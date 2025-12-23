Week 17 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: RJ Harvey Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 17 and the fantasy football championship! If you survived past the first two rounds, congratulations! Now, let’s win that league title (and bragging rights)!
The NFL slate is broken up into four days this week due to the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Commanders, the Vikings will host the Lions, and the Broncos will face the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Saturday includes two games, starting with the Texans and the Chargers and finishing with the Ravens at the Packers at Lambeau Field. There will be 10 games on Sunday, including the Sunday night contest, and the week ends as normal on Monday night.
This week’s biggest running back ranking risers are RJ Harvey, Jaylen Warren, and Kenneth Gainwell, all of whom have great matchups or are playing at an exceedingly high level lately. On the flip side, backs like Breece Hall and Tony Polllard have either seen their fantasy stats decline in recent weeks or could struggle against a tough opponent.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 17 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. CHI
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. LAR
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at MIN
4
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. TB
5
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. JAC
6
James Cook
BUF
vs. PHI
7
Saquon Barkley
PHI
at BUF
8
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. ARI
9
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. NYG
10
RJ Harvey
DEN
at KC
11
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
at IND
12
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at NYJ
13
Derrick Henry
BAL
at GB
14
Javonte Williams
DAL
at WAS
15
Kyren Williams
LAR
at ATL
16
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. HOU
17
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at CLE
18
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
at CLE
19
Bucky Irving
TB
at MIA
20
Josh Jacobs
GB
vs. BAL
21
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at SF
22
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
at LV
23
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. SEA
24
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
at CAR
25
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. DET
26
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. NO
27
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. NE
28
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at NYJ
29
Blake Corum
LAR
at ATL
30
Woody Marks
HOU
at LAC
31
Michael Carter
ARI
at CIN
32
Isiah Pacheco
KC
vs. DEN
33
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. NO
34
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
at CAR
35
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
vs. DAL
36
Emanuel Wilson
GB
vs. BAL
37
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at SF
38
David Montgomery
DET
at MIN
39
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. HOU
40
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. SEA
41
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
vs. LAR
42
Trayveon Williams
CLE
vs. PIT
43
Devin Singletary
NYG
at LV
44
Raheim Sanders
CLE
vs. PIT
45
Rachaad White
TB
at MIA
46
Jawhar Jordan
HOU
at LAC
47
Jaylen Wright
MIA
vs. TB
48
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
vs. DAL
49
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. DAL
50
Sean Tucker
TB
at MIA
51
Kareem Hunt
KC
vs. DEN
52
Nick Chubb
HOU
at LAC
53
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. ARI
54
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
vs. CHI
55
Zavier Scott
MIN
vs. DET
56
Audric Estime
NO
at TEN
57
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. PHI
58
Emari Demercado
ARI
at CIN
59
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
at KC
60
LeQuint Allen
JAC
at IND