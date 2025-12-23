SI

Week 17 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Travis Kelce Falls Out Of The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce faces the Denver Broncos in Week 17.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce faces the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!

The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night. 

This week’s biggest tight end ranking risers are Kyle Pitts. Sr., Harold Fannin Jr., and Juwan Johnson,  all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, players like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and T.J. Hockenson have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 17 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at CIN

2

George Kittle

SF

vs. CHI

3

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. NYG

4

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. LAR

5

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at LAC

6

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. PIT

7

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at WAS

8

Juwan Johnson

NO

at TEN

9

Hunter Henry

NE

at NYJ

10

Dallas Goedert

PHI

at BUF

11

Taysom Hill

NO

at TEN

12

Brenton Strange

JAC

at IND

13

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at ATL

14

Colston Loveland

CHI

at SF

15

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. JAC

16

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. DEN

17

Mark Andrews

BAL

at GB

18

AJ Barner

SEA

at CAR

19

Darren Waller

MIA

vs. TB

20

Theo Johnson

NYG

at LV

21

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

vs. HOU

22

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. DET

23

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. PHI

24

Cade Otton

TB

at MIA

25

Mike Gesicki

CIN

vs. TB

26

Darnell Washington

PIT

at CLE

27

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

vs. NO

28

Evan Engram

DEN

at KC

29

Isaiah Likely

BAL

at GB

30

Luke Musgrave

GB

vs. BAL

31

Gunner Helm

TEN

vs. NO

32

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at CLE

