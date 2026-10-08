Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers and Streamers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Sleepers & Streamers For Week 5

Jacoby Brissett vs. Lions (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cardinals' QB has really had just one strong game in the stat sheets after four weeks, but it’s tough to ignore a matchup against the Lions. This is a team that has allowed every quarterback to score 21-plus points against them this season, and no defense has allowed more fantasy points to the position. What’s more, Detroit has given up 21.4 more points to field generals than any other team. This will be a shootout, so stream Brissett.

Aaron Jones Sr. at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones has been solid over the past two weeks for the Vikings, scoring a combined 31 fantasy points with a touch share that approached 50%. With Jordan Mason still on injured reserve, that sort of workload should continue against the Saints. Their defense has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs, and the position has a 61.3% rushing success rate, per Fantasy Points. Jones should remain a reliable No. 2 fantasy runner.

Emanuel Wilson vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson was one of my favorite streamers last week, and he made good with two touchdowns and nearly 30 fantasy points. With Jadarian Price on injured reserve and Zach Charbonnet still sidelined in Seattle, I’d start the veteran again versus the 49ers. Their defense has allowed three backs to beat them for 15-plus points, and only two other defenses have a higher EPA (Expected Points Added) to the position this season.

Carnell Tate vs. Texans (1 p.. ET, CBS): Tate has been putting up better numbers of late for the Titans, and that was evident last week when he saw 12 targets and posted nine catches, 145 yards and 21.5 points. The rookie also saw a 36.4% target share, and a matchup against the Texans is quite favorable. After four weeks, no defense has allowed more fantasy points to perimeter receivers. What’s more, Houston has allowed the highest passer rating on throws to outside receivers.

Mike Gesicki at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gesicki has quietly posted 12.7 or more fantasy points in three of his first four games, and he’s averaging 11.1 points for the season. I like him as a streamer against his former team, the Dolphins, who already allowed three tight ends to beat them for 13.9 or more points. The Bengals also have injuries to wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so Gesicki could be in line for a solid target share this week.

More Sleepers & Streamers

Jameis Winston at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Winston had three touchdowns a week ago, and Washington has allowed the second-most points to quarterbacks.

Winston had three touchdowns a week ago, and Washington has allowed the second-most points to quarterbacks. Malik Washington vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Washington has scored at least 11.7 points in three straight games, and Miami could be in a negative game script (again).

Washington has scored at least 11.7 points in three straight games, and Miami could be in a negative game script (again). Greg Dulcich vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bengals have allowed the sixth-most points to tight ends, and the position has the fourth-highest target share percentage.

The Bengals have allowed the sixth-most points to tight ends, and the position has the fourth-highest target share percentage. Jaguars defense vs. Eagles (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): The Eagles offense is dealing with injuries to Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles offense is dealing with injuries to Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Browns defense at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets have allowed 12 sacks this season, and their offense is sixth in the highest percentage of drives that end in a punt.

The Jets have allowed 12 sacks this season, and their offense is sixth in the highest percentage of drives that end in a punt. Dominic Zvada at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Zvada has scored 28.9 points in the last two games, and the Commanders have allowed the fourth-most points to kickers.

Zvada has scored 28.9 points in the last two games, and the Commanders have allowed the fourth-most points to kickers. Nick Folk vs. Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Folk has scored at least nine points in three of four games, and the Ravens have allowed 11 points per game to kickers.