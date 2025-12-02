Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Chase McLaughlin Into The Top Five
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!
The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without Andy Borregales, Matt Gay, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Younghoe Koo. Three of those kickers, at some level, can have starting fantasy value.
This week’s kicker ranking risers include Chase McLaughlin, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Evan McPherson, Harrison Butker, and Jake Elliott could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DEFs
Week 14 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at DET
2
Jason Myers
SEA
at ATL
3
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. NO
4
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at KC
5
Jake Bates
DET
vs. DAL
6
Cam Little
JAC
vs. IND
7
Matt Prater
BUF
vs. CIN
8
Harrison Mevis
LAR
at ARI
9
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. PIT
10
Chris Boswell
PIT
at BAL
11
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. WAS
12
Riley Patterson
MIA
at NYJ
13
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. PHI
14
Jake Moody
WAS
at MIN
15
Wil Lutz
DEN
at LV
16
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. HOU
17
Evan McPherson
CIN
at BUF
18
Michael Badgley
IND
at JAC
19
Brandon McManus
GB
vs. CHI
20
Cairo Santos
CHI
at GB
21
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. LAR
22
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. DEN
23
Jake Elliott
PHI
at LAC
24
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. TEN
25
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
vs. SEA
26
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. MIA
27
Cade York
NO
at TB
28
Joey Slye
TEN
at CLE