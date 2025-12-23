SI

Week 17 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Andy Borregales Moves Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales faces the New York Jets in Week 17.
New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales faces the New York Jets in Week 17. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!

The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys face the Commanders, the Vikings host the Lions, and the Broncos face the Chiefs in Kansas City. 

Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night. 

This week’s biggest kicker ranking risers are Andy Borregales, Cam Little, and Harrison Mevis, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, booters like Harrison Butker, Jake Elliott, and Tyler Loop have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

All Positions: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DEFs

Week 17 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at WAS

2

Jason Myers

SEA

at CAR

3

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at LAC

4

Andy Borregales

NE

at NYJ

5

Jake Bates

DET

at MIN

6

Cam Little

JAC

at IND

7

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. DET

8

Harrison Mevis

LAR

at ATL

9

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. HOU

10

Chase McLaughlin

TB

at MIA

11

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. ARI

12

Chris Boswell

PIT

at CLE

13

Eddy Piniero

SF

vs. CHI

14

Charlie Smyth

NO

at TEN

15

Wil Lutz

DEN

at KC

16

Cairo Santos

CHI

at SF

17

Tyler Loop

BAL

at GB

18

Brandon McManus

GB

vs. BAL

19

Michael Badgley

BUF

vs. PHI

20

Daniel Carlson

LV

vs. NYG

21

Chad Ryland

ARI

at CIN

22

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. NO

23

Riley Patterson

MIA

vs. TB

24

Zane Gonzalez

ATL

vs. LAR

25

Jake Elliott

PHI

at BUF

26

Harrison Butker

KC

vs. DEN

27

Blake Grupe

IND

vs. JAC

28

Jake Moody

WAS

vs. DAL

29

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. PIT

30

Nick Folk

NYJ

vs. NE

31

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. SEA

32

Ben Sauls

NYG

at LV

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY