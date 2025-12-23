SI

Week 17 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Trevor Lawrence In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence faces the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence faces the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!

The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night. 

This week’s biggest quarterback ranking risers are Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and Caleb Williams, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, signal-callers like Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, and Sam Darnold have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

All Positions: RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | Ks | DEFs

Week 17 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. PHI

2

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at BUF

3

Drake Maye

NE

at NYJ

4

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. ARI

5

Dak Prescott

DAL

at WAS

6

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at IND

7

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at ATL

8

Bo Nix

DEN

at KC

9

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. CHI

10

Caleb Williams

CHI

at SF

11

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at CIN

12

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at GB

13

Jaxson Dart

NYG

at LV

14

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. HOU

15

Jordan Love

GB

vs. BAL

16

Jared Goff

DET

at MIN

17

Tyler Shough

NO

at TEN

18

Baker Mayfield

TB

at MIA

19

Sam Darnold

SEA

at CAR

20

Kirk Cousins

ATL

vs. LAR

21

Bryce Young

CAR

vs. SEA

22

C.J. Stroud

HOU

at LAC

23

Geno Smith

LV

vs. NYG

24

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. NO

25

Josh Johnson

WAS

vs. DAL

26

Quinn Ewers

MIA

vs. TB

27

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at CLE

28

Shedeur Sanders

CLE

vs. PIT

29

Max Brosmer

MIN

vs. DET

30

Philip Rivers

IND

vs. JAC

31

Brady Cook

NYJ

vs. NE

32

Chris Oladokun

KC

vs. DEN

Published |Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY