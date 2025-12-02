Week 14 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Justin Jefferson Falls Again
Welcome to Week 14 and the final week of the fantasy regular season!
The NFL schedule has its final bye week of the season, as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers are all off. That leaves us without Tetairoa McMillan, Stefon Diggs, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jauan Jennings (among other wideouts) for this important week.
This week’s wideout ranking risers include Jameson Williams, Michael Pittman Jr., and Courtland Sutton, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, receivers like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Rome Odunze could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 14 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at ATL
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
at ARI
3
Ja'Maar Chase
CIN
at BUF
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
at DET
5
Drake London
ATL
vs. SEA
6
George Pickens
DAL
at DET
7
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. DAL
8
Rashee Rice
KC
vs. HOU
9
Nico Collins
HOU
at KC
10
Davante Adams
LAR
at ARI
11
A.J. Brown
PHI
at LAC
12
Michael Pittman Jr.
IND
at JAC
13
Jaylen Waddle
MIA
at NYJ
14
Chris Olave
NO
at TB
15
Zay Flowers
BAL
vs. PIT
16
Devonta Smith
PHI
at LAC
17
Justin Jefferson
MIN
vs. WAS
18
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
vs. LAR
19
Courtland Sutton
DEN
at LV
20
Tee Higgins
CIN
at BUF
21
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. NO
22
Ladd McConkey
LAC
vs. PHI
23
Terry McLaurin
WAS
at MIN
24
Alec Pierce
IND
at JAC
25
Michael Wilson
ARI
vs. LAR
26
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. CIN
27
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WAS
at MIN
28
DK Metcalf
PIT
at BAL
29
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. IND
30
Christian Watson
GB
vs. CHI
31
Rome Odunze
CHI
at GB
32
Troy Franklin
DEN
at LV
33
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
vs. MIA
34
Romeo Doubs
GB
vs. CHI
35
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. IND
36
Jayden Higgins
HOU
at KC
37
Keenan Allen
LAC
vs. PHI
38
Chris Godwin
TB
vs. NO
39
Xavier Worthy
KC
vs. HOU
40
Quentin Johnston
LAC
vs. PHI
41
D.J. Moore
CHI
at GB
42
Josh Downs
IND
at JAC
43
John Metchie III
NYJ
vs. MIA
44
Darnell Mooney
ATL
vs. SEA
45
Tre Tucker
LV
vs. DEN
46
Malik Washington
MIA
at NYJ
47
Jerry Jeudy
CLE
vs. TEN
48
Jordan Addison
MIN
vs. WAS
49
Chimere Dike
TEN
at CLE
50
Cooper Kupp
SEA
at ATL
51
Devaughn Vele
NO
at TB
52
Pat Bryant
DEN
at LV
53
Isaac TeSlaa
DET
vs. DAL
54
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. CIN
55
Luther Burden III
CHI
at GB
56
Hollywood Brown
KC
vs. HOU
57
Andrei Iosivas
CIN
at BUF
58
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at ATL
59
Dontayvion Wicks
GB
vs. CHI
60
Gabe Davis
BUF
vs. CIN