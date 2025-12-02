SI

Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Justin Jefferson Falls Again

Michael Fabiano

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has struggled to produce due to bad quarterback play in the last three weeks.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has struggled to produce due to bad quarterback play in the last three weeks.

Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!

The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without Tetairoa McMillan, Stefon Diggs, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jauan Jennings (among other wideouts) for this important week.

This week’s wideout ranking risers include Jameson Williams, Michael Pittman Jr., and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Rome Odunze could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!

Week 14 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at ATL

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

at ARI

3

Ja'Maar Chase

CIN

at BUF

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

at DET

5

Drake London

ATL

vs. SEA

6

George Pickens

DAL

at DET

7

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. DAL

8

Rashee Rice

KC

vs. HOU

9

Nico Collins

HOU

at KC

10

Davante Adams

LAR

at ARI

11

A.J. Brown

PHI

at LAC

12

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

at JAC

13

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

at NYJ

14

Chris Olave

NO

at TB

15

Zay Flowers

BAL

vs. PIT

16

Devonta Smith

PHI

at LAC

17

Justin Jefferson

MIN

vs. WAS

18

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

vs. LAR

19

Courtland Sutton

DEN

at LV

20

Tee Higgins

CIN

at BUF

21

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. NO

22

Ladd McConkey

LAC

vs. PHI

23

Terry McLaurin

WAS

at MIN

24

Alec Pierce

IND

at JAC

25

Michael Wilson

ARI

vs. LAR

26

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. CIN

27

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WAS

at MIN

28

DK Metcalf

PIT

at BAL

29

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. IND

30

Christian Watson

GB

vs. CHI

31

Rome Odunze

CHI

at GB

32

Troy Franklin

DEN

at LV

33

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

vs. MIA

34

Romeo Doubs

GB

vs. CHI

35

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. IND

36

Jayden Higgins

HOU

at KC

37

Keenan Allen

LAC

vs. PHI

38

Chris Godwin

TB

vs. NO

39

Xavier Worthy

KC

vs. HOU

40

Quentin Johnston

LAC

vs. PHI

41

D.J. Moore

CHI

at GB

42

Josh Downs

IND

at JAC

43

John Metchie III

NYJ

vs. MIA

44

Darnell Mooney

ATL

vs. SEA

45

Tre Tucker

LV

vs. DEN

46

Malik Washington

MIA

at NYJ

47

Jerry Jeudy

CLE

vs. TEN

48

Jordan Addison

MIN

vs. WAS

49

Chimere Dike

TEN

at CLE

50

Cooper Kupp

SEA

at ATL

51

Devaughn Vele

NO

at TB

52

Pat Bryant

DEN

at LV

53

Isaac TeSlaa

DET

vs. DAL

54

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. CIN

55

Luther Burden III

CHI

at GB

56

Hollywood Brown

KC

vs. HOU

57

Andrei Iosivas

CIN

at BUF

58

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at ATL

59

Dontayvion Wicks

GB

vs. CHI

60

Gabe Davis

BUF

vs. CIN

