chiefs, Lions, and Chargers, could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Week 14 Fantasy DST Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Seahawks
SEA
at ATL
2
Broncos
DEN
at LV
3
Browns
CLE
vs. TEN
4
Rams
LAR
at ARI
5
Steelers
PIT
at BAL
6
Commanders
WAS
at MIN
7
Buccaneers
TB
vs. NO
8
Titans
TEN
at CLE
9
Chiefs
KC
vs. HOU
10
Dolphins
MIA
at NYJ
11
Vikings
MIN
vs. WAS
12
Eagles
PHI
at LAC
13
Ravens
BAL
vs. PIT
14
Colts
IND
at JAC
15
Bills
BUF
vs. CIN
16
Jets
NYJ
vs. MIA
17
Packers
GB
vs. CHI
18
Chargers
LAC
vs. PHI
19
Jaguars
JAC
vs. IND
20
Cardinals
ARI
vs. LAR
21
Texans
HOU
at KC
22
Saints
NO
at TB
23
Falcons
ATL
vs. SEA
24
Lions
DET
vs. DAL
25
Bears
CHI
at GB
26
Bengals
CIN
at BUF
27
Cowboys
DAL
at DET
28
Raiders
LV
vs. DEN