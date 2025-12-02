Week 14 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Lamar Jackson Falls Again
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy football regular season!
The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without Drake Maye, Brock Purdy, Jaxson Dart, and Bryce Young. All four quarterbacks, at some level, have starting fantasy value.
This week’s quarterback ranking risers include Dak Prescott, Jacoby Brissett, and Daniel Jones, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Justin Herbert could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Week 14 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. CIN
2
Dak Prescott
DAL
at DET
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at LAC
4
Joe Burrow
CIN
at BUF
5
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at ARI
6
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. LAR
7
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. HOU
8
Jared Goff
DET
vs. DAL
9
Daniel Jones
IND
at JAC
10
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. PIT
11
Bo Nix
DEN
at LV
12
Jordan Love
GB
vs. CHI
13
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. NO
14
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. IND
15
Marcus Mariota
WAS
at MIN
16
Tyrod Taylor
NYJ
vs. MIA
17
Caleb Williams
CHI
at GB
18
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. PHI
19
Sam Darnold
SEA
at ATL
20
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at KC
21
Tua Tagovailoa
MIA
at NYJ
22
Tyler Shough
NO
at TB
23
J.J. McCarthy
MIN
vs. WAS
24
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at BAL
25
Geno Smith
LV
vs. DEN
26
Kirk Cousins
ATL
vs. SEA
27
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
vs. TEN
28
Cam Ward
TEN
at CLE