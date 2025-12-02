SI

Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson Falls Again

Michael Fabiano

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has scored single digit fantasy points in each of his last three games.
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy football regular season!

The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without Drake Maye, Brock Purdy, Jaxson Dart, and Bryce Young. All four quarterbacks, at some level, have starting fantasy value.

This week’s quarterback ranking risers include Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, and Daniel Jones, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Justin Herbert could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Week 14 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. CIN

2

Dak Prescott

DAL

at DET

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at LAC

4

Joe Burrow

CIN

at BUF

5

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at ARI

6

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. LAR

7

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. HOU

8

Jared Goff

DET

vs. DAL

9

Daniel Jones

IND

at JAC

10

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. PIT

11

Bo Nix

DEN

at LV

12

Jordan Love

GB

vs. CHI

13

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. NO

14

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. IND

15

Marcus Mariota

WAS

at MIN

16

Tyrod Taylor

NYJ

vs. MIA

17

Caleb Williams

CHI

at GB

18

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. PHI

19

Sam Darnold

SEA

at ATL

20

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at KC

21

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

at NYJ

22

Tyler Shough

NO

at TB

23

J.J. McCarthy

MIN

vs. WAS

24

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at BAL

25

Geno Smith

LV

vs. DEN

26

Kirk Cousins

ATL

vs. SEA

27

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

vs. TEN

28

Cam Ward

TEN

at CLE

