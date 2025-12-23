Week 17 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Andy Borregales Moves Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!
The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys face the Commanders, the Vikings host the Lions, and the Broncos face the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night.
This week’s biggest kicker ranking risers are Andy Borregales, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, booters like Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott, and Tyler Loop have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 17 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at WAS
2
Jason Myers
SEA
at CAR
3
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at LAC
4
Andy Borregales
NE
at NYJ
5
Jake Bates
DET
at MIN
6
Cam Little
JAC
at IND
7
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. DET
8
Harrison Mevis
LAR
at ATL
9
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. HOU
10
Chase McLaughlin
TB
at MIA
11
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. ARI
12
Chris Boswell
PIT
at CLE
13
Eddy Piniero
SF
vs. CHI
14
Charlie Smyth
NO
at TEN
15
Wil Lutz
DEN
at KC
16
Cairo Santos
CHI
at SF
17
Tyler Loop
BAL
at GB
18
Brandon McManus
GB
vs. BAL
19
Michael Badgley
BUF
vs. PHI
20
Daniel Carlson
LV
vs. NYG
21
Chad Ryland
ARI
at CIN
22
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. NO
23
Riley Patterson
MIA
vs. TB
24
Zane Gonzalez
ATL
vs. LAR
25
Jake Elliott
PHI
at BUF
26
Harrison Butker
KC
vs. DEN
27
Blake Grupe
IND
vs. JAC
28
Jake Moody
WAS
vs. DAL
29
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. PIT
30
Nick Folk
NYJ
vs. NE
31
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. SEA
32
Ben Sauls
NYG
at LV