Superstars are difficult to keep out of your fantasy lineups, but a stretch of poor games or a bad matchup warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five potential busts who fit that bill. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Fantasy Starters Who Could Bust In Week 5

Jalen Hurts at Jaguars (66%): Hurts is in a major rut in the stat sheets, scoring no more than 16.2 points in three straight games. And in his last two, he has averaged a mere 13.1 fantasy points. With Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert banged up and a matchup against the Jaguars overseas next, Hurts certainly isn’t a must-start player. After four weeks, Jacksonville’s defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per offensive dropback.

Cam Skattebo at Commanders (91%): Skattebo’s value took a hit when the Giants lost Jaxson Dart, and it has shown in the stat sheets. In his last three games, he has averaged just 10 points despite seeing well over 40% of the touch share. Skattebo has also averaged a mere 3.5 yards per rush, including no more than 3.2 yards per rush in three of four games. The Commanders have also allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

David Montgomery at Titans (84%): Montgomery scored three touchdowns and 28.9 fantasy points in Week 1. Since then, he has scored a combined 15.5 points with not a single end-zone visit, and his yards-per-carry average is a dreadful 2.7 on the season. What’s even more worrisome is that he has had some great matchups, yet he has been unable to exploit them. So unless you’re desperate for a flex starter, Montgomery needs to be on the sidelines.

David Montgomery #Texans



10 carries -- 6 against penetration into the backfield.



Montgomery is fine, his OL is not. pic.twitter.com/R7NZGCO5zW — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 5, 2026

Mike Evans at Seahawks (69%): Evans battled a rib injury and had a respectable stat line last week, finishing with 12.6 fantasy points. And while he’s hard to sit, I would be wary of a matchup in Seattle. After four weeks, their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to wideouts. In fact, only one (Terry McLaurin) has scored more than 9.3 fantasy points against them this season. If you do start Evans, I would temper expectations in this NFC West battle.

Dalton Kincaid at Rams (81%): Kincaid was my top tight end sit a week ago, and he caught one pass for seven yards in a loss to the Patriots. He has now scored just 5.5 points in his last two games combined, and a matchup against the Rams is formidable. In their first four games, their defense has held George Kittle and Isaiah Likely to fewer than 8.4 fantasy points. While the projected point total in this game is high, Kincaid is still a risk in fantasy lineups this weekend.

More Players To Beware

Justin Herbert vs. Broncos (28%): Herbert has more name value than fantasy value, and he’s tough to start even against a banged-up Broncos defensive backfield.

Herbert has more name value than fantasy value, and he’s tough to start even against a banged-up Broncos defensive backfield. DK Metcalf vs. Colts (59%): The Colts defense has allowed just one opposing wide receiver (Zay Flowers) to beat them for more than 13.5 fantasy points this season.

The Colts defense has allowed just one opposing wide receiver (Zay Flowers) to beat them for more than 13.5 fantasy points this season. Tucker Kraft vs. Bears (75%): Kraft is tough to sit at a thin position, but temper your expectations; the Bears have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.