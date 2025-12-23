Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Trevor Lawrence In The Top 10
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!
The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night.
This week’s biggest quarterback ranking risers are Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and Caleb Williams, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, signal-callers like Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, and Sam Darnold have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 17 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. PHI
2
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at BUF
3
Drake Maye
NE
at NYJ
4
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. ARI
5
Dak Prescott
DAL
at WAS
6
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at IND
7
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at ATL
8
Bo Nix
DEN
at KC
9
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. CHI
10
Caleb Williams
CHI
at SF
11
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at CIN
12
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at GB
13
Jaxson Dart
NYG
at LV
14
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. HOU
15
Jordan Love
GB
vs. BAL
16
Jared Goff
DET
at MIN
17
Tyler Shough
NO
at TEN
18
Baker Mayfield
TB
at MIA
19
Sam Darnold
SEA
at CAR
20
Kirk Cousins
ATL
vs. LAR
21
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. SEA
22
C.J. Stroud
HOU
at LAC
23
Geno Smith
LV
vs. NYG
24
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. NO
25
Josh Johnson
WAS
vs. DAL
26
Quinn Ewers
MIA
vs. TB
27
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at CLE
28
Shedeur Sanders
CLE
vs. PIT
29
Max Brosmer
MIN
vs. DET
30
Philip Rivers
IND
vs. JAC
31
Brady Cook
NYJ
vs. NE
32
Chris Oladokun
KC
vs. DEN