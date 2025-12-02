SI

Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Chase McLaughlin Into The Top Five

Michael Fabiano

Buccaneers K Chase McLaughlin scored 10 fantasy points in last week's win over the Cardinals.
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!

The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without Andy Borregales, Matt Gay, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Younghoe Koo. Three of those kickers, at some level, can have starting fantasy value.

This week’s kicker ranking risers include Chase McLaughlin, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, kickers like Evan McPherson, Harrison Butker, and Jake Elliott could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Week 14 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at DET

2

Jason Myers

SEA

at ATL

3

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. NO

4

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at KC

5

Jake Bates

DET

vs. DAL

6

Cam Little

JAC

vs. IND

7

Matt Prater

BUF

vs. CIN

8

Harrison Mevis

LAR

at ARI

9

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. PIT

10

Chris Boswell

PIT

at BAL

11

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. WAS

12

Riley Patterson

MIA

at NYJ

13

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. PHI

14

Jake Moody

WAS

at MIN

15

Wil Lutz

DEN

at LV

16

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. HOU

17

Evan McPherson

CIN

at BUF

18

Michael Badgley

IND

at JAC

19

Brandon McManus

GB

vs. CHI

20

Cairo Santos

CHI

at GB

21

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. LAR

22

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. DEN

23

Jake Elliott

PHI

at LAC

24

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. TEN

25

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

vs. SEA

26

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. MIA

27

Cade York

NO

at TB

28

Joey Slye

TEN

at CLE

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

