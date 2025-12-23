Week 17 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Travis Kelce Falls Out Of The Top 10
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!
The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night.
This week’s biggest tight end ranking risers are Kyle Pitts. Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., and Juwan Johnson, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, players like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and T.J. Hockenson have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 17 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at CIN
2
George Kittle
SF
vs. CHI
3
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. NYG
4
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. LAR
5
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at LAC
6
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. PIT
7
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at WAS
8
Juwan Johnson
NO
at TEN
9
Hunter Henry
NE
at NYJ
10
Dallas Goedert
PHI
at BUF
11
Taysom Hill
NO
at TEN
12
Brenton Strange
JAC
at IND
13
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at ATL
14
Colston Loveland
CHI
at SF
15
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. JAC
16
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. DEN
17
Mark Andrews
BAL
at GB
18
AJ Barner
SEA
at CAR
19
Darren Waller
MIA
vs. TB
20
Theo Johnson
NYG
at LV
21
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
vs. HOU
22
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. DET
23
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. PHI
24
Cade Otton
TB
at MIA
25
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. TB
26
Darnell Washington
PIT
at CLE
27
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
vs. NO
28
Evan Engram
DEN
at KC
29
Isaiah Likely
BAL
at GB
30
Luke Musgrave
GB
vs. BAL
31
Gunner Helm
TEN
vs. NO
32
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at CLE