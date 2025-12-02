SI

Week 14 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings: Broncos DST In The Top Five

The Broncos defense faces a plus matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!

The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without all of those defenses, obviously. All four units, at some level, can have starting fantasy value as potential streamers.

This week’s defense risers in the rankings include the Browns, Broncos, and Buccaneers, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, defensive units like the Chiefs, Lions, and Chargers, could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football defense rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Week 14 Fantasy DST Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Seahawks

SEA

at ATL

2

Broncos

DEN

at LV

3

Browns

CLE

vs. TEN

4

Rams

LAR

at ARI

5

Steelers

PIT

at BAL

6

Commanders

WAS

at MIN

7

Buccaneers

TB

vs. NO

8

Titans

TEN

at CLE

9

Chiefs

KC

vs. HOU

10

Dolphins

MIA

at NYJ

11

Vikings

MIN

vs. WAS

12

Eagles

PHI

at LAC

13

Ravens

BAL

vs. PIT

14

Colts

IND

at JAC

15

Bills

BUF

vs. CIN

16

Jets

NYJ

vs. MIA

17

Packers

GB

vs. CHI

18

Chargers

LAC

vs. PHI

19

Jaguars

JAC

vs. IND

20

Cardinals

ARI

vs. LAR

21

Texans

HOU

at KC

22

Saints

NO

at TB

23

Falcons

ATL

vs. SEA

24

Lions

DET

vs. DAL

25

Bears

CHI

at GB

26

Bengals

CIN

at BUF

27

Cowboys

DAL

at DET

28

Raiders

LV

vs. DEN

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

