Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: RJ Harvey Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!

The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City. 

Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night. 

This week’s biggest running back ranking risers are RJ Harvey, Jaylen Warren, and Kenneth Gainwell, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, backs like Breece Hall and Tony Polllard have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 17 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. CHI

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. LAR

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at MIN

4

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. TB

5

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. JAC

6

James Cook

BUF

vs. PHI

7

Saquon Barkley

PHI

at BUF

8

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. ARI

9

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. NYG

10

RJ Harvey

DEN

at KC

11

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

at IND

12

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at NYJ

13

Derrick Henry

BAL

at GB

14

Javonte Williams

DAL

at WAS

15

Kyren Williams

LAR

at ATL

16

Omarion Hampton

LAC

vs. HOU

17

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at CLE

18

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

at CLE

19

Bucky Irving

TB

at MIA

20

Josh Jacobs

GB

vs. BAL

21

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at SF

22

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

at LV

23

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. SEA

24

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

at CAR

25

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. DET

26

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. NO

27

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. NE

28

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at NYJ

29

Blake Corum

LAR

at ATL

30

Woody Marks

HOU

at LAC

31

Michael Carter

ARI

at CIN

32

Isiah Pacheco

KC

vs. DEN

33

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. NO

34

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

at CAR

35

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

vs. DAL

36

Emanuel Wilson

GB

vs. BAL

37

Kyle Monangai

CHI

at SF

38

David Montgomery

DET

at MIN

39

Kimani Vidal

LAC

vs. HOU

40

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. SEA

41

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

vs. LAR

42

Trayveon Williams

CLE

vs. PIT

43

Devin Singletary

NYG

at LV

44

Raheim Sanders

CLE

vs. PIT

45

Rachaad White

TB

at MIA

46

Jawhar Jordan

HOU

at LAC

47

Jaylen Wright

MIA

vs. TB

48

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

vs. DAL

49

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. DAL

50

Sean Tucker

TB

at MIA

51

Kareem Hunt

KC

vs. DEN

52

Nick Chubb

HOU

at LAC

53

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. ARI

54

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

vs. CHI

55

Zavier Scott

MIN

vs. DET

56

Audric Estime

NO

at TEN

57

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. PHI

58

Emari Demercado

ARI

at CIN

59

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

at KC

60

LeQuint Allen

JAC

at IND

